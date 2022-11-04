Opening day: Wolf Creek Ski Area receives 26 inches of snow

Wolf Creek received 26 inches of snow from the latest storm. Wolf Creek’s all-natural base is 32 inches at the midway, with a season-to-date snowfall total of 40 inches.
Wolf Creek Ski Area is open seven days a week for the 2022-2023 ski season.
Snow report for Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 a.m.
Midway Base Depth: 32″
New Snow (24 Hours): 16″
New Snow (48 Hours): 26″
New Snow (72 Hours): 26″
New Snow (7 Days): 26″
Latest Storm Total: 26″
Season-to-Date: 40″
DAILY NOTES:
- The 2022-2023 ski season is underway with seven-days-a-week operations.
- Today, Nov. 4; Lynx and Nova opened at 9 a.m., followed by a delayed opening of Treasure Stoke and Bonanza Lifts. All lifts will close at 4 p.m.
- After a dynamic storm, mountain operations is working very hard to open terrain. Initially, 30 percent of the terrain will be open but will change by the hour and day.
- Lift tickets are at the Local Appreciation Rates until further notice: $62 for adults, $43 for seniors and $32 for children.