Pagosa Bible Church to present Christian Growth Films

Pagosa Bible Church

Christian Growth Films will be shown on Friday evenings at 6 p.m. at Pagosa Bible Church, 209 Harman Park Drive, October through November.

Come learn if science and the Bible are compatible. This is a series of random topics by different sources that explore various science fields with biblical concepts. This series will challenge your view of the scriptures and our world.

Snacks and decaf coffee will be provided.

Call (303) 828-6386 for more information or simply show up. They are free to attend.