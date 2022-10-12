Lifelong Learning lectures start today plus library benefits from ongoing Restaurant Week

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

The all-new free Lifelong Learning lecture series begins today, Oct. 13, and runs for six weeks every Thursday through Nov. 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. — our first in-person Lifelong Learning lecture series since the fall of 2019, before COVID.

You’ll hear from Scott Graham, the Durango author of a popular National Park mystery series, on Oct. 13; Dr. Jean Strahlendorf discussing the pros and cons of Initiative 58 that would legalize the uses of psychedelics in clinical settings for treating some medical issues, on Oct. 20; Paula Woerner, head of the Wolfwood Refuge for rescued wolves in La Plata County, on Oct. 27; C. Neal Johnson offering information on Business with a Mission, on Nov. 3; April Holthaus and Dan Senjem on the Archuleta County Genealogical Society, on Nov. 10; and Mott Hoover from the Colorado Avalanche Center on Nov. 17.

Go to https://pagosalibrary.org/adult-services/ or pick up a brochure at your library for more details on all these outstanding presentations.

Restaurant Week

benefits library

This week, Oct. 11-16, is Restaurant Week in Pagosa —– a unique opportunity created to benefit your library when many of our community’s finest restaurants will feature menu items dedicated to this event.

You can explore new restaurants or revisit old favorites, dine in or take out — all while contributing to your library’s campaign to raise funds to expand and renovate your library.

The idea came from local restaurant owners Shelly Cox and Audrey Bliss. Both are big fans and frequent patrons of the library, and Cox is on the foundation’s campaign committee.

You can find a full list of participating restaurants at https://pagosalibrary.org/library-foundation/pagosa-restaurant-week/. Each restaurant is choosing their own way to participate and give to the library. For example, one restaurant will donate $1 for every bowl of Cajun classic sold.

You do not need to sign up in advance or bring a coupon. Just go to the restaurant of your choice and ask them what on their menu is part of the Restaurant Week event for the library. And please thank them for helping us all support this important fundraising effort.

Homework help

Free homework assistance and elementary tutoring are available for kids in kindergarten through fourth grade on Wednesdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. this month.

There is a registration packet for parents and guardians to fill out to enroll your child that you can get by emailing the library or coming in. We are hopeful that the program will be able to continue, but it may depend on the availability of volunteers and the needs of the school.

New format for

activities calendar

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free library activities available to you and your family, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. Its new streamlined format combines all the activities and events for children, teens and adults on one handy two-sided page.

No PALS/GED adult

education in October

There will be no PALS sessions in October as Mark, the instructor, will be out of state working one of his other jobs.

Online author talks

continue today

There are three more events this month in our free online virtual series featuring New York Times bestselling authors and thought-leaders giving live, professionally moderated book discussions you can view on your computer, tablet or smartphone with Internet access. You also have an opportunity to ask questions.

Today, Thursday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m., we’ll hear from Dr. Aziz Gazipura, author of “Not Nice: Stop People Pleasing, Staying Silent and Feeling Guilty.” On Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 5 p.m., we’ll meet with Zain Asher, author of “Where the Children Take Us.” On Tuesday, Oct. 25, we’ll gather with Kate Quinn, author of “The Diamond Eye.”

Go to https://pagosalibrary.org/adult-services/ to learn more.

Legal clinic tomorrow

The free legal clinic this month is happening by appointment tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 14, from 2 to 3 p.m. Come into the library to meet privately via Zoom with our volunteer attorney, who will answer your questions, show you legal documents and help you fill out the necessary forms.

To schedule an appointment, at the beginning of the month, send an email titled “Sign-up for Free Legal Clinic,” with your first name and phone number, to ruby@pagosalibrary.org, or phone (970) 264-2209 or stop by the library. The volunteer attorney’s time is limited, so it’s first-come, first-served. This clinic takes place on the second Friday of every month.

Paws to Read tomorrow

Friday, Oct. 14, from 2 to 3 p.m., youngsters from kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to share their favorite books with Muppet, a therapy dog who loves listening to stories, at a free Paws to Read session. This is a great way for beginning readers to build confidence.

Gaming tomorrow

Enjoy free all-ages video gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 7, from 3 to 4 p.m.

Makerspace on Saturday

Kids, tweens and teens are invited to a free Makerspace session on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to noon, when we’ll provide the materials so you can build, design and create.

Teen DIY

Fourth- through 12th-graders are invited to a free in-person teen DIY session next Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 4 to 5 p.m., when we’ll provide materials so you can make and decorate masquerade masks just in time for Halloween.

Dungeons and Dragons

Next Thursday, Oct. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m., join our virtual Dungeons and Dragons game free for teens and young adults on Discord. Space is limited and registration is required. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org to join.

Tech Time

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Judy will help you with basic questions relating to computers, smartphones and tablets and also provide assistance in accessing any of the library’s online resources. You do not need an appointment for these drop-in sessions.

Writing challenge

A new all-ages writing challenge was posted Oct. 10 on the library’s Facebook page. We hope you will challenge your creativity by participating in this free activity.

Family storytime

Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., join us for free in-person children’s stories, games and plenty of reasons to get up and move.

ESL classes

Free in-person evening classes take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with 4 to 5 p.m. reserved for beginners and 5 to 7 p.m. for both intermediate and advanced students. Please help us spread the word about these classes to others in our community who would be interested, and contact us by phone or email if you have any questions.

Library hours

Most of our programs happen in person and curbside service continues. Also, our hours are back to pre-COVID levels — and even more on weekdays:

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Saturdays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Downloadable books

CloudLibrary has a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audiobooks for all ages, and accessing this free digital collection has never been easier. You just need to download the cloudLibrary app, answer a few simple questions, select AspenCat Union Catalog for the name of your library, then enter your library card number and four-digit PIN. You are now ready to browse, borrow and read e-books and audiobooks using cloudLibrary. Library staff are happy to help you set up your device if you need assistance.

Nonfiction

“Banned Books” is a chronicle of the world’s most controversial books, past and present, from “Grimm’s Fairy Tales” to “Catcher in the Rye.” “Operation Pineapple Express” by Lt. Col. Scott Mann (retired) is the true story of retired Green Berets and other combat veterans who saved hundreds of Afghans in the chaos of America’s withdrawal from Kabul.

Novels

“The Physician’s Daughter” by Martha Conway is a romance about a woman who wants to become a country doctor in the 1860s. “The Ways We Hide” by Kristina McMorris is a World War II tale of a woman recruited by British intelligence, inspired by true events. “Carrie Soto is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid tells of a legendary tennis player attempting a comeback when the world considers her past her prime. “Dwellers” by Eliza Victoria is a supernatural urban fantasy story. “Dirty Lying Faeries” by Sabrina Blackburry is a fantasy that begins at a black-tie event at an art gallery.

Donations

We are grateful to Joanne Ferko and our anonymous donors for their materials donations.

Material donations are accepted for the Friends of the Library at the front desk (not through the outside returns slot at the library or the drop box at City Market, please) when we are open. The Friends take fiction published in 2012 or newer and nonfiction that is 2017 or newer. Limited workroom space means we can only accept one or two small boxes at a time.

Quotable quote

“When life seems hard, the courageous do not lie down and accept defeat; instead, they are all the more determined to struggle for a better future.” — Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) in her 2008 Christmas message broadcast throughout the U.K. and Commonwealth countries around the world on TV, radio and the Internet.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, books on CD and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org.