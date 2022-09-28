New Thought topic: ‘The Road to Personal Freedom — Letting Go of Toxic Situations’

By Shayla McClure | New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

The Sunday service at 10 a.m. will be “The Road to Personal Freedom — Letting Go of Toxic Situations” with Shayla White Eagle McClure.

“You have to learn to say no without feeling guilty. Setting boundaries is healthy. You need to learn to respect and take care of yourself.” — Buddhist quote.

Upcoming events

SpiritHeart Band practice is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join SpiritHeart band. Please text Shayla McClure at (970) 510-0309 for band information.

Tuesday. Sept. 27, 6 p.m.: New Moon Sacred Tea and Drumming Circle at Xanadu with Rhonda Sande and Shayla White Eagle.

Oct. 9, 10 am.: Anniversary celebration and gratitude potluck at Sunday service with White Eagle.

Oct. 22-23: Spirits of the Land Gathering at Xanadu with Shari Silvey and White Eagle. Contact (970) 309-6067 for more information.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes philosophies similar to Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. We honor all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Pagosa Lodge (elevator available).