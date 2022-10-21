Community meeting set to discuss preschool in county



Learn about universal pre-kinder options

By Laura Mijares | Early Childhood Council

A community meeting to learn about universal preschool in Archuleta County is organized for Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at top

The Universal Pre-kinder Program (UPK) is an initiative to provide at least 10 hours of high-quality, voluntary preschool for every Colorado child in their year before entering kindergarten. UPK allows families to choose the right setting for their child, whether in a licensed community-based, school-based or home-based preschool setting. The Colorado Department of Early Childhood is slated to fund and support UPK beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

The San Juan Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) and the Early Childhood Council of Archuleta County will jointly host this informational session. Know that interested parents, providers, child care centers and county agencies are invited to learn about UPK and share any questions and feedback.

This meeting will also be broadcast via Zoom and may be accessed at the following address: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8799992752). For more information on this community meeting or with questions, please contact the San Juan BOCES at (970) 769-2171.