SUN photo/Josh Pike

A dump truck sits after hitting a UPS truck, two driving vehicles, a parked vehicle and a building downtown shortly before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, Oct. 21. According to Brooks Brown, assistant Pagosa Springs police chief, the driver reported trying to downshift around 14th Street while eastbound on U.S. 160, but that they were unable to get the truck into another gear and the brakes were not working. The incident is under investigation.