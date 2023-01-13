Christmas Bird Count results to be presented at Audubon meeting

By Jean Zirnhelt | Weminuche Audubon Society

Please join Weminuche Audubon Society this month to share findings and stories from the Christmas Bird Count (CBC) conducted in Pagosa Springs on Dec. 17, 2022.

We’ve added the numbers and submitted our results to the National Audubon database. Our local circle is one of over 2,600 counts tabulated in the Western Hemisphere which track bird populations in winter. It is always fun to get together and see where the birds were in our part of Archuleta County in mid-December.

We will get together on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church on Lewis Street.

Continuing a tradition established with our early CBC counts, this meeting will include dinner with chili and drinks provided by Weminuche Audubon Society board members. You are welcome to provide a side dish or dessert to share. Please remember to bring your own dinnerware and utensils to avoid generating a lot of paper trash.

Good food and good friends will make for a fun evening. The public is invited to get together with Weminuche Audubon members and CBC volunteers to celebrate another successful count. If you haven’t participated in a CBC yet, this will be a great opportunity to find out what it’s all about.

A Zoom link will be posted on our website, weminucheaudubon.org, for those unable to participate in person, but you’ll have to provide your own chili.