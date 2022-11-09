Free online virtual conversations with bestselling authors and thought-leaders

By Carole Howard | PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

Including today’s event, there are two more gatherings this month in our free online virtual series featuring New York Times bestselling authors and thought-leaders in live, professionally moderated book discussions you can view on your computer, tablet or smartphone with Internet access.

You also have an opportunity to ask questions and to view the recorded sessions afterward. To view the past recordings, use this link: https://libraryc.org/pagosalibrary/archive.

Today, Thursday, Nov. 10, at noon, we’ll interact with Bonnie Garmus, bestselling author of “Lessons in Chemistry,” which one reviewer called “a polished, funny, thought-provoking story wearing its research lightly but confidently.”

On Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. we’ll meet with Kwarme Christian, bestselling author and founder of the American Negotiation Institute. Go to https://pagosalibrary.org/adult-services/ to learn more.

There are three such stimulating sessions planned for each month. You can see the schedule at https://libraryc.org/pagosalibrary.

Your library has a year-long subscription through June 30, 2023. At that time we will evaluate the popularity of the series in order to decide whether or not to renew our subscription. If you would like to provide feedback to Meg or Judy, they would welcome your comments. Contact Judy@pagosalibrary.org or Meg@pagosalibrary.org.

Flu season protocols

The curbside service that we began in COVID times continues — and it’s a healthful option as we head into the cold and flu season. If you’re feeling sick, you’re probably eager for DVDs while you heal and books to keep you company. To save your energy and lessen germ exposure to other patrons, we recommend you use our curbside service — or add a name to your account authorizing that person to pick up items for you while you recuperate. Library hours:

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Saturdays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New format for

activities calendar

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free library activities available to you and your family, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. Its new, streamlined format combines all the activities and events for children, teens and adults on one handy two-sided page.

Lifelong Learning series continues this evening

The fifth talk in our all-new free Lifelong Learning lecture series takes place this evening, Thursday, Nov.10, when we showcase April Holthaus and Dan Senjem discussing our local Archuleta County Genealogical Society.

This lecture series runs for six weeks every Thursday through Nov. 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. — our first in-person Lifelong Learning lecture series since the fall of 2019, before COVID. No registration is required.

Our final speaker will be Mott Hoover from the Colorado Avalanche Center on Nov. 17 with an avalanche awareness program.

Go to https://pagosalibrary.org/adult-services/ or pick up a brochure at your library for more details on all these outstanding presentations.

Legal clinic tomorrow

The free legal clinic this month is happening by appointment tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 11, from 2 to 3 p.m. Come into the library to meet privately via Zoom with our volunteer attorney who will answer your questions, show you legal documents and help you fill out the necessary forms.

To schedule an appointment, at the beginning of the month send an email titled “Sign-up for Free Legal Clinic,” with your first name and phone number, to ruby@pagosalibrary.org, or phone (970) 264-2209 or stop by the library. The volunteer attorney’s time is limited, so it’s first-come, first-served. This clinic takes place on the second Friday of every month.

Gaming tomorrow

Enjoy free all-ages video gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 4, from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

LEGO Club on Saturday

Kids aged 6 and up are invited to bring your imaginations — LEGOs are provided — on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to noon for the free LEGO Club. LEGO challenges also are posted on Facebook if you can’t make it to the library.

Spanish conversation

Next Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., we will gather at the library to practice speaking and listening skills together at this free session. No minimum skill level is required to attend.

You also can learn Spanish and many other languages using the Transparent Language Learning database available at https:pagosalibrary.org/online-resources/.

Teen DIY

Fourth- through 12th-graders are invited to a free in-person teen DIY session next Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 4 to 5 p.m., when you can get creative with fun pirate’s treasure crafts.

PALS/GED adult

education

Mark is available for his free PALS sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. to help with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more. No registration is required. Note there will be no PALS Nov. 15 and 17.

Homework help

Free homework assistance and elementary tutoring are available for those in kindergarten through fourth grade on Wednesdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. There is a registration packet for parents and guardians to fill out to enroll your child that you can get by emailing the library or coming in.

Tech Time

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Judy will help you with basic questions relating to computers, smartphones and tablets and also provide assistance in accessing any of the library’s online resources. You do not need an appointment for these drop-in sessions.

Writing challenge

A new all-ages writing challenge will be posted Nov. 14 on the library’s Facebook page. We hope you will challenge your creativity by participating in this free activity.

Special family storytime

Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., join us for free in-person children’s stories, games and plenty of reasons to get up and move. Nov. 16 will feature silly stories with Miss Lisa and her puppets.

ESL classes

Free in-person evening classes take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with 4 to 5 p.m. reserved for beginners and 5 to 7 p.m. for both intermediate and advanced students. Please help us spread the word about these classes to others in our community who would be interested, and contact us by phone or email if you have any questions.

Downloadable books

CloudLibrary has a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audiobooks for all ages, and accessing this free digital collection has never been easier. You just need to download the cloudLibrary app, answer a few simple questions, select AspenCat Union Catalog for the name of your library, then enter your library card number and four-digit PIN. You are now ready to browse, borrow and read e-books and audiobooks using cloudLibrary. Library staff are happy to help you set up your device if you need assistance.

Nonfiction

“Why We Travel” by Patricia Schultz explores 100 reasons why we all can benefit from traveling. “All That Is Wicked” by Kate Winkler Dawson presents a window into the mind of a notorious Gilded Age murderer and those who believed he held the key to unlocking the criminal mind. “Holding the Line” by Geoffrey Berman exposes the disagreements between the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan and the Trump Justice Department.

Books on CD

“Overkill” by Sandra Brown is a thriller centering around a woman on life support after a violent attack. “Treasure State” by C.J. Box is a Cassie Dewell mystery. “Hell and Back” by Craig Johnson is a Walt Longmire adventure.

DVDs

“Discovering Your Warrior Spirit” hosted by D.J. Vanas teaches how to apply Native American traditions and philosophy to the challenges of everyday life. “Sound of Metal” is a film abut a drummer who loses much of his hearing. “The U.S. and the Holocaust” is a Ken Burns documentary about one of the greatest humanitarian crises of the 20th century.

Large print

“The Girl from Guernica” by Karen Robards follows a young girl who joins the underground after the tragedy in the Spanish town. “Clive Cussler’s Hellburner” by Mike Maden is an Oregon adventure. “Secrets” by Fern Michaels is book two in the Lost and Found mystery series.

Mysteries and thrillers

“Reprieve” by James Han Mattson centers on a brutal killing that takes place in a haunted escape room in Nebraska. “Bloodless Boy” by Robert J. Lloyd is a historical mystery set in London in 1678.

Other novels

“Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, a modern-day “David Copperfield,” follows a boy born to a poor teenage single mother with no assets beyond good looks, a caustic wit and a fierce talent for survival. “When We Had Wings” by Ariel Lawhon, Kristina McMorris and Susan Meissner features three nurses in the Philippines who become the first female prisoners in World War II.

Donations

We are grateful to Veronica Johnson for her generous monetary donation, and to Gary Franklin and our anonymous donors for their materials donations.

When we are open, material donations are accepted for the Friends of the Library at the front desk — not through the outside returns slot at the library or the drop box at City Market, please.

The Friends take fiction published in 2012 or newer and nonfiction that is 2017 or newer. Limited workroom space means we can only accept one or two small boxes at a time.

Quotable quote

“Your struggles develop your strengths. When you go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength.” — Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austrian-American actor, film producer, businessman, retired professional body builder and politician who was governor of California between 2003 and 2011.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, books on CD and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org.