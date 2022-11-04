30.3 F
Opening day: Wolf Creek Ski Area receives 26 inches of snow

Courtesy Wolf Creek Ski Area

Wolf Creek received 26 inches of snow from the latest storm. Wolf Creek’s all-natural base is 32 inches at the midway, with a season-to-date snowfall total of 40 inches.

Wolf Creek Ski Area is open seven days a week for the 2022-2023 ski season.

Snow report for Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 a.m.

Midway Base Depth:  32″

New Snow (24 Hours): 16″

New Snow (48 Hours): 26″

New Snow (72 Hours): 26″

New Snow (7 Days): 26″

Latest Storm Total: 26″

Season-to-Date:  40″

DAILY NOTES:   

  • The 2022-2023 ski season is underway with seven-days-a-week operations. 
  • Today, Nov. 4; Lynx and Nova opened at 9 a.m., followed by a delayed opening of Treasure Stoke and Bonanza Lifts.  All lifts will close at 4 p.m. 
  • After a dynamic storm, mountain operations is working very hard to open terrain.  Initially, 30 percent of the terrain will be open but will change by the hour and day.
  • Lift tickets are at the Local Appreciation Rates until further notice: $62 for adults, $43 for seniors and $32 for children.
