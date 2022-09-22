Public Notices September 22, 2022

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiffs:

JEFFREY C. RAINS and ARTIS A. HARRISON-RAINS

v.

Defendants:

MEADPROP UNITS, A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY; MORGAN W. THOMPSON; PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Duke Eggleston, #24965

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

Phone Number: (970) 403-1580

E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com

Case Number: 2022CV30054

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFFS JEFFREY C. RAINS and ARTIS A. HARRISON-RAINS

TO THE BELOW NAMED DEFENDANTS:

MEADPROP UNITS, A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, MORGAN W. THOMPSON AND ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lots 80 and 81 in Lakewood Village, according to the plat thereof recorded April 30, 1979 as Reception No. 94867.

Lot 521 in Pagosa Vista, according to the plat thereof recorded September 13, 1971 as Reception No. 74884.

Respectfully Submitted this 17th day of August, 2022.

Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: August 25, 2022

Last Publication: September 22, 2022

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

/s/ Duke Eggleston

Duke Eggleston, #24965

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 403-1580

Published August 25, September 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs CO 81147

(970) 264-8160

Plaintiff(s):

OCK LLC, a Colorado limited liability company

Defendant(s):

DELDEV, INC.; and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action,

Attorney for Plaintiff:

THE KLUG LAW FIRM, LLC

Noah Klug, Atty. Reg. #39163

PO Box 6683

Breckenridge CO 80424-6683

Phone: (970) 468-4953

Case Number: 2022CV030041

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint filed with the Clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the Clerk of the Court.

If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within the 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.

This is an action involving real property located in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, described as follows:

LOTS 472, 473, 474, 475, 476 and 477 in PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885.

Also known as: Schedule Number: 569524404040 and Account Number R004227, together with all its appurtenances.

Date: August 15, 2022

Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun.

First Publication: August 25, 2022

Last Publication: September 22, 2022

Original Signature on file

THE KLUG LAW FIRM LLC

Noah Klug

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published August 25, September 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

David J Ohlendorf, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30009

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2022-05

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses, recorded on August 2, 1990, at Book 303, Page 104, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 27, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

DAVID J OHLENDORF

GUADOLUPE GARCIA

MARY ANN GARCIA

THEODORE R CRAWFORD, TRUSTEE OF THE

CRAWFORD FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST

DATED MARCH 13, 2008

DOROTHY M CRAWFORD, TRUSTEE OF THE

CRAWFORD FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST

DATED MARCH 13, 2008

TANYA Y SHAFFER

DEMITRIUS Z TURNER

ALLEN B CURTIS

MARYBETH CURTIS

MARLYNN GERLOFF

ELDEAN D GERLOFF

ERNEST W YAEGER JR, TRUSTEE AND

SUCCESSORS IN TRUST OF THE ERNEST W

YAEGER JR REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

DATED MAY 18, 2006

DERESA ADDINGTON

CASEY BITNER

MARGARET M GRAY

CAROLYN M JOHNSON

TERRANCE D CRIST

MARY JO CRIST

DARRELL LAMBERT

HELEN L LAMBERT

DEAN E BORDER

BRITTANY L BORDER

TOMMY E HARBERT

MIKALA HARBERT

HARLEY DRAKE

BILLIE DRAKE

ELIZABETH A HOMMEL

RACHEL E GRAY

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses, recorded on August 2, 1990, at Book 303, Page 104, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

1THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 11:00 o’clock A.M., on October 26, 2022, Sale Number 2022-05 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: September 1, 2022

Last Publication: September 29, 2022

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed this 2nd day of August, 2022.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Peregrine Townhouses

Matter Amount

DAVID J OHLENDORF (C#170903157) A 154,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7807, 7808, 7809, and 7810 in Building Number(s) 4 and 5,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,258.14

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,517.21

GUADOLUPE GARCIA and MARY ANN GARCIA (C#179607908) A 105,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7807-7810 in Building Number(s) 4 and 5,

Unpaid Assessments: $723.20

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,982.27

THEODORE R CRAWFORD and DOROTHY M CRAWFORD, TRUSTEES OF THE CRAWFORD FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST DATED MARCH 13, 2008 (C#179704127) A 94,500 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7813-7816 in Building Number(s) 7 and 8,

Unpaid Assessments: $898.10

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,157.17

TANYA Y SHAFFER and DEMITRIUS Z TURNER (C#179704945) A 105,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7813-7816 in Building Number(s) 7 and 8,

Unpaid Assessments: $857.76

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,116.83

ALLEN B CURTIS and MARYBETH CURTIS (C#179705256) A 84,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7813-7816 in Building Number(s) 7 and 8,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,027.74

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,286.81

MARLYNN GERLOFF and ELDEAN D GERLOFF (C#179708441) A 105,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7817-7820 in Building Number(s) 9 and 10,

Unpaid Assessments: $723.20

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,982.27

ERNEST W YAEGER JR, TRUSTEE AND SUCCESSORS IN TRUST OF THE ERNEST W YAEGER JR REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED MAY 18, 2006 (C#179803002) A 500,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7825-7826 in Building Number(s) 13,

Unpaid Assessments: $20,815.03

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $22,074.10

DERESA ADDINGTON and CASEY BITNER (C#179811989) A 77,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7835-7836 in Building Number(s) 18,

Unpaid Assessments: $908.78

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,167.85

MARGARET M GRAY (C#170709794) A 126,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7839-7840 in Building Number(s) 20,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,110.10

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,369.17

CAROLYN M JOHNSON (C#130002330) A 105,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7847-7848 in Building Number(s) 24,

Unpaid Assessments: $992.32

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,251.39

TERRANCE D CRIST AND MARY JO CRIST (C#170805337) A 297,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7847-7848 in Building Number(s) 24,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,807.04

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,066.11

DARRELL LAMBERT AND HELEN L LAMBERT (C#179905369) A 126,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7847-7848 in Building Number(s) 24,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,029.36

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,288.43

DEAN E BORDER and BRITTANY L BORDER (C#430002345) A 88,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7867-7868 in Building Number(s) 34,

Unpaid Assessments: $662.50

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,921.57

TOMMY E HARBERT and MIKALA HARBERT (C#170008718) A 308,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7877-7878 in Building Number(s) 39,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,516.31

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,775.38

HARLEY DRAKE and BILLIE DRAKE and ELIZABETH A HOMMEL (C#170009203) A 105,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7879-7880 in Building Number(s) 40,

Unpaid Assessments: $952.20

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,211.27

RACHEL E GRAY (C#170709786) A 126,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7885-7886 in Building Number(s) 43,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,110.10

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,369.17

In Peregrine Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said buildings as depicted on the Plats recorded in Reception Numbers 173553-173555, 98002629, 99006555, 99011974, 20005495, 20010666, and subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 173556, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published September 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Andreas H K Haun, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30008

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2022-04

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 27, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

ANDREA H K HAUN

ANDREW JAMES

UARDA JAMES

JAMES GROSS

KAREN GROSS

ALLEN L RIGGS

DARLENE RIGGS

MELISSA K KENYON

MICHAEL S KENYON

ERNEST W YEAGER JR, TRUSTEE AND

SUCCESSORS IN TRUST OF THE ERNEST

W YEAGER JE REVOCABLE LIVING

TRUST DATED MAY 18, 2006

JERRY NICHOLAS

VIRGINIA NICHOLAS

NEDRA CAROLE SEARS, TRUSTEE OF THE

SEARS FAMLIY REVOCABLE LIVING

TRUST DATED AUGUST 15, 2019

GEORGIA LOU ANDERSON

BRYAN NEIL ANDERSON

MARY W KOEPP

GLENN E EDWARDS

DAVID E TURNER

KIMBERLY D TURNER

GERRIT H BROUWER, TRUSTEE OF THE

BROUWER FAMILY TRUST AGREEMENT,

DATED AUGUST 5, 1998

JOAN M BROUWER, TRUSTEE OF THE

BROUWER FAMILY TRUST AGREEMENT,

DATED AUGUST 5, 1998

STOKNES FAMILY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 1, 2004

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on October 26, 2022, Sale Number 2022-04 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: September 1, 2022

Last Publication: September 29, 2022

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed this 2nd day of August 2022.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Teal Landing Condominiums

Matter Amount

ANDREAS H K HAUN (C#170106900) A 166,000 / 60,310,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1111, 1112, 1113, 1114, 1115, 1116, 1121, 1124, 1125 and 1126 in Building Number(s) 11,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,118.68

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,396.26

ANDREW JAMES and UARDA JAMES (C#170108211) A 77,000 / 60,310,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1111, 1112, 1113, 1114, 1115, 1116, 1121, 1124, 1125 and 1126 in Building Number(s) 11,

Unpaid Assessments: $923.04

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,200.62

JAMES GROSS and KAREN GROSS (C#170109615) A 77,000 / 60,310,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1111, 1112, 1113, 1114, 1115, 1116, 1121, 1124, 1125 and 1126 in Building Number(s) 11,

Unpaid Assessments: $788.31

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,065.89

ALLEN L RIGGS AND DARLENE RIGGS AND MELISSA K KENYON AND MICHAEL S KENYON (C#170116503) A 63,000 / 60,310,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1211, 1212, 1213, 1214, 1215, 1216, 1221, 1224, 1225 and 1226 in Building Number(s) 12,

Unpaid Assessments: $826.02

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,103.60

ERNEST W YAEGER JR, TRUSTEE AND SUCESSORS IN TRUST OF THE ERNEST W YAEGER JR REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED MAY 18, 2006 (C#170201818) A 154,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1311, 1312, 1313, 1314, 1315, 1316, 1321, 1322, 1323, 1325, and 1326 in Building Number(s) 13,

Unpaid Assessments: $5,876.66

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $7,154.24

JERRY NICHOLAS AND VIRGINIA NICHOLAS (C#170210371) A 210,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1411, 1412, 1413, 1414, 1415, 1416, 1421, 1422, 1423, 1424, 1425 and 1426 in Building Number(s) 14,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,292.68

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,570.26

NEDRA CAROLE SEARS, TRUSTEE OF THE SEARS FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST, DATED AUGUST 15, 2019 (C#170211262) A 63,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1411, 1412, 1413, 1414, 1415, 1416, 1421, 1422, 1423, 1424, 1425 and 1426 in Building Number(s) 14,

Unpaid Assessments: $826.02

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,103.60

GEORGIA LOU ANDERSON and BRYAN NEIL ANDERSON (C#171407836) A 206,500 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1411, 1412, 1413, 1414, 1415, 1416, 1421, 1422, 1423, 1424, 1425 and 1426 in Building Number(s) 14,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,322.43

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,600.01

MARY W KOEPP and GLENN W EDWARDS (C#170411029) A 63,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1511, 1512, 1513, 1514, 1515, 1516, 1521, 1522, 1523, 1525 and 1526 in Building Number(s) 15,

Unpaid Assessments: $681.75

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,959.33

DAVID W TURNER and KIMBERLY D TURNER (C#170304927) A 84,000 / 62,896,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1611, 1612, 1613, 1614, 1615, 1616, 1621, 1622, 1623, 1624, 1625 and 1626 in Building Number(s) 16,

Unpaid Assessments: $958.09

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,235.67

GERRIT H BROUWER AND JOAN M BROUWER, TRUSTEES OF THE BROUWER FAMILY TRUST AGREEMENT, DATED AUGUST 5, 1998 (C#170305171) A 252,000 / 62,896,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1611, 1612, 1613, 1614, 1615, 1616, 1621, 1622, 1623, 1624, 1625 and 1626 in Building Number(s) 16,

Unpaid Assessments: $9,616.74

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $10,894.32

STOKNES FAMILY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 1, 2004 (C#170309447) A 84,000 / 62,896,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1711, 1712, 1713, 1714, 1715, 1716, 1721, 1722, 1723, 1724, 1725, and 1726 in Building Number(s) 17,

Unpaid Assessments: $615.09

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,892.67

In Teal Landing Condominium. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Numbers 20102922, 20105650, 20106879, 20203146, 20204764, 20304272, 20209496, and subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20007580, and all subsequent supplemental Plats or Declaration thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published September 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE SALE NO. 2022-005

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On July 6, 2022, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) LINDSAY NICOLE TIPPIN AND MATTHEW CARY TIPPIN

Original Beneficiary(ies) MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. ACTING SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR SIRVA MORTGAGE, INC.

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt CITIMORTGAGE, INC.

Date of Deed of Trust May 23, 2019

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust May 23, 2019

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 21902922

Re-Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 21903737

Re-Recording Date of Deed of Trust July 08, 2019

Original Principal Amount $240,000.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $237,485.50

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

PLEASE SEE ATTACHED LEGAL DESCRIPTION.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

HOUSE TRACT:

A PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN SECTION 30, TOWNSHIP 34 UTE NORTH (SOUTH OF THE UTE LINE), RANGE 4 WEST OF THE NEW MEXICO PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN,COUNTY OF ARCHULETA, STATE OF COLORADO AND BEING A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (NEl/4 SWl/4), A PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (NWl/4 SEl/4), AND A PORTION OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (SWl/4 NEl/4), OF SAID SECTION 30, ACCORDING TO A DEED THEREOF, FILED FOR RECORD MARCH 15, 2017 AS RECEPTION NUMBER 21701401,AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE CENTER NORTH 1/16 CORNER OF SAID SECTION 30 THENCE N89”55’01” E ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF CHIMNEY ROCK NATIONAL MONUMENT A DISTANCE OF 1218.16 FEET; THENCE LEAVING THE SAID SOUTHERLY LINE S43”01’27” W,A DISTANCE OF 981.97 FEET;

THENCE S23”48’29” W,A DISTANCE OF 542.07 FEET; THENCE Sl6°39’08” E, A DISTANCE OF 600.29 FEET;

THENCE S23”46’54” W,A DISTANCE OF 355.52 FEET; TO THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF COLORADO STATE HIGHWAY 151;

THENCE ALONG THE SAID NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY, THE FOLLOWING THREE C OURSES;

1) ALONG THE ARC OF A CURVE TO THE RIGHT 216.30 FEET, WHOSE RADIUSIS 1839.90 FEET AND A DELTA ANGLE OF 06°44’09” TO THE POINT OF CURVATURE;

2) N65”05’25” W A DISTANCE OF 295.70 FEET; 3) N59”44’49” W,A DISTANCE OF 1158.44 FEET;

THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF CHIMNEY ROCK NATIONAL MONUMENT S89”44’33” E, A DISTANCE OF 1093.27 FEET TO THE CENTER % OF SAID SECTION 30;

THENCE N00°48’19” E ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF CHIMNEY ROCK NATIONAL MONUMENT, A DISTANCE OF 1329.99 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Also known by street and number as: 5671 HIGHWAY 151, PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 11/03/2022, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 9/8/2022

Last Publication 10/6/2022

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 07/06/2022

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Anna Johnston, Esq. #51978

Barrett Frappier Weisserman, LLP 1391 Speer Boulevard, Suite 700, Denver, CO 80204 (303) 350-3711

Attorney File # 9530502

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published September 8, 15, 22, 29 and October 6, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Trapper Hap Ewing AKA Trapper H. Ewing AKA Trapper Ewing, Deceased

Case No. 2022PR030051

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before January 8, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Debra L. Ewing, Personal Representative

c/o CHAYET & DANZO, LLC

650 S. Cherry St., #710

Denver, CO 80246

(303) 355-8500

Published September 8, 15 and 22, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Notice of Abandonment of Personal Property

Notice to Michael Palmer and any other resident or occupant that the personal property abandoned at 274 Finch Drive, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 will be disposed of by taking to the dump as of October 15, 2022 if not claimed at Sunetha Property Management, 105 Country Center Drive, Unit #4, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 on or before that date.

Published September 15, 22, 29, October 6 and 13, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF INTENT TO MODIFY WEATHER

Notice is hereby given that North American Weather Consultants, Inc., (“NAWC”), is filing with the Director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board an application for a permit to conduct a weather modification program within the State of Colorado. NAWC shall conduct this program for the Upper Gunnison River Water Conservancy District.

The name of the person who shall be in control of the program is Garrett Cammans, President of North American Weather Consultants, Inc. The Primary Target Area for the five-year Weather Modification Permit is defined as: Upper Gunnison River tributaries and headwaters, located within Gunnison and Saguache Counties, at or above about 7500 feet in elevation.

Article of 36-20-112 requires that this notice be published in counties adjacent to the Target area, this includes the following: Montrose, Delta, Mesa, Pitkin, Chaffee, Fremont, Ouster, Huerfano, Almosa, Rio Grande, Mineral, Hinsdale, Archuleta, La Plata, San Juan and Ouray.

The weather modification program will consist of approximately 15 to 20 ground-based cloud seeding generators. The expected duration of operations is November 1st, 2022 through April 15th, 2023 for the first year of operations and November 1st through April 15th of the subsequent four years.

The intended effect of the weather modification operations is to increase precipitation/snowpack water content in the Target Area, to benefit runoff into Taylor Park and Blue Mesa Reservoirs and the Colorado River.

Complete details of the operations are available upon request from: North American Weather Consultants, Inc. 8180 So. Highland Dr., Ste. B-2, Sandy, UT, 84093 or from Andrew Rickert, Weather Modification Program Manager, Colorado Water Conservation Board, 1313 Sherman St. Room 718, Denver, CO 80203.

A public hearing on this application for a permit to conduct this weather modification program will be held at the Upper Gunnison River Water Conservancy District, 210 West Spencer, Suite B, Gunnison, CO 81230 beginning at 10:00 AM on September 26, 2022. The hearing will be open to the public and can be attended in person or via Zoom. Contact Andrew Rickert at andrew.rickert@state.co.us to gain Zoom access information.

NORTH AMERICAN WEATHER

CONSULTANTS, INC.

Published September 15 and 22, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

United Mini Storage

399A S. Hwy. 84

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Sunetha Property Management

970-731-4344

Notice of sale or disposal of contents:

Unit #A-30 Jessie Lee

Date of Sale or disposal September 26, 2022

Contents: Miscellaneous Household Items

Published September 15 and 22, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

RESOLUTION 2022 – 98

A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF ARCHULETA COUNTY TO APPROVE AND AUTHORIZE A BALLOT QUESTION FOR THE NOVEMBER 2022 GENERAL ELECTION FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROPOSING AN INCREASE OF 1.5% TO THE EXISTING COUNTYWIDE SALES TAX RATE TO ADDRESS CRITICAL AND URGENT NEEDS OF ARCHULETA COUNTY AS MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED HEREIN, THE SHARING OF REVENUES WITH THE TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, AND A VOTER-APPROVED REVENUE CHANGE

WHEREAS, Archuleta County (the “County”) is a duly organized county political subdivision of the State of Colorado under the Constitution and laws of the State of Colorado pursuant to C.R.S. §30-5-112; and,

WHEREAS, Article 2, Title 29 of the Colorado Revised Statutes, as amended, authorizes the County to levy an increase in the countywide sales tax rate upon approval of the majority of qualified registered electors of the County voting on such proposal at an election conducted and held according to Colorado law; and,

WHEREAS, on April 7, 1988, the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (the “Board”) adopted Resolution 1988-34 authorizing a ballot question to impose a countywide sales tax rate of four percent (4%), which rate was approved by a majority of the qualified registered electors voting on such proposal at a special election conducted and held according to Colorado law on May 10, 1988; and,

WHEREAS, there has been no increase in the countywide sales tax rate since the election in May 1988, more than thirty years ago; and,

WHEREAS, during that same time frame, the population of the County has grown from around 5,000 in 1988 to just under 14,000 in 2022, which equates to a 180% increase; and,

WHEREAS, also during that same time frame, the cost of maintaining the roads in the County, which includes 327 miles of road, of which 40 miles are paved or chip- sealed, has increased significantly; and,

WHEREAS, in addition, the growth of tourism visits to the County has increased significantly from 1988 to 2022; and,

WHEREAS, furthermore, the cost of providing services to the citizens of the

County has increased significantly over the same period of time; and,

WHEREAS, the Board has determined that the maintenance, repair and safety of roads, bridges and other infrastructure in the County are priorities for the residents of the

County, and that it is in the public interest to provide for the maintenance, repair and safety of those roads, bridges and other infrastructure; and,

WHEREAS, the growth of population in and tourism to Archuleta County has significantly impacted County roads, bridges and other infrastructure, to a point where the County no longer has the financial resources to maintain such roads, bridges and other infrastructure at an acceptable level; and,

WHEREAS, the County is in need of maintaining current capital projects and improvements and constructing future capital projects and improvements, including but not limited to County facilities and the County landfill, all to meet the growing population of Archuleta County; and,

WHEREAS, the County is in need of additional resources to provide current services to the growing population of Archuleta County in an extremely tight labor market so as to retain its current employees as well as to attract new talent, and to provide for additional services required by state law; and,

WHEREAS, the Board believes it is important to find a sustainable funding source to address the safety, functionality and longevity of County roads, bridges and other infrastructure, to maintain and construct current and future County capital projects and improvements, and to sustain and expand services to the citizens of Archuleta County; and,

WHEREAS, the Board finds that the imposition of a sales tax increase of one and a half percent (1.5%) of taxable transactions (which represents a 1 and ½ cent increase on each one dollar purchase) will ensure that Archuleta County has the funding it needs to provide suitable roads, bridges and other infrastructure, as well as address other significant needs of the County and its citizens as stated herein; and,

WHEREAS, the Board finds that the imposition of a sales tax increase of one and a half percent (1.5%) of taxable transactions will promote the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the County; and,

WHEREAS, pursuant to Article X, Section 20 of the Colorado Constitution, the increase of any tax requires voter approval, which may be referred to an election held on the first Tuesday of November of even-numbered years; and

WHEREAS, the Board desires to refer to the registered electors of the County a proposal for an increase to the countywide sales tax for the purposes set forth herein at the next election on November 8, 2022, and such election date is not less than 30 and is within the next succeeding 120 days after the adoption of this Resolution; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. §1-5-203(3), the Board must certify ballot contents to the Archuleta County Clerk and Recorder for said November 8, 2022, election no later than September 9, 2022.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO THAT:

GENERAL PROVISIONS

1. Purpose of this Resolution. The purpose of this Resolution is to authorize the submission of a ballot question and, upon the approval of a majority of the eligible electors voting on such proposal at the November 2022 General Election, to enact, and, therefore, levy and impose an increase in the countywide sales tax rate of one and a half percent (1.5%) upon the sale at retail of tangible personal property and the furnishing of certain services in the County (the “sales tax”), all of the foregoing being in accordance with the provisions of Article 2 of Title 29, C.R.S., which provisions are incorporated herein by this reference.

2. Effective Date and Duration of Sales Tax Increase. If approved by a majority of the eligible electors voting thereon in the November 2022 General Election, the countywide sales tax rate increase proposed in this Resolution and in the ballot initiative shall become effective January 1, 2023, and shall be in effect throughout the incorporated and unincorporated portions of Archuleta County in perpetuity and shall not expire, unless and until repealed or otherwise revised by a vote of the citizens of the County.

a. Notwithstanding the provisions of Section 2 hereof, so long as there are outstanding financial obligations of the County which are secured in whole or in part by all or any portion of said sales tax, said taxes shall not be repealed, nor shall the application of the proceeds from said taxes be changed, if such repeal or change would adversely affect the security for said financial obligations.

3. Statutory Definitions Incorporated/Specific Definition of Countywide. The definitions of the words contained herein shall be as set forth in C.R.S. §§ 39-26-102, 39-26-201 and 39-26-701, which definitions are incorporated by reference into this Resolution as if fully set forth herein. The term “countywide”, as used in this Resolution includes all incorporated areas (i.e., municipalities, including, but not limited to, all statutory cities and towns and all home rule cities and towns) and unincorporated areas within the County.

SPECIFIC PROVISIONS RELATING TO

THE SALES TAX

4. Personal Property and Services Taxed. Upon the approval of a majority of the eligible electors in the November 2022 General Election, there shall be enacted and, therefore, levied and imposed, and there shall be collected and paid, an increase in the existing countywide sales tax rate of one and a half percent (1.5%) on the gross receipts upon the sale of tangible personal property at retail and the furnishing of

certain services as provided in C.R.S. § 29-2-105(1)(d), as amended, upon all taxable transactions in the County. The sale of tangible personal property and services taxable pursuant to this Resolution shall be the same as the sale of tangible personal property and services taxable pursuant to C.R.S. § 39-26-104, except as otherwise provided in C.R.S. § 29-2-105(1)(d). For purposes of this Resolution, which is being enacted in accordance with Title 29, Article 2 of the Colorado Revised Statutes, all retail sales are sourced as specified in C.R.S. § 39-26-104(3).

5. Adoption of State Rules and Regulations. The imposition of this increase in the tax on the sale at retail of tangible personal property and the furnishing of certain services subject to this tax shall be in accordance with the schedule set forth in the rules and regulations of the Colorado Department of Revenue, and in accordance with any regulations which may be enacted by separate written resolution.

6. Mobile Telecommunications Services. Imposition of a sales tax pursuant to C.R.S. §

39-26-104(1)(c) on a mobile telecommunications service shall be imposed in accordance with the provisions of the Mobile Telecommunications Sourcing Act, 42

U.S.C. §§ 116 to 126 as amended, and pursuant to Section 117(b) of the Act, mobile telecommunications service taxable by the County on or after August 1, 2002, may be subject to any sales tax or other charge imposed by the County on the service only if the customer’s place of primary use is within the geographical boundaries of the County.

7. Sales Tax Exemptions. The incidents subject to sales tax shall not include the following:

a. The amount of any sales or use tax imposed by Part 7 of Article 26 of Title 39 of the Colorado Revised Statutes.

b. The sale of construction and building materials, as the term is used in C.R.S.

§ 29-2-109, if such materials are picked up by the purchaser and if the purchaser of such materials presents to the retailer a building permit or other documentation acceptable to such local government evidencing that a local use tax has been paid or is not required to be paid.

c. The sale of tangible personal property at retail or the furnishing of services if the transaction was previously subjected to a sales or use tax lawfully imposed on the purchaser or user by another statutory or home rule city and county, city, or town equal to or in excess of that sought to be imposed by the subsequent statutory or home rule city and county, city, or town. A credit shall be granted against the sales tax imposed by the subsequent statutory or home rule city and county, city, or town with respect to such transaction equal in amount to the lawfully imposed local sales or use tax previously paid by the purchaser or user to the previous statutory or home rule city and county, city, or town. The amount of the credit shall not exceed the sales tax town. The following provision shall apply in defining the applicability of its higher rate to the sales tax ordinance or resolution of any statutory or home rule city, town, city and county, or county which provides a higher rate of taxation on prepared food or food for immediate consumption than its general rate of taxation: Prepared food or food for immediate consumption shall exclude any food for domestic home consumption.

d. The sale of food purchased with food stamps. For purposes of this provision, the term “food” shall have the same meaning as provided in 7 U.S.C. §2012(g), as such section existed on October 1, 1987, or as thereafter amended.

e. The sale of food purchased with funds provided by the special supplemental food program for women, infants and children, 42 U.S.C. § 1786. For the purposes of this provision, “food” shall have the same meaning as provided in 42 U.S.C. § 1786, as such section existed on October 1, 1987, or as thereafter amended.

f. “Food” as used herein is defined as set forth in C.R.S. § 39-26-102(4.5), as amended.

g. The sale of cigarettes pursuant to C.R.S. § 29-2-105(9).

h. None of the sale tax exemptions allowed for in C.R.S. § 29-2-501(1)(d) are adopted by this Resolution.

8. Nonresident Exemptions. All sales of personal property on which a specific ownership tax has been paid or is payable shall be exempt from the subject sales tax increase when such sales meet both of the following conditions:

a. The purchaser is a nonresident of or has his or her principal place of business outside the County; and

b. Such tangible personal property is registered or required to be registered outside the limits of the County under the laws of Colorado.

9. Place of Sale. For purposes of this Resolution, all retail sales shall be considered consummated at the place of business of the retailer, unless the tangible personal property sold is delivered by the retailer or his agent to a destination outside the limits of the County or to a common carrier for delivery to a destination outside the limits of the County. The gross receipts from such sales shall include delivery charges, which such charges are subject to the sales and use tax of the State of Colorado imposed by Article 26 of Title 39, C.R.S., regardless of the place to which delivery is made. If a retailer has no permanent place of business in the County, or has more than one place of business, the place or places at which the retail sales are shall be determined by the provisions of Article 26 of Title 39, C.R.S. and by the rules and regulations promulgated by the Colorado Department of Revenue.

10. Sales Tax License. No separate County sales tax license shall be required. Any person engaging in the business of selling tangible personal property at retail or furnishing certain services as herein specified shall annually obtain and hold a State license as required by C.R.S. § 39-26-103.

11. Collection, Administration and Enforcement. The collection, administration and enforcement of the sales tax increase imposed by this Resolution shall be performed by the Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Revenue in the same manner as the collection, administration and enforcement of the Colorado State sales tax The provisions of Article 26 of Title 39, C.R.S. and all rules and regulations promulgated by the Executive Director of the Department of Revenue thereunder are incorporated herein by this reference and shall govern the collection, administration and enforcement of the sales tax increase imposed by this Resolution.

If the sales tax increase proposed by this Resolution is approved by the electorate at the General Election in November 2022, the County Clerk and Recorder shall send notice of said adoption to, and make a request of, the Executive Director of the Department of Revenue to administer, collect and distribute the sales tax increase hereby imposed, pursuant to C.R.S. § 29-2-106. The Board and the Clerk and Recorder, at the time of making such a request, shall provide the following documents to the Executive Director of the Department of Revenue:

a. A copy of this Resolution, certified by the Clerk and Recorder; and, b. Affidavits of Publication of this Resolution, as provided herein; and,

c. An abstract of election results, certified as to the approval of the sales tax increase by a majority of the registered, qualified electors of Archuleta County voting thereon.

In the event the Executive Director of the Department of Revenue fails or refuses to collect the sales tax increase imposed by this Resolution, the Board shall be authorized to provide for the collection, administration or enforcement of such sales tax increase to the extent permitted by law or to amend this Resolution to comply with the requirements of the Department of Revenue.

12. Distribution of Proceeds of Sales Tax Rate Increase. Pursuant to C.R.S. § 29-2-

104(2), the County shall receive 50% of the net revenues generated by this sales tax increase and the Town of Pagosa Springs shall also receive 50% of the net revenues generated.

13. Use by Archuleta County. The Board shall direct the utilization of the revenues of the sales tax increase proposed by this Resolution solely as described in the ballot measure referred to the eligible voters of the County by this Resolution.

a. Revenue generated from this sales tax increase shall be used for the following purposes:

i. At least 50% of the revenues generated to the design, engineering, maintenance, improvement, construction and/or reconstruction of the roads, bridges and other infrastructure that has been accepted into the County road system by the Board, along with such equipment, land and materials needed to perform such design, engineering, maintenance, improvement, construction and/or reconstruction.

ii. The remainder of the revenues generated will be divided between the following categories:

1) To the design, engineering, maintenance, improvement, remodeling, construction and/or reconstruction of current and future County capital projects and improvements including but not limited to County facilities and the County landfill, along with such equipment and materials needed for such design, engineering, maintenance, improvement, remodeling, construction and/or reconstruction.

2) To the growing cost of providing current services to the citizens of the County, including but not limited to County employees’ salaries and benefits, and the expansion of new services, which are or could be required by state law.

b. Interest generated from the revenues of the sales tax increase shall be used for the purposes set forth in this Resolution.

14. Use by Town of Pagosa Springs. The Town of Pagosa Springs Town Council shall direct the utilization of the revenues of the sales tax increase proposed by this Resolution solely as described in the ballot measure referred to the eligible voters of the County by this Resolution.

a. Revenue generated from this sales tax increase shall be used for the following purposes:

i. At least 50% of the revenues generated to the design, engineering, maintenance, improvement, construction and/or reconstruction of the roads, bridges and other infrastructure that are the responsibility of the Town of the Pagosa Springs along with such equipment, land and materials needed to perform such design, engineering, maintenance, improvement, construction and/or reconstruction.

ii. The remainder of the revenues generated will be divided between the following categories:

1) To the design, engineering, maintenance, improvement, remodeling, construction and/or reconstruction of current and future Town capital projects and improvements including, but not limited to, Town facilities along with such land, equipment and materials needed for such design, engineering, maintenance, improvement, remodeling, construction and/or reconstruction.

2) To the growing cost of providing current services to the citizens of the Town and the expansion of new services, which are or could be required by state law.

b. Interest generated from the revenues of the sales tax increase shall be used for the purposes set forth in this Resolution.

15. Voter-Approved Revenue Change. For purposes of Colo. Const., Art. X Section 20, the receipt and expenditure of revenues of the sales tax increase together with earnings on the investment of the proceeds of the sales tax increase shall constitute a voter-approved revenue change.

ELECTION REQUIREMENTS

16. Submission to Electors. Pursuant to C.R.S. § 29-2-104(3), this sales tax increase proposal as set forth in this Resolution shall be referred to the eligible electors of the County at the General Election to be held Tuesday, November 8, 2022, and being referred to herein as the November 2022 General Election. The ballot issue to be submitted to the eligible electors shall be substantially as set forth on the attached Exhibit A, which is incorporated by reference into this Resolution as if fully set forth herein. The cost of putting the ballot measure adopted by this Resolution to the eligible voters of the County shall be paid from the general fund of Archuleta County.

17. Publication of Resolution. The Archuleta County Clerk and Recorder is hereby authorized and directed to publish the text of this proposal for a sales tax increase four separate times, a week apart, in The Pagosa Sun, a newspaper circulated in the County.

18. Conduct of Election. The election shall be held and conducted, and the results thereof shall be determined so far as practicable, in conformity with the provisions of the Colorado Uniform Election Code of 1992 as set forth in Articles 1 through 13, inclusive, of Title 1, C.R.S.

19. Ballot Title. For purposes of C.R.S. § 1-11-203.5, the ballot title for the ballot issue contained in Exhibit A attached to this Resolution is hereby determined to be the text of the ballot issue itself as set forth in Exhibit A.

20. Authority to Effect Resolution. The officers, employees and agents of the County are hereby authorized and directed to take all action necessary or appropriate to effectuate the provisions of this Resolution in accordance with Colorado law.

21. Effective Date – Applicability. Upon approval at the November 2022 General Election, this proposal shall become effective and in force on January 1, 2023, subject to the terms and conditions as set forth in this Resolution, and shall remain effective unless otherwise repealed according to Colorado law; provided, however, that the provisions of this Resolution calling for an election on the ballot measure set forth in Exhibit A, which is incorporated herein by this reference, shall take effect immediately upon the passage of this Resolution by the Board.

MISCELLANEOUS

22. Statutory References. Unless otherwise referenced, all statutory citations in this Resolution shall be construed to refer to the Colorado Revised Statutes, referred to as C.R.S., and as the same may be from time to time amended.

23. Amendments. Unless otherwise required by Colorado law, the provisions of this Resolution may be amended by resolution of the Board of County Commissioners.

24. Severability. If any section, paragraph, clause or provision of this Resolution shall be adjudged to be invalid or unenforceable, the invalidity or unenforceability of such section, paragraph, clause or provision shall not affect any of the remaining sections, paragraphs, clauses or provisions of this Resolution. It is the intention of the Board that the various parts of this Resolution are severable.

APPROVED AND ADOPTED this 6th day of September 2022.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Alvin Schaaf, Chairman

ATTEST

Kristy Archuleta, County Clerk and Recorder

EXHIBIT A

BALLOT ISSUE & TITLE

SHALL ARCHULETA COUNTY TAXES BE INCREASED $6,525,000.00 ANNUALLY (FIRST FULL FISCAL YEAR DOLLAR INCREASE) BEGINNING JANUARY 1, 2023, AND BY SUCH AMOUNTS AS ARE RAISED ANNUALLY THEREAFTER BY INCREASING THE COUNTY SALES TAX RATE BY ONE AND A HALF PERCENT (1.5%), (WHICH REPRESENTS A 1 AND ½ CENT INCREASE ON EACH ONE DOLLAR PURCHASE), WITH PROCEEDS FROM SUCH SALES TAX INCREASE BEING DIVIDED FIFTY PERCENT (50%) TO ARCHULETA COUNTY AND FIFTY PERCENT (50%) TO THE TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS; AND TO BE USED BY ARCHULETA COUNTY TO IMPROVE THE SAFETY OF ROADS, BRIDGES AND INFRASTRUCTURE IN ARCHULETA COUNTY, TO CONSTRUCT AND MAINTAIN NEEDED ARCHULETA COUNTY CAPITAL PROJECTS AND IMPROVEMENTS, AND TO COVER THE GROWING COSTS OF PROVIDING EXISTING AND NEW SERVICES TO THE CITIZENS OF ARCHULETA COUNTY; AND TO BE USED BY THE TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS TO IMPROVE THE SAFETY OF ROADS, BRIDGES AND INFRASTRUCTURE WITHIN THE TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, TO CONSTRUCT AND MAINTAIN NEEDED TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS CAPITAL PROJECTS AND IMPROVEMENTS, AND TO COVER THE GROWING COSTS OF PROVIDING EXISTING AND NEW SERVICES TO THE CITIZENS OF PAGOSA SPRINGS; AND SHALL THE REVENUES FROM SUCH TAX INCREASE AND ANY INVESTMENT INCOME EARNED FROM SUCH REVENUE BE COLLECTED AND SPENT AS A VOTER-APPROVED REVENUE CHANGE UNDER SECTION 20 OF ARTICLE X OF THE COLORADO CONSTITUTION; ALL IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE ARCHULETA COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS’ RESOLUTION 2022- ?

YES _____

NO _____

Published September 15, 22, 29 and October 6, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

CANADIAN CRAFTS INC

% GEORGE GRANBY

33175 TEMECULA PKWY, STE A130

TEMECULA, CA 92592-7310

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 142 BONITA DR

Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 196-197 PT Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004284

Schedule Number:569525102004

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2007-00525

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2007

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of CANADIAN CRAFTS INC for said year 2007.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 2nd day of September 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 1st day of February 2023, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 7th day of September 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 22, 29 and October 6, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

CANADIAN CRAFTS INC

% GEORGE GRANBY

33175 TEMECULA PKWY, STE A130

TEMECULA, CA 92592-7310

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address:44 BONITA DR

Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 208-209 PT Sec: 19 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W

Account Number: R010032

Schedule Number:569919342002

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2007-00347

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of CANADIAN CRAFTS INC for said year 2008.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 2nd day of September 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 1st day of February 2023, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 22nd day of September 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 22, 29 and October 6, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

CANADIAN CRAFTS INC

% GEORGE GRANBY

33175 TEMECULA PKWY, STE A130

TEMECULA , CA 92592-7310

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 94 BONITA DR

Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 202-203 PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004274

Schedule Number: 569524409005

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2007-00521

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2007

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of CANADIAN CRAFTS INC for said year 2007.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 2nd day of September 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 1st day of February 2023, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 7th day of September 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 22, 29 and October 6, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

CANADIAN CRAFTS INC

% GEORGE GRANBY

33175 TEMECULA PKWY, STE A130

TEMECULA, CA 92592-7310

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address:108 BONITA DR

Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 200-201 PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004275

Schedule Number: 569524409007

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2007-00522

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2007

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of CANADIAN CRAFTS INC for said year 2007.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 2nd day of September 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 1st day of February 2023, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 7th day of September 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 22, 29 and October 6, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

CANADIAN CRAFTS INC

% GEORGE GRANBY

33175 TEMECULA PKWY, STE A 130

TEMECULA, CA 92592-7310

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 124 BONITA DR

Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 198-199 PT Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004283

Schedule Number: 569525102002

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2007-00524

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2007

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of CANADIAN CRAFTS INC for said year 2007.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 2nd day of September 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 1st day of February 2023, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 7th day of September 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 22, 29 and October 6, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

CANADIAN CRAFTS INC

% GEORGE GRANBY

33175 TEMECULA PKWY, STEA130

TEMECULA, CA 92592-07310

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 61 BONITA DR

Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 220-221 PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004268

Schedule Number: 569524408030

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00845

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of CANADIAN CRAFTS INC for said year 2008.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 1st day of September 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 1st day of February 2023, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 7th day of September 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 22, 29 and October 6, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

CANADIAN CRAFTS INC

% GEORGE GRANBY

33175 TEMECULA PKWY, STE A130, CA 92592-7310

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address:62 BONITA DR

Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 206-207 PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004272

Schedule Number: 569524409001

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2007-00519

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2007

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of CANADIAN CRAFTS INC for said year 2007.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTYon the 2nd day of September 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 1st day of February 2023, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 7th day of September 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 22, 29 and October 6, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

CANADIAN CRAFTS INC

% GEORGE GRANBY

33175 TEMECULA PKWY, STE A130

TEMECULA, CA 92592-7310

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 76 BONITA DR

Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 204-205 PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004273

Schedule Number: 569524409003

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2007-00520

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2007

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of CANADIAN CRAFTS INC for said year 2007.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 2nd day of September 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 1st day of February 2023, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 7th day of September 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 22, 29 and October 6, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

CANADIAN CRAFTS INC

% GEORGE GRANBY

33175 TEMECULA PKWY, STE A130

TEMECULA, CA 92592-7310

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 125 BONITA DR

Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 228-229 PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004264

Schedule Number: 569524408022

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00843

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of CANADIAN CRAFTS INC for said year 2008.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 1st day of September 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 1st day of February 2023, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 7th day of September 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 22, 29 and October 6, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

CANADIAN CRAFTS INC

% GEORGE GRANBY

33175 TEMECULA PKWY, STE A130

TEMECULA, CA 92592-7310

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 109 BONITA DR

Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 226-227 PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004265

Schedule Number: 569524408024

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2007-00518

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2007

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of CANADIAN CRAFTS INC for said year 2007.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 1st day of September 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 1st day of February 2023, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 7th day of September 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 22, 29 and October 6, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

CANADIAN CRAFTS INC

% GEORGE GRANBY

33175 TEMECULA PKWY, STE A130

TEMECULA, CA 92592-7310

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 93 BONITA DR

Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 224-225 PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004266

Schedule Number: 569524408026

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00844

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of CANADIAN CRAFTS INC for said year 2008.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 1st day of September 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 1st day of February 2023, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 7th day of September 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 22, 29 and October 6, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Albert F Phillips, et al

Defendants

Case No.:2022CV30042

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.5906

Email: ir@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

DEBRA K PHILLIPS

LINDA SELOFF

JOHN F HANCOCK, TRUSTEE OF THE HANCOCK FAMILY TRUST DATED MARCH 11, 1999

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response.You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you.Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication.A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Village Pointe Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney:Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: September 22, 2022

Last Publication:October 20, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published September 22, 29, October 6, 13 and 20, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Jennifer Smith, et al

Defendants

Case No.:2022CV30047

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.5906

Email: ir@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

JOEL MATTHEW MONAGHAN

MARISA EUGENIA MONAGHAN

J FRANCISCO MORENO

ARTHUR B BARBER

ORA BARBER

RICHARD G HANNA

GEORGE S REHER

DORIS E REHER

JERRY ROBISON

KAREN M ROBISON

DONAL LEE KNUTSON

ELOYCE JONES FLEMING

JAMES D NICOSON

KAREN V NICOSON

CATHY UNDERHILL DBA CATHY’S COTTAGE, LLC

JOHN P DAUER, JR.

PATRICIA H DAUER

PHYLLIS A WILLIAMS, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP OF JOHN B WILLIAMS, DECEASED

DEBBIE K PHILLIPS

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response.You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you.Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication.A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Eagle’s Loft Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney:Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: September 22, 2022

Last Publication:October 20, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published September 22, 29, October 6, 13 and 20, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Joel Cartagena, et al

Defendants

Case No.:2022CV30043

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.5906

Email: ir@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

RAY HODGES

ROBERT F HENRY

LAUREN M STEWART

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response.You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you.Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication.A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Teal Landing Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney:Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: September 22, 2022

Last Publication:October 20, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published September 22, 29, October 6, 13 and 20, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Mountain Meadows Property

Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Clarice R Eubanks, et al.

Defendants

Case No.:2022CV30046

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

CLARICE R EUBANKS

DEL GREEN A/K/A J/ DEL GREEN

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response.You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you.Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication.A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Mountain Meadows Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Mountain Meadows Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney:Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: September 22, 2022

Last Publication:October 20, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published September 22, 29, October 6, 13 and 20, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Frank O Nelson, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30048

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.5906

Email: ir@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

FRANK O NELSON

MARGARET J NELSON

RONALD L HAYNES

MARIE K HAYNES

JAMES P BROWN

MICHAEL D BRUCE

PATRICIA A ANGEL, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP

OF DANIEL J ANGEL, DECEASED

CRYSTAL PHILLIPS

JIMMY D GILBERT

NELDA F GILBERT

BRIAN HORN

ANGELA HORN

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Peregrine Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: September 22, 2022

Last Publication:October 20, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published September 22, 29, October 6, 13 and 20, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

RE: Public Legal

The Southwest Basins Roundtable is accepting applications for an additional at-large representative. This voting seat is currently vacant. Applicants should submit a letter describing their qualifications. Please note in your letter if you own water rights, shares in a ditch or reservoir company, or represent an agent with a Reclamation contract. Letters of support for your application are welcome, but not required. Please submit your letter to Ed Tolen, etolen@laplawd.org, and Wendy Weygandt, contact@swbasinsroundtable.org, no later than Friday, October 14th, 2022. Elections will be held at the Thursday, October 27, 2022 meeting at the Durango Public Library (and via Zoom) at 3:00 pm, at which applicants will have an opportunity to address the Roundtable. Please contact Ed Tolen, Roundtable Chair, at 970-442-1303 for specific questions.

Published September 22, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

TO ALL INTERESTED GOVERNMENTAL AGENCIES AND PUBLIC GROUPS:

As required by guidelines for the preparation of environmental impact statements, an environmental review has been performed on the proposed action below:

Project: Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District – Snowball Water Treatment Plant

Location: Archuleta County, Colorado

Project No.: 142051 D-Q

Total Cost: $44,105,000

Project Description

The proposed project consists of replacing the existing Snowball Water Treatment Plant (WTP) with a new,

updated treatment process to address deficiencies with the existing system. The project will be funded by a Drinking Water Revolving Fund loan in the amount of $38,444,000 at an interest rate of 2.75%. The project does not anticipate an increase in user rates.

The review process did not indicate that significant environmental impacts would result from the proposed action. Consequently, a preliminary decision not to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) has been made. The action is taken on the basis of a careful review of the engineering report, environmental assessment, and other supporting data that are on file in the Water Quality Control Division of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and are available for public review upon request.

Comments supporting or disagreeing with this decision may be submitted for consideration to:

Matt Alms, Compliance Specialist

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

WQCD-GLU-B2

4300 Cherry Creek Drive South

Denver, CO 80246-1530

After evaluation of the comments received, the Division will make a final decision; however, no administrative decision will be taken on the project for at least 30 calendar days after publication of the Finding of No Significant Impact.

/s/ Nicole Rowan

Division Director

Water Quality Control Division

Published September 22, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF KIOSKS FOR ARCHULETA COUNTY

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS:Archuleta County invites qualified firms to submit qualifications for the design and construction for 9 wayfinding kiosks at bus stops in Pagosa Springs.Sealed proposals will be accepted at the Archuleta County Administration Building, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 until November 4, 20221 at 3:00pm.For more information, please email Laura Vanoni, Transportation Director, at lvanoni@archuletacounty.org or view online at www.archuletacounty.org/bids.aspx.

Published September 22 and 29, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.