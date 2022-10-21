Don Brinks died Oct. 6 at his home in Pagosa Springs. He was born Jan. 20, 1929, in South Haven, Mich., to Jake and Evelyn Brinks. He had three brothers and one sister.

He was a dairy farmer in Michigan and a Realtor in Colorado.

With his first wife, Shirley, he had four children: Brian, Kathryn, Barry and Kristen; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He later married Josie Brinks, with four children, 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. They were married for over 40 years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf, and was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church.