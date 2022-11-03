Sign up now for the holiday lighting contest

By Jenny Green | Visit Pagosa Springs

Once again, the Pagosa Springs area will be bright with holiday cheer this season.

The Pagosa Springs Area Tourism Board and The Pagosa Springs SUN are sponsoring a lighting contest this holiday season. The lighting contest will make the holiday season shine. It includes enhanced lighting in downtown Pagosa Springs, as well as many other festive events taking place in and around the Pagosa Springs area through the end of December.

Participating addresses will be promoted to locals and visitors. Voting will be conducted online between Nov. 25 and Dec. 18.

All entries submitted by Nov. 16 will be included. The contest will launch on Nov. 25.

To enter the contest, please complete the following form by end of day on Nov. 16: https://bit.ly/2021ContestEntryForm.

Residential lighting

contest

The holiday residential lighting competition will test participants’ creativity and award cash prizes for first ($1,000), second ($500) and third ($250) prizes.

Participating residential properties must be decorated by Nov. 25. Winners will be announced in The Pagosa Springs SUN on Dec. 22.

We ask residential properties to turn on their lights every evening from 6 to 8 p.m. between Nov. 25 and the end of the year.

Business lighting

contest

The business lighting contest is open to any Pagosa Springs area business with a storefront or property to decorate. Participating businesses must decorate by Nov. 25.

We ask business properties to turn on their lights every evening from 6 to 8 p.m. between Nov 25 and the end of the year. Winners will be announced in The Pagosa Springs SUN on Dec. 22. Business prizes of first ($1,000), second ($500) and third ($250) prizes will be awarded as advertising in The Pagosa Springs SUN.