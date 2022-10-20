Pagosa Springs Pirate varsity sports schedules

The following Pagosa Springs High School varsity sports schedules were accurate as of Oct. 19, but are subject to change.

Football

The Pirate football team will be back at Golden Peaks Stadium Friday, Oct. 21, for a game against the Salida Spartans at 7 p.m.

The Pirates’ final regular-season game will be against Bayfield at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Volleyball

The Lady Pirate volleyball team will host Monte Vista beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

On Oct. 28 and 29, the team will take part in the Coal Ridge Tournament. The time and competitors have yet to be determined.

Regionals will take place on Nov. 5.