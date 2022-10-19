Halloween fun plus golf and bowling events for all ages

By Carole Howard | PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

We hope you’re planning to participate in our pumpkin-decorating contest and attend our Halloween party next Friday, Oct. 28, from 2 to 4 p.m.

We’ll have a limited number of pumpkins to give out next week. They can be carved, painted or decorated. One entry per person. Completed pumpkins should be turned in next Thursday, Oct. 27, or Friday, Oct. 28, by 2 p.m. Winners will be announced at the party at 4 p.m. in five age categories: preschool, ages 5-7, ages 8-11, ages 12-17 and adult.

Then, next weekend, your library will be closed and transformed into a miniature golf and bowling center for two fun fundraising events to benefit our expansion campaign.

Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. is the adults-only night and costume contest for ages 21-plus from 5 to 7 p.m. with tickets being $20 per person. A cash bar and fun carnival foods including pizza will be on sale.

Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1 to 4 p.m. is Family Fun Day for all ages. The cost is $10 per person or $40 per family of four, with $5 per additional person in the family. Sodas and carnival foods will be for sale.

Join us to challenge your golfing skills on a nine-hole course throughout the library and step up your bowling game while playing in between the library’s book shelves and raising money to make your library bigger and better.

Flu season protocols

The curbside service that we began in COVID times continues — and it’s a healthful option as we head into the cold and flu season.

If you’re feeling sick, you’re probably eager for DVDs while you heal and books to keep you company. To save your energy and lessen germ exposure to other patrons, we recommend you use our curbside service — or add a name to your account authorizing that person to pick up items for you while you recuperate.

Library hours:

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Saturdays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lifelong Learning series continues this evening

The second talk in the all-new free Lifelong Learning lecture series takes place today, Thursday, Oct. 20, when Dr. Jean Strahlendorf will discuss the pros and cons of Initiative 58 that would legalize the uses of psychedelics in clinical settings for treating some medical issues.

This lecture series runs for six weeks every Thursday through Nov. 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. — our first in-person Lifelong Learning lecture series since the fall of 2019, before COVID.

After Strahlendorf, we’re featuring Paula Woerner, head of the Wolfwood Refuge for rescued wolves in La Plata County, on Oct. 27; C. Neal Johnson offering information on Business with a Mission on Nov. 3; April Holthaus and Dan Senjem on the Archuleta County Genealogical Society on Nov. 10; and Mott Hoover from the Colorado Avalanche Center on Nov. 17.

Go to https://pagosalibrary.org/adult-services/ or pick up a brochure at your library for more details on all these outstanding presentations.

Children’s Spanish

class tomorrow

Join us Friday, Oct. 21, from 2 to 3 p.m. for a Spanish class for kids aged 6 to 11 to help youngsters learn and improve their Spanish.

Gaming tomorrow

Enjoy free all-ages video gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 21, from 3 to 4 p.m.

LEGO Club on Saturday

Kids aged 6 and up are invited to bring your imaginations — LEGOs are provided — on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to noon for the free LEGO Club. LEGO challenges also are posted on Facebook if you can’t make it to the library.

Online author talk

next Tuesday

There is one more event this month in the free online virtual series featuring New York Times bestselling authors and thought-leaders giving live, professionally moderated book discussions you can view on your computer, tablet or smartphone with Internet access. You also have an opportunity to ask questions.

Next Tuesday, Oct. 25, we’ll gather virtually at 5 p.m. with Kate Quinn, author of “The Diamond Eye.” Then there will be three online author talks in November.

Go to https://pagosalibrary.org/adult-services/ and watch for future library columns to learn more.

Dungeons and Dragons in person

Next Tuesday, Oct. 2,5 from 4 to 5:30 p.m., join our in-person Dungeons and Dragons game free for teens and young adults. Registration is required. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org to join.

Teen writers

Teen writers from fourth through 12th grades are invited to your library next Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 4 to 5 p.m. Stories, poetry, graphic novels, fan fiction — it’s all welcome.

New format for

activities calendar

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free library activities available to you and your family, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. Its new streamlined format combines all the activities and events for children, teens and adults on one handy, two-sided page.

No PALS/GED adult

education in October

There will be no PALS sessions in October as Mark, the instructor, will be out of state working one of his other jobs.

Homework help

Free homework assistance and elementary tutoring are available for kids in kindergarten through fourth grade on Wednesdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

There is a registration packet for parents and guardians to fill out to enroll your child that you can get by emailing the library or coming in.

Tech Time

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Judy will help you with basic questions relating to computers, smartphones and tablets and also provide assistance in accessing any of the library’s online resources. You do not need an appointment for these drop-in sessions.

Writing challenge

A new all-ages writing challenge will be posted Oct. 24 on the library’s Facebook page. We hope you will challenge your creativity by participating in this free activity.

Family storytime

Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., join us for free in-person children’s stories, games and plenty of reasons to get up and move.

ESL classes

Free in-person evening classes take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with 4 to 5 p.m. reserved for beginners and 5 to 7 p.m. for both intermediate and advanced students. Please help us spread the word about these classes to others in our community who would be interested, and contact us by phone or email if you have any questions.

Downloadable books

CloudLibrary has a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audiobooks for all ages, and accessing this free digital collection has never been easier. You just need to download the cloudLibrary app, answer a few simple questions, select AspenCat Union Catalog for the name of your library, then enter your library card number and four-digit PIN. You are now ready to browse, borrow and read e-books and audiobooks using cloudLibrary. Library staff are happy to help you set up your device if you need assistance.

Donations

We are grateful to Maja Berge in Oregon, Lynn and Nick Constan in Tennessee, and Jan and Bob Clinkenbeard in Pagosa for their generous donations in memory of Bob Howard.

Material donations are accepted for the Friends of the Library at the front desk (not through the outside returns slot at the library or the drop box at City Market, please) when we are open.

The Friends take fiction published in 2012 or newer and nonfiction that is 2017 or newer. Limited workroom space means we can only accept one or two small boxes at a time.

