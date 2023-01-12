Public Notices Jan. 12, 2023

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr/PO Box 148, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiffs:

BENJAMIN M. SEGOBIANO AND BRITTNEY H. SEGOBIANO

v.

Defendants:

NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC; TEXTRON FINANCIAL CORPORATION; PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION; ELSA P. WHITE as Public Trustee of Archuleta County and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Duke Eggleston, #24965

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

Phone Number: (970) 403-1580

E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com

Case Number: 2022CV30069

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFFS BENJAMIN M. SEGOBIANO AND BRITTNEY H. SEGOBIANO

TO THE BELOW NAMED DEFENDANTS:

NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC AND ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiffs in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lots 277 and 278, in Chris Mountain Village at Pagosa Unit Two, according to the Plat thereof filed for record June 4, 1973 as Reception No. 77868.

Respectfully Submitted this 5th day of December, 2022.

Published in Pagosa Sun

First Publication: December 15, 2022

Last Publication: January 12, 2023

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

/s/ Duke Eggleston

Duke Eggleston, #24965

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 403-1580

Published December 15, 22, 29, 2022, January 5 and 12, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr/PO Box 148, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiff:

LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

v.

Defendants:

NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC; TEXTRON FINANCIAL CORPORATION; PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION; ELSA P. WHITE as Public Trustee of Archuleta County and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Duke Eggleston, #24965

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

Phone Number: (970) 403-1580

E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com

Case Number: 2022CV30070

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

TO THE BELOW NAMED DEFENDANTS:

NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC AND ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lot 200, in Chris Mountain Village at Pagosa Unit Two, according to the Plat thereof filed for record June 4, 1973 as Reception No. 77868.

Respectfully Submitted this 5th day of December, 2022.

Published in Pagosa Sun

First Publication: December 15, 2022

Last Publication: January 12, 2023

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

/s/ Duke Eggleston

Duke Eggleston, #24965

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 403-1580

Published December 15, 22, 29, 2022, January 5 and 12, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Robert J Gilmore, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30028

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2022-10

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses, recorded on August 2, 1990, at Book 303, Page 104, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered September 22, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

ROBERT J GILMORE

JOYCE GILMORE

LOWELL L ROSE, TRUSTEE OF THE LOWELL L ROSE REVOCABLE TRUST DATED AUGUST 25,

1983, UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF INTEREST and LOWELL L ROSE, TRUSTEE OF THE NORMA R

ROSE REVOCABLE TRUST DATED JUNE 29, 1998, UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF INTERESTMARY ANN

GARCIA

NORMA R ROSE, TRUSTEE OF THE LOWELL L ROSE REVOCABLE TRUST DATED AUGUST 25,

1983, UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF INTEREST and NORMA R ROSE, TRUSTEE OF THE NORMA R

ROSE REVOCABLE TRUST DATED JUNE 29, 1998, UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF INTEREST

JACK C HICKS

SUSAN HICKS

DONN M O’MORROW

SHIRLEY O’MORROW

JAMES W JONES JR, TRUSTEE OF THE JAMES & JENNETTE R JONES REVOCABLE LIVING

TRUST

JENNETTE P JONES, TRUSTEE OF THE JAMES & JENNETTE R JONES REVOCABLE LIVING

TRUST

FRANK P DICKSON JR, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP OF

ELINOR M DICKSON, DECEASED

DOROTHY W WILLIAMS

IMOGENE WRIGHT BOWEN

RUSSELL D STEIN

RAMONA L STEIN

ANN L DANIEL-HARTUNG

ROY D GOODE

CAROL L GOODE

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses, recorded on August 2, 1990, at Book 303, Page 104, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 11:00 o’clock A.M., on February 10, 2023 Sale Number 2022-10 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: December 15, 2022

Last Publication: January 12, 2023

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed this 25th day of October, 2022.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Peregrine Townhouses

Matter Amount

ROBERT J GILMORE and JOYCE GILMORE (C#179603725) A 105,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7803-7806 in Building Number(s) 2 & 3,

Unpaid Assessments: $892.44

Cost: $234.03

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,126.47

LOWELL L ROSE and NORMA R ROSE, TRUSTEES OF THE LOWELL L ROSE REVOCABLE TRUST DATED AUGUST 25, 1983, UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF INTEREST and LOWELL L ROSE and NORMA R ROSE, TRUSTEES OF THE NORMA R ROSE REVOCABLE TRUST DATED JUNE 29, 1998, UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF INTEREST (C#179603766) A 105,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7803-7806 in Building Number(s) 2 & 3,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,038.20

Cost: $234.03

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,272.23

JACK C HICKS and SUSAN HICKS (C#179801089) A 126,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7817-7820 in Building Number(s) 9 & 10,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,327.98

Cost: $234.03

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,562.01

DONN M O’MORROW and SHIRLEY O’MORROW (C#170016299) A 77,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7807-7810 in Building Number(s) 4 & 5,

Unpaid Assessments: $761.38

Cost: $234.03

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $1,995.41

JAMES W JONES JR and JENNETTE P JONES, TRUSTEES OF THE JAMES & JENNETTE R JONES REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST (C#179607072) A 105,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7807-7810 in Building Number(s) 4 & 5,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,802.85

Cost: $234.03

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,036.88

FRANK P DICKSON JR, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP OF ELINOR M DICKSON, DECEASED (C#179607932) A 105,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7807-7810 in Building Number(s) 4 & 5,

Unpaid Assessments: $960.85

Cost: $234.03

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,194.88

DOROTHY W WILLIAMS and IMOGENE WRIGHT BOWEN (C#171305923) A 145,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7833-7834 in Building Number(s) 17,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,433.74

Cost: $234.03

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,667.77

RUSSELL D STEIN and RAMONA L STEIN (C#139903496) A 154,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7843-7844 in Building Number(s) 22,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,522.76

Cost: $234.03

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,756.79

ANN L DANIEL-HARTUNG (C#179914890) A 77,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7859-7860 in Building Number(s) 30,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,322.09

Cost: $234.03

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,556.12

ROY D GOODE and CAROL L GOODE (C#430003855) A 105,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7873-7874 in Building Number(s) 37,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,106.61

Cost: $234.03

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,340.64

In Peregrine Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said buildings as depicted on the Plats recorded in Reception Numbers 173553-173555, 98002629, 99006555, 99011974, 20005495, 20010666, and subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 173556, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published December 15, 22, 29, 2022, January 5 and 12, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr., P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Chal M Rascoe, Sr., et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30027

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2022-09

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered September 22, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

DONNETTE L THOMAS

WILLIAM D THOMAS

RALPH DEE BAKER

CONNIE BEA BAKER

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on February 10, 2023 Sale Number 2022-09 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: December 15, 2022

Last Publication: January 12, 2023

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed this 25th day of October, 2022.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Teal Landing Condominiums

Matter Amount

DONNETTE L THOMAS AND WILLIAM D THOMAS (C#170214779) A 112,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1511, 1512, 1513, 1514, 1515, 1516, 1521, 1522, 1523, 1525 and 1526 in Building Number(s) 15,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,125.88

Costs: $855.27

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,981.15

RALPH DEE BAKER and CONNIE BEA BAKER (C#171501448) A 77,000 / 62,896,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1611, 1612, 1613, 1614, 1615, 1616, 1621, 1622, 1623, 1624, 1625 and 1626 in Building Number(s) 16,

Unpaid Assessments: $863.82

Costs: $855.27

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,719.09

In Teal Landing Condominium. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Numbers 20102922, 20105650, 20106879, 20203146, 20204764, 20304272, 20209496, and subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20007580, and all subsequent supplemental Plats or Declaration thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published December 15, 22, 29, 2022, January 5 and 12, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Masters Place Condominiums Property

Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Robert Duane Dunn a/k/a Robert D Dunn, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30033

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2022-08

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Masters Place Condominiums, recorded on March 14, 1989, as Reception No. 161911, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered September 22, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

SHERRY WILLIAMSON

RAMON GONZALEZ

CELINDA GONZALEZ

DEJAN LEKAN

BRYNN LEZLI LEKAN

SUSSI BEVANS SABER

ARNOLD DUDLEY JOLLEY

CYNTHIA K HENDERSHOT

SANDRA M KIRKPATRICK

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Masters Place Condominiums, recorded on March 14, 1989, as Reception No. 161911, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., on February 10, 2023 Sale Number 2022-08 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: December 15, 2022

Last Publication: January 12, 2023

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed this 25th day of October, 2022.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Masters Place Condominiums

Matter Amount

SHERRY WILLIAMSON (C#170702146) Unit Weeks Numbers 26, Condominium Unit Number 7301, Building Number 1C, Phase II

Unpaid Assessments: $2,129.00

Interest: $314.82

Late Fees: $50.00

Cost: $372.48

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,866.30

RAMON GONZALEZ and CELINDA GONZALEZ (C#178810909) Unit Weeks Numbers 5, Condominium Unit Number 7317, Building Number 2, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $2,129.00

Interest: $314.82

Late Fees: $50.00

Cost: $372.48

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,866.30

DEJAN LEKAN and BRYNN LEZLI LEKAN (C#179011440) Unit Weeks Numbers 41, Condominium Unit Number 7303, Building Number 1, Phase II

Unpaid Assessments: $2,129.00

Interest: $314.82

Late Fees: $50.00

Cost: $372.48

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,866.30

SUSSI BEVANS SABER and ARNOLD DUDLEY JOLLEY (C#179020904) Unit Weeks Numbers 48, Condominium Unit Number 7306, Building Number 1, Phase II

Unpaid Assessments: $2,254.70

Interest: $369.04

Late Fees: $50.00

Cost: $372.48

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,046.22

CYNTHIA K HENDERSHOT (C#179021050) Unit Weeks Numbers 51, Condominium Unit Number 7304, Building Number 1, Phase II

Unpaid Assessments: $2,129.00

Interest: $314.82

Late Fees: $50.00

Cost: $372.48

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,866.30

SANDRA M KIRKPATRICK (C#179022801) Unit Weeks Numbers 11, Condominium Unit Number 7308, Building Number 1, Phase II

Unpaid Assessments: $2,129.00

Interest: $345.72

Late Fees: $75.00

Cost: $372.48

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,922.20

Of Masters Place Condominiums, according to the Condominium Maps as recorded under Reception Numbers 161539, 171406, 177633, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Masters Place Condominiums recorded at Reception Number 161911, as amended, supplemented, and/or restated, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorded in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published December 15, 22, 29, 2022, January 5 and 12, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2022-008

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On October 18, 2022, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) Michael Suh

Original Beneficiary(ies) MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR AMCAP MORTGAGE, LTD., ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt COLORADO HOUSING AND FINANCE AUTHORITY

Date of Deed of Trust October 27, 2021

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust November 01, 2021

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 22108314

Original Principal Amount $328,932.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $326,213.95

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE COUNTY OF ARCHULETA, STATE OF COLORADO

LOT 47, RIO BLANCO VALLEY SUBDIVISION UNIT FOUR, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JANUARY 15, 1970 AS RECEPTION NO. 72863.

APN #: 588732101036

Also known by street and number as: 117 Maple Glen Place, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 02/16/2023, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 12/22/2022

Last Publication 1/19/2023

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 10/18/2022

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Lynn M. Janeway #15592

Janeway Law Firm, P.C. 9800 S Meridian Suite 400, Englewood, CO 80112 (303) 706-9990

Attorney File # 22-028508

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published December 22, 29, 2022, January 5, 12 and 19, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2022-009

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On October 18, 2022, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) Mike Branson II and Charlsey Branson

Original Beneficiary(ies) Emily Deitz

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt Emily Deitz

Date of Deed of Trust October 08, 2020

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust October 08, 2020

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 22006153

Original Principal Amount $23,995.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $21,542.70

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

Lot 832, Aspen Springs Subdivision No. 6, filed August 3, 1971, as Reception No. 74689, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado.

Also known by street and number as: 2240 Crooked Road, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 02/16/2023, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust , plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 12/22/2022

Last Publication 1/19/2023

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 10/18/2022

/s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number of the legal holder of the indebtedness is: Emily Deitz, 324 Haley Place, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 (970) 946-3006

Holder File # BRANSON

The holder above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published December 22, 29, 2022, January 5, 12 and 19, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE

AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DOROTHY HIBON CAMPBELL

31 BARRINEAU CT 3A

MURRELLS INLET, SC 29576-6527

TRISTAN PARRISH

P O BOX 551076

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33355-1076

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 7th day of November 2019, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 38 AND 39 IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO.

Account Number: R004335

Schedule Number: 569525105008

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2019-04604

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC.

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property (and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2018;

That said property was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DOROTHY HIBON CAMPBELL and TRISTAN PARRISH for said year 2018;

That said BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC on the 9th day of December 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC on the 17th day of May 2023, unless the same has been redeemed;

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 19th day of December 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published January 5, 12 and 19, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE

AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises,

and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having

Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV, INC

1133 N. 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 7th day of November 2019, the then County Treasurer

of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 410,411, 412 AND 413, PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED

FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885.

Account Number: R004238

Schedule Number: 569524405039

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2019-04592

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC.

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property (and special assessment) taxes

assessed against said property for the year 2018;

That said property was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV, INC for said year 2018;

That said BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC on the 8th day of December 2022, the present holder of said

certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC on the 17th day

of May 2023, unless the same has been redeemed;

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s

Deed.

Witness my hand this 19th day of December 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published January 5, 12 and 19, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE

AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV, INC

1133 N. 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 7th day of November 2019, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 317,318,319,320,321 AND 322, PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885.

Account Number: R004258

Schedule Number: 569524407039

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2019-04596

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC.

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property (and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2018;

That said property was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV, INC for said year 2018;

That said BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC on the 8th day of December 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC on the 17th day of May 2023, unless the same has been redeemed;

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 20th day of December 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published January 5, 12 and 19, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE

AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

NATL REC LAND LLC

1 MAUCHLY

IRVINE, CA 92618

NATL REC LAND LLC

17875 VON KARMAN AVE. SUITE 150

IRVINE, CA 92614

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 7th day of November 2019, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 1 AND 2 IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Account Number: R004322

Schedule Number: 569525104057

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2019-04602

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC.

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property (and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2018;

That said property was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of NATL REC LAND LLC for said year 2018;

That said BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC on the 8th day of December 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC on the 17th day of May 2023, unless the same has been redeemed;

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 5th day of January 2023

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published January 5, 12 and 19, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Request for Proposals: The Town of Pagosa Springs is accepting proposals for Concrete Installations, Repair, and/or Replacement. Areas selected for this bidding process are: 550 Pirate Dr., Yamaguchi Bathrooms sidewalk, Hot Springs Blvd and Hwy 160, 3rd St and Lewis Alley, Yamaguchi Curb and Gutter, North 5th St. and Cemetery curb and gutter. Required per-bid meeting January 20, 2023 at 11am. Responses due Tuesday, February 8, 2023 at 5pm. Please visit the Town’s website at www.pagosasprings.co.gov under the Bids & RFPs button for details and instructions.

Published January 5 and 12, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Request for Proposals: The Town of Pagosa Springs is accepting proposals from multi-disciplined individuals and/or engineering firms for engineering design services for the 1st St Pedestrian Bridge including trail connections, future utility infrastructure, land surveying, environmental clearances, floodway reviews, and construction management. Required per-bid meeting January 16, 2023 at 10am. Responses due Friday, February 3, 2023 at 5pm. Please visit the Town’s website at www.pagosasprings.co.gov under the Bids & RFPs button for details and instructions.

Published January 5 and 12, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Request for Proposals: The Town of Pagosa Springs is accepting proposals for Milling, Reclaiming, Chip Seal, and/or Overlay of some asphalt roads. Roads selected for this bidding process are: North 1st St., Pike Drive, Trinity Lane, Hermosa St., Aspen Village Dr., Lewis St., Durango St., Eaton Dr., and South 6th St. Required per-bid meeting January 18, 2023 at 2pm. Responses due Tuesday, February 6, 2023 at 5pm. Please visit the Town’s website at www.pagosasprings.co.gov under the Bids & RFPs button for details and instructions.

Published January 5 and 12, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Request for Proposals: The Town of Pagosa Springs is accepting proposals from multi-disciplined individuals and/or restoration contractor services for the Rumbaugh Creek Bridge Restoration Phase Two including Trail Bridge Structure, De-construction and Re-construction of multiple retaining walls, rail fencing installation, site grading and site restoration. Required per-bid meeting January 19, 2023 at 10am. Responses due Friday, February 7, 2023 at 5pm. Please visit the Town’s website at www.pagosasprings.co.gov under the Bids & RFPs button for details and instructions.

Published January 5 and 12, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE

AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

Delfin Martinez

P O BOX 97

CHROMO, CO 81128

Dora Jaramillo

C/O LEO JARAMILLIO

25250 RIVERSIDE AVE

WARRENVILLE, ID 60555

Josefita Valdez, now deceased

C/O MARCIA RUBILDA GARCIA

P O BOX 384

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

Demetrio Martinez, now deceased

C/O BEVERLY JEAN MARTINEZ

2544 RIO VISTA WAY

FARMINGTON, NM 87401

Joe Eloy Martinez, now deceased

C/O MURRAY ARNOLD MARTINEZ

1780 POINSETTIA AVE

ENGLEWOOD, FL 34223

Demetrio Martinez, now deceased

C/O MARKIE LEROY MARTINEZ

3861 COUNTY ROAD 391 # 3861

CHROMO, CO 81128

John O. Martinez

C/O ANETTE MCINNIS

4410 COUNTY ROAD 359

CHROMO, CO 81128

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 7th day of November 2019, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to Mark Shannon the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

The W1/2SW1/4 of Section 1, Township 32 North, Range 1 West, N.M.P.M. and the N1/2NE1/4 of Section

11, Township 32 North, Range 1 West, N.M.P.M. and the N1/2NW1/4 of Section 12, Township 32 North,

Range 1 West, N.M.P.M., all in Archuleta County, Colorado.

LESS AND EXCEPT those Parcels in the N1/2NE1/4 of Section 11, Township 32 North, Range 1 West,

N.M.P.M. and the N1/2NW1/4 of Section 12, Township 32 North, Range 1 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta

County, Colorado, being designated as Parcel 1, Parcel 2, and Parcel 3 as set forth and shown on the

Survey recorded July 22, 1985 as Reception No. 132566.

ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT that Tract of land in the N1/2NW1/4 of Section 12, Township 32 North, Range 1

West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado, being more particularly described in Quitclaim Deeds

recorded September 7, 1999 as Reception Nos. 99008961, 99008962, 99008963, 99008964, and 99008965.

Account Number: R017099

Schedule Number: 615101300081

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2019-04768

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Mark Shannon.

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property (and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2018;

That said property was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of Demetrio Martinez, now deceased and Josefita Valdez, now deceased and Dora Jaramillo and Delfin Martinez and Joe Eloy Martinez, now deceased and John O. Martinez for said year 2018;

That said Mark Shannon on the 12th day of December 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to Mark Shannon on the 24th day of May 2023, unless the same has been redeemed;

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 3rd day of January 2023

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published January 12, 19 and 26, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

The Humane Society of Pagosa Springs Annual Meeting will be held at 3:00 p.m. on January 17, 2023 at the Humane Society Thrift Store. The purpose of the Annual Meeting is to vote on new changes to the organization Bylaws and to elect Directors for the upcoming year and to conduct such business, which may come before the meeting. Annual meeting attendance is limited to persons who are current members. You must become a new member in good standing no later than January 16, 2023 or have renewed your existing membership prior to the annual meeting to attend and vote. Please contact the HSPS administration office at hsadmin@humanesociety.bizor 970-264-5549 to make arrangements to participate.

Published January 12, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

FOR PLANNING COMMISSION HEARING ON January 25, 2023

ROCKY MOUNTAIN RETREAT P.S., LLC, represented by MOHAMED RABAH, has applied for a LODGING CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT APPROVAL, at 2297 US Hwy 84, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN22-181). The property is zoned AGRICULTURAL RANCHING (AR). The application is to rent existing log cabins as short-term rental space. No new construction is proposed.

Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to PFlowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on January 25, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs and via Zoom Link. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Published December 29, 2022 and January 12, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

PCL Construction, Inc. is soliciting Certified DBE/WBE/MBE/SBE/OBE Subs & Suppliers to bid the Snowball Water Treatment Plant (CMAR) in Pagosa Springs, CO for the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD). Bids are due 2/15/2023 @ 2:00 PM (MT). For further assistance & to request plans/specs email Lisa Plante at Laplante@pcl.com or call 480-763-2778. PCL intends to break up the requirements into smaller portions to encourage maximum participation, arrange time frames for contracts and establish delivery schedules, where the requirements permit, in a way that encourages and facilitates participation of DBE’s. Payment & Performance Bonds may be required & bonding assistance is available. Subcontractors and Suppliers are encouraged to contact PCL for insurance requirements, equipment & materials, plans & specs or if any other assistance is needed. SRF/DWRF Federal funding requirements apply and include but are not limited to; DBE – EPA 40 CFR Part 33, Davis Bacon/Prevailing Wages, AIS, BABA Adjustment Period Waiver, EEO, Affirmative Action, & Fair Share Objectives. Project Description: The Snowball WTP (SWTP) will be a dissolved air flotation and membrane filtration water treatment facility with an ultimate design capacity of 3 million gallons per day (MGD). It is being constructed as an improved replacement facility for the existing SWTP. The new SWTP will be constructed on the site of the existing SWTP, which will need to be kept operational throughout construction and which will be demolished upon startup, commissioning and testing of the new SWTP. Drawings are now at 100% complete. Scopes of work needed: Framing, Earthwork, Concrete Shoring, Earth Shoring, Landscaping, Exterior Improvements, Window & Door – supply and install, Finishes, Coatings, Concrete Flatwork, Ready-Mix, HVAC, MSE Retaining Wall, CMU Masonry, Fire Suppression System – supply and install, Misc. Metals, Structural Metals, Trucking, Precast Panel – supply and install, Building Demolition, Precast Manholes / Vaults, Overhead Doors, Casework. NAICS: 237110, 237310, 238130, 238290, 238320, 238350, 238910, 238120, 238990, 238150, 238110, 238220, 238140, 238390, 237990, 321911, 327320, 332312, 332999, 484110. Non-Mandatory Pre-bid/Site Walk – 1/20/23 @ 10:00 AM at the site 3100 CR 200, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. PPE required. This project may receive funding from the Colorado State Revolving Loan Fund (SRF) program and bidder’s attention is called to the SRF requirements included in the RFP package. The contract includes Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) requirements and goals. Certified DBEs are encouraged to bid. PCL celebrates diversity and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer.

Published January 12, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 7,

COLORADO

WATER RESUME

(This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us).

TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN SAID WATER DIVISION NO. 7

Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is the resume of all water right applications filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of December 2022, for Archuleta and Mineral Counties.

22CW3049 IN MINERAL COUNTY. APPLICATION FOR ABSOLUTE SURFACE AND STORAGE WATER RIGHTS AND CONDITIONAL SURFACE WATER RIGHT 1. Name, Mailing Address, and Telephone Number of Applicant. Bootjack Ranch, LLC (“Bootjack Ranch”) 12500 East Highway 160 Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 (970) 264-7280. PLEASE SEND ALL CORRESPONDENCE AND PLEADINGS TO: Wayne F. Forman, #14082 and Courtney M. Shephard, #47668 at BROWNSTEIN HYATT FARBER SCHRECK, LLP 410 17th Street, Suite 2200 Denver, CO 80202 Phone: (303) 223-1100 E-mail: wforman@bhfs.com; cshephard@bhfs.com 2. New Conditional and Absolute Direct Flow Surface Water Right. a. Name: Chipper’s Lake Pumping Station, Lodge Pond Enlargement. b. Legal Description: NE¼NE¼NE¼, Section 20, Township 37 North, Range 1 East, N.M.P.M., Mineral County, Colorado. UTM Easting: 332,769 meters UTM Northing: 4,144,912 meters. Zone 13 North (NAD83). c. Source: Wolf Creek, a tributary to West Fork of the San Juan River. d. Appropriation Date: June 29, 2022. i. How Appropriation Was Initiated: SGM, Inc. developed engineering plans for the Chipper’s Lake Pumping Station, Lodge Pond Enlargement, and Lodge Pond, and submitted a Notice of Intent to the Division 7 Engineer’s Office. ii. Date Water Applied to Beneficial Use: During October 2022, Bootjack Ranch diverted 1.78 c.f.s., which is the maximum capacity of the pump, for a total volume of 20.1 acre-feet to test the pump and fill Lodge Pond, and replace evaporation and seepage. See Exhibit A. e. Amount: 1.78 c.f.s. (800 gpm), absolute, for delivery into the Lodge Pond, and 0.55 c.f.s., conditional, for irrigation of 11 acres. f. Uses: Absolute for storage in, fill, and successive refill of Lodge Pond, firefighting, and replacing evaporation in and year-round freshening of Lodge Pond; and conditional for irrigation. g. Irrigated Area Description: 11 acres in the E½NE¼NE¼, Section 20 and NW¼NW¼, Section 21, Township 37 North, Range 1 East, N.M.P.M, east of Chipper’s Lake as shown on Figure 1 in combination with the Dermody Pump and Wolf Creek Village Well No. 1. See Figure 1. 3. New Absolute Water Storage Right. a. Name: Lodge Pond. b. Legal Description: NE¼NE¼, Section 20, Township 37 North, Range 1 East, N.M.P.M., Mineral County, Colorado. UTM Easting: 332,724 meters UTM Northing: 4,144,680 meters. Zone 13 North (NAD83). c. Surface Area: 1.9 acres. d. Total Capacity: 14.1 ace-feet. e. Type: Unlined, off-channel. f. Dam Height: 10 feet, non-jurisdictional. g. Amount: 14.1 acre-feet, absolute. See Exhibit B. h. Source: Wolf Creek, a tributary to West Fork of the San Juan River via the Chipper’s Lake Pumping Station. i. Appropriation Date: June 29, 2022. i. How Appropriation Was Initiated: SGM, Inc. developed engineering plans for the Chipper’s Lake Pumping Station, Lodge Pond Enlargement, and Lodge Pond and submitted a Notice of Intent to the Division 7 Engineer’s Office. ii. Date Water Applied to Beneficial Use: Bootjack Ranch filled Lodge Pond with 14.1 acre-feet of water during October, 2022. j. Annual Gross Evaporation: 5.94 acre-feet. k. Uses: Absolute for storage, aesthetic, recreation, piscatorial, firefighting, irrigation, augmentation. l. Irrigated Area Description: Irrigation of 6.8 acres in the SE¼NE¼ and NE¼NE¼, Section 20, Township 37 North, Range 1 East, N.M.P.M., around the Lodge Pond as shown on Figure 1, in combination with the Dermody Pump and Wolf Creek Village Well No. 1. 4. Names and Addresses of Owners of the Land on Which the Structures are Located and Water Will be Placed to Beneficial Use: Bootjack Ranch constructed all structures and will place all water to beneficial use on land owned by Bootjack Ranch (address in paragraph 1, above).WHEREFORE, Bootjack Ranch requests that the Court enter a decree: A. Granting Bootjack Ranch absolute water rights for Chipper’s Lake Pumping Station, Lodge Pond Enlargement and Lodge Pond as described in paragraphs 2 and 3; B. Granting Bootjack Ranch a conditional water right for Chipper’s Lake Pumping Station, Lodge Pond Enlargement, as described in paragraph 2; and C. Granting such other relief as the Court deems just and proper (7 pages including exhibits)

22CW3050 COLORADO DIVISION OF PARKS AND WILDLIFE AND THE PARKS AND WILDLIFE COMMISSION, 6060 Broadway, Denver, CO 80216 (Please address all correspondence and inquiries regarding this matter to Elizabeth M. Joyce 720-508-6761 and Tarn Udall 720-508-6266, Office of the Attorney General, 1300 Broadway, 7th Floor, Denver, CO 80203.)

Application for Conditional and Absolute Surface Water Rights and Water Storage Rights in MINERAL, RIO GRANDE, HINSDALE, ALAMOSA, and CONEJOS COUNTIES, COLORADO. Applicant, the Colorado Division of Parks and Wildlife and the Parks and Wildlife Commission (CPW), hereby files this application for new appropriations for surface water rights and water storage rights for the Piedra Pass 2022 Water Rights. 1. Name, mailing address, e-mail address, and telephone number of Applicants: Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Attn: Ed Perkins, Water Rights Administrator, 6060 Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80216, 303-291-7466; ed.perkins@state.co.us. 2. General Description of Application: CPW seeks confirmation of new water rights in three existing ditches originating in Water Division 7, for transmountain delivery into Water Division 3 for direct use, storage and exchange purposes. 3. Water Court Jurisdiction: The appropriate venue in which to adjudicate a new diversion is in the basin of diversion. See Department of Natural Resources v. Ogburn, 570 P.2d 4 at 5 (Colo. 1977). For the subject water rights, that is Water Division 7. Concurrent with filing this application for new appropriations, CPW is filing an application in Water Division No. 3 for associated appropriative rights of exchange of the subject water rights. 4. Piedra Pass 2022 Water Rights. The Piedra Pass 2022 Water Rights are made up of junior water rights in three transmountain ditches: the Don La Font No. 1 Ditch, the Don La Font No. 2 Ditch, and the South River Peak Ditch. The Piedra Pass 2022 Water Rights are delivered into Water Division 3 by way of two pipelines to the headwaters of Red Mountain Creek. A. Don La Font No. 1 Ditch, 2022 Enlargement i. Legal description of point of diversion: SW1/4, SE1/4 Section 32, Township 39 North, Range 1 West, NMPM. UTM coordinates: NAD 83, Zone 13, Easting 322949, Northing 4159889. All locations were derived from Division of Water Resources CDSS online MapViewer. a. In the original decree for the Don La Font No. 1 Ditch, Water Division 7, District 29, CA D-308 (1968) the location was described as: “The headgate of said ditch is located on the northeast bank of an unnamed tributary of Piedra River, from which it derives its source of water, whence Englemann [sic] spruce 30 inches in diameter blazed and marked BT † bears North 5°02’ West 181.6 feet distant, also whence Englemann [sic] spruce 26 inches in diameter blazed and marked BT † bears North 87°08’ East, 46 feet distant, and said headgate is located in unsurveyed mountainous country in approximately Section 4, Township 38 North, Range 1 West, N.M.P.M.” ii. Source: Unnamed tributary to the East Fork Piedra River. iii. Appropriation date: May 23, 2022. iv. How Appropriation was initiated: CPW began diverting water for the subject uses on May 23, 2022. v. Date Applied to Beneficial Use: May 23, 2022. Water was diverted under free river conditions and delivered by way of exchange into storage under administrative approval by the Division 3 Engineer. vi. Amount: 6 cfs, of which 0.37 cfs is ABSOLUTE, with 5.63 cfs remaining CONDITIONAL. (The maximum rate of diversion was recorded on May 23, 2022.) B. Don La Font No. 2 Ditch, 2022 Enlargement i. Legal description of point of diversion: NW1/4, NW1/4 Section 5, Township 38 North, Range 1 West, NMPM. UTM coordinates: NAD 83, Zone 13, Easting 323476, Northing 4159696. All locations were derived from Division of Water Resources CDSS online MapViewer. a. In the original decree for the Don La Font No. 2 Ditch, Division 7 Water Court, District 29, CA D-308 (1968), the location was described as: 1. Headgate No. 1: “One headgate of the ditch and enlargement is located in a seepage area tributary to the Piedra River, from whence it derives its supply of water, whence blazed Englemann [sic] spruce 30 inches in diameter bears North 13°24’ East 121.1 feet distant, also whence blazed Englemann [sic] spruce 36 inches in diameter bears North 2°30’ East 203.5 feet distant.” 2. Headgate No.2: “Another headgate of the enlargement is located in a seepage area tributary to the Piedra River, from which it derives its supply of water, whence blazed Engelmann [sic] spruce 30 inches in diameter bears North 43°59’ East 341.7 feet distant, also whence blazed Engelmann [sic] spruce 36 inches in diameter bears North 33°22’ East 396.7 feet distant.” 3. “Said headgates are located in unsurveyed mountainous country in approximately Section 5, Township 38 North, Range 1 West, N.M.P.M.” 4. Note: Only one headgate for the Don La Font Ditch No. 2 currently exists. ii. Source: Unnamed tributary to the East Fork Piedra River. iii. Appropriation date: May 23, 2022. iv. How Appropriation was initiated: CPW began diverting water for the subject uses on May 23, 2022. v. Date Applied to Beneficial Use: May 23, 2022. Water was diverted under free river conditions and delivered by way of exchange into storage under administrative approval by Division 3 Engineer. vi. Amount: 8 cfs, of which 1.82 is ABSOLUTE, with 6.18 cfs remaining CONDITIONAL. (The maximum rate of diversion was recorded on August 2, 2022.) C. South River Peak Ditch, 2022 Enlargement i. Legal description of point of diversion: NE1/4, NE1/4, Section 5, Township 38 North, Range 1 West, NMPM. UTM coordinates: NAD 83, Zone 13, Easting 234603, Northing 4159311. All locations were derived from Division of Water Resources CDSS online MapViewer. a. In the original decree for the South Peak River Ditch, Division 7 Water Court, District 29, CA D-308 (1968), the location was described as: “The headgate of said ditch and enlargement is located on the West bank of the West Fork of the San Juan River, from which it derives its supply of water, whence a cross cut on a solid rock ledge 6 x 4 x 2 feet high, bears North 43°57’ West 49.2 feet distant, also whence a † cut on a solid rock ledge 4 x 3 x 1.5 feet high bears North 67°09’ East 93 feet distant. Said headgate is located in unsurveyed mountainous country in approximately Section 4, Township 38 North, Range 1 West, N.M.P.M.” ii. Source: Unnamed tributary to the West Fork San Juan River. iii. Appropriation date: May 23, 2022. iv. How Appropriation was initiated: CPW began diverting water for the subject uses on May 23, 2022. v. Date Applied to Beneficial Use: May 23, 2022. Water was diverted under free river conditions and delivered by way of exchange into storage under administrative approval by the Division 3 Engineer. vi. Amount: 8 cfs, of which 0.85 is ABSOLUTE, with 7.15 cfs remaining CONDITIONAL. (The maximum rate of diversion was recorded on August 2, 2022.) D. Uses for the Piedra Pass 2022 Water Rights: The Piedra Pass 2022 Water Rights are diverted into Water Division 3 and applied directly, stored directly, or stored by exchange for the following uses: i. Filling and refilling, including replacing seepage and evaporation, of reservoirs, ponds, natural basins, oxbows, and dikes, for piscatorial, wildlife and recreational uses. ii. Irrigation of up to 700 acres, including early and late season irrigation for supporting native species, developing sheet ice and enhancing soil moisture profile. iii. Augmentation, including to augment wells for the purpose of replacing depletions caused by well operations in Water Division 3. iv. As a source of substitute supply in any lawful exchanges operated by CPW. The Piedra Pass 2022 Water Rights are transmountain diversions and as such CPW claims the right for reuse, successive use, and use to extinction. City of Thornton v. Bijou Irr. Co., 926 P.2d 1 (Colo. 1996). E. Places of Use: i. Storage for the Piedra Pass 2022 Water Rights: Typically, CPW will divert the Piedra Pass 2022 Water Rights into Water Division 3, then deliver the water into initial storage in Rio Grande Reservoir, Beaver Park Reservoir, or any reservoir owned or controlled by CPW, for in-reservoir uses or for subsequent release for other uses described above in Paragraph 4.D. Storage locations are generally depicted on EXHIBIT A. Storage in any other reservoir would be by way of agreement with the reservoir owner. a. Rio Grande Reservoir: Located in Sections 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, and 16, Township 40 North, Range 4 West, and Sections 31 and 32 of Township 41 North, Range 4 West, NMPM. CPW stores water in Rio Grande Reservoir by agreement with the San Luis Valley Irrigation District, and all storage of the Piedra Pass 2022 Water Rights in Rio Grande Reservoir will be in accordance with its agreements. b. Beaver Park Reservoir: Located in Sections 27, 28, 33, and 34, Township 39 North, Range 3 East, and Section 3, Township 38 North, Range 3 East, NMPM. Located at a point whence the East ¼ corner of Section 28, Township 39 North, Range 3 East, NMPM bears North 79°13’ East 2,065.45 feet. ii. Other pertinent places of use: For the uses described above in Paragraph D.i and ii. (other than storage in reservoirs), uses will be on properties owned or operated now or in the future by CPW, or other landowners’ property by way of agreement. CPW’s properties and reservoirs are generally depicted on EXHIBIT A. The area of potential irrigation use on private landowners’ property is generally within the “irrigation corridor” depicted on EXHIBIT B. 5. Name and addresses of owners of the land upon which any new diversion or storage structure or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure is or will be constructed, or upon which water will be stored: To the best of CPW’s knowledge, the owners of the underlying lands on which the existing diversion and storage structures listed above are located are as set forth below. No construction of new structures or modification of existing structures is contemplated in connection with these appropriations. A. Piedra Pass Diversion Structures: The land on which the Piedra Pass diversion structures are located is owned by the United States Department of Agriculture, San Juan National Forest, 15 Burnett Court, Durango, CO 81301. B. Rio Grande Reservoir: The Rio Grande Reservoir is owned by the San Luis Valley Irrigation District (“SLVID”), 296 Miles St., Center, CO 81125; and is located on lands owned by SLVID and the U.S. Forest Service, Rio Grande National Forest, 1803 W. Highway 160, Monte Vista, CO 81144. C. Beaver Park Reservoir: Beaver Park Reservoir is owned by CPW and located on lands owned by: U.S. Forest Service, Rio Grande National Forest, 1803 W. Highway 160, Monte Vista, CO 81144; High Valley Ranch, LLC, Barry Beal, 104 S. Pecos St., Midland, TX 79701. WHEREFORE, CPW respectfully requests this Court enter a decree confirming CPW’s appropriation of the Piedra Pass 2022 Water Rights as set forth herein and granting such other relief as the Court deems just and proper (10 pages including exhibits)

THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU HAVE until the last day of February 2023, to file with the Water Clerk, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why a certain application should not be granted or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. A copy of such Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the applicant or the applicant’s attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service shall be filed with the Water Clerk, as prescribed by Rule 5, CRCP. (Filing fee: $192.00; Forms are available through the Office of the Water Clerk or on the Judicial web site at www.courts.state.co.us; Stephanie Wills, Water Court Specialist, 1060 E. 2nd Ave., Room 106, Durango, CO 81301; (970-247-2304)

/s/ Stephanie Wills

Water Court Specialist

Published: before January 31, 2023

Published January 12, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.