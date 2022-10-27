You can help sponsor a family in need for Christmas

Pagosa Centerpoint Church

A Pagosa Springs women’s service group, Circle of Friends, is organizing an effort to help families in need for Christmas.

You can lend a hand by sponsoring a family. This entails providing each child with two gifts — a needed gift and a wanted gift (toy, etc.) as well as a gift card from City Market or Walmart so that the family can purchase items for a Christmas dinner.

These families range in size from four to 10 members and all include small children. Your sponsorship will keep the Christmas spirit alive for the small children in our community.

Each sponsor can request a specific family size and will be provided the gender, age, sizes (shirt, shoes, pants, jacket), needs and interests of each child. Family names will be kept confidential.

All gifts are due at the Pagosa Centerpoint Church on Dec. 14 between 1 and 6 p.m. Families that have been paired with a sponsor will be notified to pick up their gifts on Dec. 15 at the same church.

Sponsors can join with neighbors or co-workers and divide one needy family between them.

Monetary donations toward gifts for a specific family are accepted if you are unable to shop. It is the goal of the organization to have all families assigned to a sponsor by Thanksgiving day at the latest.

This is a great way to bring true Christmas spirit to our community. Please consider bringing joy to a child this holiday season. Your assistance will make a huge difference to a local family.

For more information, contact COFPagosa@gmail.com.