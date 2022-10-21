Ballots mailed: Tracking available statewide during the 2022 general election

Colorado Secretary of State’s Office

Colorado voters in all 64 counties have the opportunity to track their ballots for the 2022 general election using BallotTrax, a program first implemented statewide in 2020.

“Statewide ballot tracking allows voters to follow their ballot from the time it is sent by their local County Clerk’s office to when it is counted,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “I encourage all Colorado voters to take advantage of this program during the 2022 General Election in Colorado.”

Statewide ballot tracking enables voters to receive a limited number of notifications by phone, email or text about the status of their mail ballot, from the time it is mailed to the voter to when it is received and accepted for counting. As of July 2022, nearly 2 million Colorado voters were enrolled in BallotTrax — 52 percent of the electorate.

Counties began mailing ballots to active registered voters Monday, Oct. 17, and many existing BallotTrax users have already received status updates on their ballots. Military and overseas ballots for the general election were sent by Sept. 24.

Voters can enroll themselves in BallotTrax by going to GoVoteColorado.gov and clicking on “Sign up for BallotTrax.”

For more information on Colorado’s 2022 general election, to register to vote or update your voter registration, please visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov.