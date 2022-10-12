Things are getting spooky: Halloween Hootenanny planned for Oct. 29

By Jennifer Green | Visit Pagosa Springs

Our Fourth of July fireworks have been rescheduled. The Town of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County have a huge Halloween party planned for the whole family on Oct. 29, which includes the annual Parks and Rec trick-or-treating event, a Witches on the Water paddleboarding at Pagosa Lake, live funk and reggae music from The Buzz and Tomorrow’s Bad Seeds, a beer garden and food trucks, a costume contest, and an incredible fireworks display starting at 7 p.m.

Follow up the festivities by attending “The Addams Family Musical” presented by Curtains Up Pagosa starting at 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

Schedule of events

Annual Trick-or-Treating and Kids’ Carnival, noon to 2 p.m. at Yamaguchi Park: This annual event is sponsored by the Town of Pagosa Springs Parks and Recreation Department and includes loads of fun and candy for kids. Stop by and visit several stops along the way and collect candy and treats at Yamaguchi Park.

Witches on Water Paddleboarding event, noon at Pagosa Lake: Gather your coven and tell them not to forget their magical paddleboards. Meet up at the Pagosa Lake dam off of Cloud Cap Avenue and Park Avenue. No registration is necessary. Costumes are encouraged. Come ready to have a “bewitching” time on the lake.

Live music from The Buzz and Tomorrows Bad Seeds, 3 to 7 p.m. at Yamaguchi Park: We’ll be feature two funk and reggaé bands this year, The Buzz and Tomorrow’s Bad Seeds. The Buzz is a five-piece funk/jam/psychedelic band out of Denver and Tomorrow’s Bad Seeds is the musical embodiment of surf and street culture from Los Angeles — a perfect blend of hip hop, punk, reggae, rock and soul.

Food trucks and beer garden, 3 to 7 p.m. at Yamaguchi Park: Several local food trucks will be offering their delicious food options and an assortment of beverages.

Reservoir Hill Haunted Fun Run, 6 p.m. on Reservoir Hill: This free spooky fun run will take you through the haunted woods and around the trees of Reservoir Hill to find spooky treats and haunted adventures along the way. Walk, run or trot.

Fireworks, 7 p.m.: We are excited to light up the sky with our rescheduled Fourth of July fireworks to top off the Halloween Hootenanny.

Learn more at www.visitpagosasprings.com/halloween or call the Visitor Center at (970) 585-1200.

See you at the Hootenanny.