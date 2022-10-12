Party like an animal at the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs adult Halloween party

By Robson Reyes | Humane Society of Pagosa Springs

The Humane Society of Pagosa Springs (HSPS) will host our first ever Halloween party fundraising event in support of the animals in our care. Join us for an evening of spooky fun and dancing the night away to a DJ playing your favorite hits from the ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s while enjoying festive drinks, sweets and treats.

The adult Halloween party will be held at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association (PLPOA) Clubhouse on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The clubhouse will be transformed into a haunted Halloween spectacular, and the event will feature a DJ and dancing, a cash bar with beer and wine, Halloween-themed sweets and treats, a pumpkin carving and painting contest, and auction and mystery boxes filled with a variety of prizes.

Professional and experienced carvers and painters will submit their pumpkin masterpieces to try to win the votes of the public. The best painted pumpkin and best carved pumpkin winners will each receive a $100 cash prize.

The pumpkin contest viewing and voting will be held at the PLPOA Clubhouse on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. This event is free and family-friendly. You and your kids can get into the Halloween spirit while voting for your favorite pumpkins. It’s $1 per vote and all proceeds go toward the care of our animals.

A few hours later, leave your kids with the babysitter and come party like animals at the Halloween party from 7 to 9:30 p.m. This is an adults-only, 21-and-older event, and costumes are encouraged but optional. The entry ticket is just $25, which includes one free drink and plenty of sweets and treats to keep you energized for a night full of fun and dancing.

At the party, continue to submit your votes for best pumpkin. You’ll have the opportunity to take one home by bidding on your favorites at the pumpkin silent auction. We will be auctioning off all the pumpkins so you can impress your neighbors (and the next weekend’s trick-or-treaters) with your new Halloween masterpiece.

If dancing, eating and bidding isn’t enough, purchase a mystery box (or six) to try to win an amazing prize like hot air balloon rides, Wolf Creek ski tickets, hot springs passes, snowmobiling tours, gift certificates to local restaurants and businesses, and lottery tickets. Two hundred mystery boxes will be available for purchase at $20 each or six for $100. Every mystery box will have a prize of varying value, so everybody wins. Come try your luck at winning an amazing prize for a great price.

You can learn more about the event and purchase your tickets to the Halloween Party at www.hspsauction.org.

If you are interested in submitting a carved or painted pumpkin for the pumpkin contest and auction, please contact our administrative office at (970) 264-5549 or email hsdirector@humanesociety.biz.

If you are interested in becoming an event sponsor, we have multiple opportunities available. We are also taking donations for mystery box prizes. Please contact Robson Reyes, executive director, at hsdirector@humanesociety.biz if you’d like to support any of our upcoming events with a cash or in-kind donation.