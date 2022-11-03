CDC recognizes SJBPH Women’s Wellness Clinic’s efforts during COVID-19

By Megan Graham | San Juan Basin Public Health

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recognized the health connections San Juan Basin Public Health’s Women’s Wellness team made with women in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping improve and save lives with health care, housing, food, transportation and other financial assistance.

The CDC featured the team in a partner success story article highlighting the efforts made during the pandemic to work with partner organizations to reach the Hispanic community with resources to support health and wellness. The team helped schedule medical appointments, provided gas cards and assisted with accessing financial resources.

Additionally, the team provides cancer screenings in the SJBPH clinic and helped a woman identify her cervical cancer early. The deep trust the SJBPH community health workers have developed with the immigrant population provided the support the patient needed to access treatment and navigate a health care system that leaves many out. Read the article on the CDC’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/nbccedp/success/colorado-partners.htm.

These efforts to help keep women in our communities healthy during a time of uncertainty and restricted abilities to connect in person show the SJBPH team’s dedication to protecting and improving human and environmental health — and inspiring well-being among all those who call the area home.