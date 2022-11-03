Virtual programming available through Mather Institute

By Rose Chavez | PREVIEW Columnist

The virtual programs through the Mather Institute are designed to support your wellness journey, with opportunities to learn something new, connect and explore. We’re offering a new cycle of programs this month.

Interested in art? Try one of these programs: In “Women History Forgot,” we’ll learn how the lives, emotions and art of women throughout history connect to our own, and talk about how their influence lasts to this day. Check out “Inquiry-Based Museum Experience” to explore creative topics including the connections between Civil War-era story quilts and current artists like Bisa Butler, whose quilts were shown at the Art Institute of Chicago in 2021.

You can sign up for any single session or for a full four-part series — it’s up to you. We’re offering multiple times and dates for each program, so you can select what’s convenient for you. And we have a new registration process. Please browse at https://www.mather.com/programs and click on any program to see options.

Holiday ornament

craft Nov. 14

Do you want to learn how to make a beautiful and easy decoration for Christmas? And the best part is that it is made from last year’s Christmas cards.

Join us on Monday, Nov. 14, at 1:15 p.m. in the Pagosa Senior Center dining hall to learn how to make this wonderful Christmas globe. No art skills are needed, no experience is required and all materials are provided for you. We will be cutting circles that have been traced on the cards and gluing them together in a special way. Our teacher will be Denise Fisk, who is a former elementary school art teacher from Iowa. Come join us for some holiday fun.

Text reservations

Text us at (970) 264-2167. The Community Cafe is now accepting text messaging for meal reservations, cancellations and/or communication of any kind. When texting, please include your name, phone number and the days you want a meal. If you are calling to cancel a reservation, please include your name, phone number and the days you want to cancel.

Texting services are available for dining-in meal reservations, Grab-n-Go meals and Meals on Wheels recipients.

Mobile food pantry service available for seniors

The Senior Center would like to remind the community about our mobile food pantry services we provide in partnership with Archuleta County MET to seniors age 60 and older throughout most areas of Archuleta County.

In order to participate in this program, community members must visit with Barbara Noriega at the Senior Center, located in the Ross Aragon Community Center, to fill out an application to qualify for hot meal delivery service and/or the mobile pantry service.

The application, called the dining assessment form, is also available on our website at the bottom of the Community Cafe page: http://www.psseniors.org/community-cafeacute.html. For more information, contact us at (970) 264-2167.

Mahjong

Mahjong is a 19th century Chinese tile-based game that is commonly played with four players. Each player receives 13 tiles with a goal to make matching sets and pairs (like poker). To win, a player must form four sets and one pair. Come to the Senior Center to learn or play every Tuesday at 1:15 p.m.

Medicare call by

appointment

For anyone who needs help enrolling and navigating Medicare plans, we help with parts A, B and D. We can also help you with fraud concerns and troubleshooting any billing issues you may be having. By appointment only. Please call our Medicare line at (970) 264-0501, ext 4.

Hand and foot card game

Whether you are new to hand and foot or interested in learning, please join us most Thursdays at 1:15 p.m. at the Senior Center. Our next game is Nov, 17.

This card game involves four rounds of playing until the final round is reached — some two to three hours later. Plan to stay and meet some new friends or catch up with those you have missed over the last couple of years. No experience is necessary, so come willing to learn.

Future programming

volunteers needed

We are looking to implement new programming in the future and want to rely on the insight and expertise of the community to expand our offerings. We are looking for volunteers to help us coordinate new games, crafts, wellness and intergenerational opportunities. If you are interested, please contact us at (970) 264-2167.

Volunteers needed

The Community Cafe at the Senior Center is requesting volunteers to help with greeting customers. Please call or text us at (970) 264-2167 to volunteer or for more information.

Board vacancies

The Archuleta Seniors Inc. (ASI) Board of Directors has multiple vacant positions open for financial oversight and policy implementation for the organization and Senior Center staff. Terms are three years with an option to renew for an additional term. Potential candidates should be at least 55 years of age or older and must have a passion for adult and aging services.

Community Cafe menu

Thursday, Nov. 3 — Grilled cheese and tomato soup with chef salad and fruit.

Friday, Nov. 4 — Monterey chicken casserole with baked cauliflower, salad, fruit and cake.

Monday,Nov. 7 — Salmon with dill sauce, wild rice, zucchini saute, salad, yogurt and fruit.

Tuesday, Nov. 8 — Spinach mushroom quiche, cherry crisp, salad and fruit.

Wednesday, Nov. 9 — Chicken piccata with scalloped potatoes, glazed carrots, salad and fruit.

Thursday, Nov. 10 — Pulled pork with creamed corn, blueberry cobbler, coleslaw, salad and fruit

Friday, Nov. 11 — Closed for Veterans Day.

Grab-N-Go meals

Grab-N-Go meals reservations and cancellations are required. Please call or text by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you want to pick up a meal. A suggested donation of $5 helps to sustain our program. No one will be turned away for their inability to donate. For ages 59 and younger, the cost is $10. Please call or text us at (970) 264-2167 to make a reservation.

Meals on Wheels

We deliver fresh Meals on Wheels five days a week (and provide frozen Meals on Wheels for weekends) to homebound Archuleta County residents. Call or text us at (970) 264-2167.

Requesting donations

ASI has an immediate monetary need to support ongoing operations and programming that provide critical services to some of the most vulnerable in Archuleta County. Please consider donating to Archuleta Seniors Inc.

You may mail your donation to P.O. Box 3444, Pagosa Springs CO 81147 or please visit our website: http://www.psseniors.org/. Donation checks can be written to: Archuleta Seniors Inc. We are located at 451 Hot Springs Blvd.

For more information about ASI, please visit http://www.psseniors.org/.