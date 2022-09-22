Kathleen “Kathy” Kaczynski, 73, of Pagosa Springs, Colo., was called home to heaven on Sept. 12. She was born in Saginaw, Mich., to Roy and Colleen Dunn on July 14, 1949. As a young mother, Kathy put herself through nursing school and worked as a nurse in the operating room of Midland Hospital.

She married Louis Kaczynski on July 27, 1980, at St. Joseph Church in Auburn, Mich. For 40 years, Kathy and Louis lived in Kawkawlin, Mich., where they successfully operated, supported and cared for Louis D. Builders and Mega Bucks Preserve while raising their four boys. Following retirement, she split her time between the beautiful mountains of Colorado and the peaceful ocean of Florida. Kathy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to host and cook for her family, enjoying countless celebrations with them. She will be remembered for her laughter that uplifted the spirits of those around her.

Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Louis; her four sons, Kevin Minuth, Branden (Laura) Minuth, Donald (Emily) Kaczynski and Matthew (Casey Brown) Kaczynski; her four grandsons, Leyton, Konner, Carter and Rowan; her identical twin sister Maureen Wolter, brother Timothy Dunn and brother Robert Dunn; and many nieces and nephews. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her dear sister, Mary Ann Gordon Dunn.

Celebration of life will take place in a private ceremony on Hutchinson Island, Fla. Those who wish to honor her may make a donation to the American Cancer Society or the Wounded Warrior Project.