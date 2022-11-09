Rotary members fundraise for World Polio Day

Photo courtesy Pagosa Springs Rotary Club

Pagosa Springs Rotary Club members collect funds on Oct. 24 for World Polio Day on Oct. 24. Donations totaled $253, which will be matched for a total impact of $759. Donations can still be made online at endpolio.org.



By Sam Pittmon | Pagosa Springs Rotary Club

On Oct. 24, Pagosa Springs Rotary Club Celebrated World Polio Day with a public fundraising event.

This was an annual event to support our continuing efforts to eradicate polio globally. Money raised locally is shared with Rotary Club International and its partners in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative including the World Health Organization, U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICF, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Vaccine Alliance, whose goal is to make the world free of polio.

We are grateful for your generous donation of $253. These dollars will be matched 2:1 by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for a total impact of $759.

If you did not get to donate on Oct. 24, you can still donate online at endpolio.org.