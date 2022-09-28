Photos courtesy Mountain Chile Cha Cha
Scene … celebrating fall in the Southwest at the 16th annual Mountain Chile Cha Cha. The event included the Patty Aragon Green Chile Cookoff, a margarita contest, live music and activities for kids, among other things.
Mountain Chile Cha Cha chile,
margarita winners announced
By Jacque Aragon
Mountain Chile Cha Cha
The annual Patty Aragon Green Chile Classic took place at last week’s 16th annual Mountain Chile Cha Cha.
The winners of the chile cook-off and margarita contest have been announced and are as follows.
Home cooks
Vegetarian
Third place: V3, Sara Saraceno.
Second place: V8, Irene Pina.
First place: V2, Isabelle Herrera.
Meat
Third place: M33, Collin McDonald.
Second place: M8, Herrera.
First place: M18, Diana Aragon.
People’s Choice
Third place: M22, Clara Sanchez.
Second place: V10, Ron Martinez.
First place: M29 Malicia Thatcher.
Commercial
Third place: M7, Island Breeze.
Second place: M6, The Rose.
First place: M2, Los Dos Charros.
Margaritas
Judged flavored
Third place: Benny’s
Second place: Rosie’s
First place: Ole Miner’s
Judged traditional
Third place: Riff Raff on The Rio
Second place: Neon Mallard
First place: Kip’s
Margarita winners People’s Choice flavored
Third place: Benny’s
Second place: Rosie’s
First place: Neon Mallard
Margarita winners People’s Choice Traditional
Third place: Neon Mallard
Secondplace: Kip’s
First place: Benny’s
Best Booth Presentation: The Neon Mallard