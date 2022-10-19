Seasonal food demonstrations hosted at Archuleta County food pantries

Healthy Archuleta

Kale was the star of the show this year at the Healthy Archuleta Food Coalition food demos held at all six food pantries around the county.

These included Restoration Fellowship, John Paul ll Food Pantry, Community United Methodist Church Food Pantry and St. Patrick’s Food Pantry, all in Pagosa Springs; Amazing Grace Food Pantry in Aspen Springs; and TARA Food Pantry in Arboles.

Kale soup was prepared and served to clients at the food pantries by Sherry Vanatta, RD. The importance of reading food labels was one of the topics covered. One example is the sodium content in a serving. Sodium can affect blood pressure and heart disease. Macronutrients like fat, carbohydrates and proteins were discussed as well.

Kale is considered to be a nutrient-dense food, which means it supplies a high amount of nutrients with relatively few calories. Kale has vitamins A, K, B6 and C, calcium, potassium, copper and manganese. We thank the food pantries for the opportunity to demonstrate healthy, nutritious foods.

Please contact Health Archuleta for more information on any of these efforts: fsfearchuleta@gmail.com, (401) 206-4579 or visit our website, www.foodcoalition4archuleta.org.