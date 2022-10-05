It’s time for a hoedown, and you’re invited

By Meg Wempe | Pagosa Springs Rotary Club

You have your ticket, right?

In a little over a week, the seventh annual Jewels and Jeans Barn Dance will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15. With doors opening at 6:30 p.m., and the event running from 7 to 10 p.m., you’re going to want to be sure you get your tickets if you haven’t already.

This annual event is a fundraiser for Pagosa Springs Rotary Club. You get to dance the night away at the Archuleta County Extension building while helping the community. What a wonderful way to spend an evening.

This year’s event has a new addition, and that is the free horse-drawn rides that will be offered. Whether you’ve never been on a horse-drawn ride, or you’re a seasoned pro, we think you’ll enjoy this new feature of the Barn Dance. Who doesn’t want to meet a draft horse and be pulled around during a western-themed night?

If the answer to that question is “me,” don’t worry. The night will have other things for you. Inside, there will be live music from Tim Sullivan and Band, so be sure to wear your most comfortable boots. There will be a silent auction with a lot of great things, like ski passes, gift certificates to Voormi, Lantern Dancer, Footprints, suede and sheepskin coats, a western purse from Happy Trails, as well as gift certificates to lots of great restaurants. There’s more, but we don’t want to give away all the items. You’ll want to come and see what else you can bid on.

Pagosa Springs Rotary supports a variety of community projects, including teacher mini-grants, scholarships for high school seniors, and distributing backpacks with food for the weekend to elementary students, to name just a few.

If you don’t have your ticket yet, now’s the time. Stop by The Choke Cherry Tree or ask any of your friendly local Rotarians. Tickets are $20 each and will be $25 at the door. We hope to see you there.

Rotary is an international group of problem-solvers who unite to take action for lasting change. If you’re interested in learning more, we hope you’ll ask about joining. If you like helping others, this club could be for you. We practice the Rotary motto, “service above self.”