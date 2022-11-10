Community set to honor veterans at multiple events

By Randi Pierce | Staff Writer

A number of events in Archuleta County are set to honor veterans on Friday, Nov. 11.

The day’s events will begin with the annual breakfast hosted by the Pagosa Springs Middle School eighth-grade class.

The free breakfast is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. and will run until about 10:30 a.m.

All veterans are invited to attend and are asked to bring memories and something to share about their military history with the students.

At 9 a.m., there will be a flag-folding ceremony, the pledge, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and other music provided by the middle school.

Then, at 11 a.m., a Veterans Day ceremony will take place at Veterans Memorial Park.

That evening, from 5 to 7 p.m., the Fourth Degree members of the Knights of Columbus will host an appreciation dinner for veterans.

Veterans will be admitted free to the dinner, with the cost set at $10 for all others.

For more information on the appreciation dinner, email parishlife@ihmjp2.org.

Free access to state parks

As a thank you to U.S. military members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) will offer veterans, active-duty military and the National Guard free admission to all Colorado state parks on Friday, Nov. 11.

Veterans and military members, residents and nonresidents, can visit any Colorado state park for free by showing proof of military service. Vehicles displaying a Colorado disabled veteran or Purple Heart license plate receive free entry to all state parks year-round.

According to a CPW press release, “The free daily parks pass provides a chance to experience Colorado’s state parks and the diverse wildlife and terrain they showcase.”

All other park fees remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses.

The press release adds that CPW also offers military benefits for outdoor activities to active duty military, veterans and disabled veterans. Programs include free admission to state parks on Veterans Day, free admission to all state parks in August, year-round free entry to all state parks to residents who qualify for Colorado Disabled Veterans or Purple Heart license plates, and free small game and fishing licenses for qualified disabled veterans.

For more information about Colorado state parks, visit https://cpw.state.co.us/.

Marine Corps birthday

On Thursday, Nov. 10, local Marines and others will celebrate the Marine Corps birthday beginning at 6 p.m. at Pagosa Brewing and Grill.

The evening will feature the traditional birthday ceremony, including the recognition of the oldest and youngest Marines in attendance. Complimentary birthday cake will be served.

While the event is for the Marine Cops birthday, other service members are welcome. Dress will be casual, though military uniforms are always welcome.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to Don MacNamee at (970) 731-0306 or Ed Robinson at (970) 731-0718.

