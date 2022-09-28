Save the dates for Lifelong Learning lectures, Restaurant Week and homework help

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

An all-new free Lifelong Learning lecture series begins Oct. 13 and runs every Thursday through Nov. 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. — our first in-person Lifelong Learning lecture series since the fall of 2019, before COVID.

You’ll hear from Scott Graham, the Durango author of a popular national park mystery series, on Oct. 13; Jean Strahlendorf discussing the pros and cons of Initiative 58 that would legalize the uses of psychedelics in clinical settings for treating some medical issues on Oct. 20; Paula Woerner, head of the Wolfwood Refuge for rescued wolves in La Plata County, on Oct. 27; C. Neal Johnson offering information on Business with a Mission (BAM) on Nov. 3; April Holthaus and Dan Senjem from the Archuleta County Genealogical Society on Nov. 10; and Mott Hoover from the Colorado Avalanche Center on Nov. 17.

Go to https://pagosalibrary.org/adult-services/ or pick up a brochure at your library for more details on all these presentations.

Restaurant Week to

benefit library foundation

Oct. 11-16 is Restaurant Week in Pagosa Springs, when many of our community’s finest restaurants will feature menu items created exclusively for this event. You can explore new restaurants or revisit old favorites, dine in or take out — all while contributing to the campaign to raise funds to expand and renovate your library.

Watch for a list of participating restaurants and details on how you can participate at https://pagosalibrary.org/library-foundation/pagosa-restaurant-week/ and in future “Library News” columns.

Homework help

Free homework assistance and elementary tutoring are available for students in kindergarten through fourth grade on Wednesdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. this month.

There is a registration packet for parents and guardians to fill out to enroll your child that you can get by emailing the library or coming in. We are hopeful that the program will be able to continue, but it may depend on the availability of volunteers and the needs of the school.

New format for

activities calendar

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free library activities available to you and your family, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. Its new, streamlined format combines all the activities and events for children, teens and adults on one handy, two-sided page.

No PALS/GED adult

education in October

There will be no PALS sessions in October as Mark, the instructor, will be out of state working one of his other jobs.

Online author

talks continue

There will be three more events this month in our free online virtual series featuring New York Times bestselling authors and thought-leaders giving live, professionally moderated book discussions you can view on your computer, tablet or smartphone with Internet access. You also have an opportunity to ask questions.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m., we’ll hear from Dr. Aziz Gazipura, author of “Not Nice: Stop People Pleasing, Staying Silent and Feeling Guilty.” On Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. we’ll meet with Zain Asher, author of “Where the Children Take Us.” On Oct. 25, we’ll gather with Kate Quinn, author of “The Diamond Eye.”

Watch for more details in future “Library News” column or go to https://pagosalibrary.org/adult-services/ to learn more.

Gaming tomorrow

Enjoy free all-ages video gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 30, from 3 to 4 p.m.

Tech Time

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Judy will help you with basic questions relating to computers, smartphones and tablets and also provide assistance in accessing any of the library’s online resources. You do not need an appointment for these drop-in sessions.

Writing challenge

A new all-ages writing challenge was posted Sept. 26 on the library’s Facebook page. We hope you will challenge your creativity by participating in this free activity.

Family storytime

Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., join us for free in-person children’s stories, games and plenty of reasons to get up and move.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens on Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the sixth through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Dungeons and Dragons online

Next Thursday, Oct. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m., join our virtual Dungeons and Dragons game free for teens and young adults on Discord. Registration is required. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org to join.

ESL classes

Free in-person evening classes take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with 4 to 5 p.m. reserved for beginners and 5 to 7 p.m. for both intermediate and advanced students. Please help us spread the word about these classes to others in our community who would be interested, and contact us by phone or email if you have any questions.

Library hours

Most of our programs happen in person and curbside service continues. Also, our hours are back to pre-COVID levels — and even more on weekdays:

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Saturdays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Downloadable books

CloudLibrary has a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audiobooks for all ages, and accessing this free digital collection has never been easier. You just need to download the cloudLibrary app, answer a few simple questions, select AspenCat Union Catalog for the name of your library, then enter your library card number and four-digit PIN. You are now ready to browse, borrow and read e-books and audiobooks using cloudLibrary. Library staff are happy to help you set up your device if you need assistance.

Large print

“Grace Under Fire” by Julie Garwood begins when a woman unexpectedly kills a shooter in self-defense. “Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Sacrifice” by Brian Freeman is a Jason Bourne adventure. “Remember Love” by Mary Balogh is book one of a new Ravenswood Regency romance series.

Books on CD

“Daisy Darker” by Alice Feeney is a thriller that takes place during a family reunion on a tiny tidal island. “Hangman’s Creek” by Matt Braun is a Luke Starbucks western. “Blood and Bullets” by William W. and J.A. Johnstone is a Firestick western. “The Morgans,” also by William W. and J.A. Johnstone, launches a new western series that brings together the Drifter and the Kid. “Clive Cussler’s Hellburner” by Mike Maden is an Oregon Files adventure. “Robert B. Parker’s Fallout” is a mystery featuring Paradise Police Chief Jesse Stone.

Mysteries and thrillers

“The Blame Game” by Sandie Jones features a psychologist with a dark past who specializes in domestic abuse.

Donations

We are grateful to Ricky Smith for the generous monetary donations, and to our anonymous donors for their materials donations.

Material donations are accepted for the Friends of the Library at the front desk (not through the outside returns slot at the library or the drop box at City Market, please) when we are open. The Friends take fiction published in 2012 or newer and nonfiction that is 2017 or newer. Limited workroom space means we can only accept one or two small boxes at a time.

Quotable quote

“Nobody has ever learned anything worth learning that hasn’t cost them some degree of failure. Everything I’ve learned in life has come after a failure and sometimes public embarrassment. But each experience taught me something valuable: I won’t make that mistake again! I got it!” — Kelly Ripa, actress, dancer, talk show host and TV producer. She starred in the soap opera “All My Children” and the ABC sitcom “Hope and Faith” and won several Daytime Emmy awards.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, books on CD and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org.