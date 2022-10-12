New Thought topic: ‘Infinite Possibilities — Saying Yes to Your Soul’s Creativity’

By Shayla McClure | New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

The Sunday service at 11 a.m. will be “Infinite Possibilities — Saying Yes to Your Soul’s Creativity” with Shayla White Eagle McClure.

“If You Intend and The Opposite Happens It IS Good News.” — Ariella.

SpiritHeart Band practice is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join SpiritHeart band. Please text McClure at (970) 510-0309 for band information.

Oct. 13, 6 p.m.: Basic Healing Techniques class — “Calling In Your Power Through Energy Clearing and Claiming Your Authentic Gifts” with White Eagle. (970) 309-6067.

Oct. 16, 11 a.m.: Sunday service.

Oct. 20, 5-6:30 p.m.: Reception for Shari Silvey, from Sedona, author of “The Power to Transform and Breaking Free” card decks.

Oct. 22-23: Spirits of the Land Gathering at Xanadu with Silvey and White Eagle. Contact (970) 309-6067 for more information.

Oct. 27, 6 p.m.: Reception for Harmony Fire Eagle and White Eagle — “Ways of the Medicine Path.”

Oct 29: “Sacred Medicine Walk Workshop” with Fire Eagle and White Eagle at Xanadu.

The New Thought Center promotes philosophies similar to Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. We honor all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine. The vision of the New Thought Center is to empower possibility through revelation of spiritual truth, and to enhance our members’ life experience through self-empowerment, inner peace and being part of an inclusive community. Our mission is to create a world that works for everyone through awareness of a higher power. We are the “Good Vibe Tribe” that practices Science of Mind principles of positive thinking.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Pagosa Lodge (elevator available). Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling (970) 510-0309. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Center for Inspirational Living).