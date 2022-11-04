Highway closure set for Wednesday morning to allow for helicopter operations on Wolf Creek Pass

U.S. 160 will be closed between MP 157 and MP 167 for approximately two hours beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 9

By Colorado Department of Transportation

In preparation for the upcoming winter season, the Colorado Department of Transportation will close U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9, for approximately two hours from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The lengthy closure is needed to allow for motorist safety during critical helicopter operations and preparations of avalanche mitigation equipment. The helicopter operations are dependent upon weather conditions.

Travelers are advised to check COtrip.org for the most current information.

Traffic Impacts

Both eastbound and westbound motorists will encounter full stops and a lengthy delay of up to two hours. Motorists are urged to allow for extra travel time or seek alternate routes.

West Closure Point: Treasure Falls (MP 157), 13 miles east of Pagosa Springs

East Closure Point: Wolf Creek Pass Ski Area (MP 167), 19 miles west of South Fork

Please be aware the delay times are approximate and may be extended should unusual circumstances arise.