State offers free mammograms to help Coloradans stay up to date on a life-saving cancer test

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

The state of Colorado is encouraging Coloradans to stay up to date on mammograms so they can find breast cancer early, when it’s easiest to treat.

Life-saving mammograms are available for free to individuals who qualify through the Women’s Wellness Connection program, which operates at more than 100 clinics across the state.

“We want people to know their risk for breast cancer, how to reduce that risk and when to get a mammogram. We also want to make sure they know where they can get a mammogram,” said Emily Kinsella, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) Women’s Wellness Connection section manager. “The Women’s Wellness Connection program exists so that cost, lack of health insurance or immigration status don’t get in the way of individuals getting these crucial screenings to protect their health.”

In Colorado, more than 5,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. According to the American Cancer Society, only 37 percent of uninsured women were up to date with breast cancer screening in 2019, compared to 70 percent of privately insured women nationwide.

The Women’s Wellness Connection program serves individuals ages 21 to 64 without health insurance or limited insurance and with demonstrated financial need. In addition to breast cancer screenings, the program provides free Pap tests to check for cervical cancer. To find out more about the program, visit womenswellnessconnection.org. People can also call the American Cancer Society at (866) 951-9355 for help finding a clinic that offers free or low-cost cancer screenings as part of the Women’s Wellness Connection program near them.