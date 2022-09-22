John Daniel Rosenbaum “Jack” was born in Chicago on Feb. 19, 1947, to Harold and Rosetta Rosenbaum and grew up in Chicago with siblings Suzanne and Frank. He passed away April 2 in Fort Myers, Fla., with his wife Claudia and dog Skeeter by his side.

After high school, Jack served in the Army. He returned to Chicago, took college classes and started his career in computer software, working for several California-based companies before becoming an executive at Veritas. While in Chicago, he loved sailing on Lake Michigan and met the love of his life, Claudia Ludwig. They were married June 24, 1995, and moved to Pagosa Springs in 1997. Jack officially retired in 2000.

Immediately upon arriving in Pagosa Springs, they made many friends and got involved in the community supporting various nonprofits, attending local events and supporting local artists. At their 2R/ Ranch, Jack pursued his love of horses and competed in ranch horse versatility events. With the love of the western way of life, Jack and Claudia were very involved in activities at the rodeo grounds and were generous donors to the Red Ryder Rodeo, other rodeo events, youth equestrian events and 4-H livestock program. They assisted with some of the significant improvements at the rodeo grounds, including the construction of the WHEC/4-H building and the addition of new roping chutes. Their most notable contribution was improving the mutton bustin’ event by upgrading the standard equipment, including protective vests, and adding prizes for every cowpoke participant. Their philanthropy in the community was well-known and diverse, and Jack and Claudia made significant donations to the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs and the Pagosa Springs Medical Center, among other organizations.

Jack loved dogs, sailing and boating, horses and fine wine, and he also developed his interest in range shooting. Jack and Claudia spent their retirement on horseback, entertaining friends, boating at Lake Powell and Lake Navajo, and in their home in Ft. Meyers, Fla.

To honor and remember our friend Jack for his generosity and friendship, Claudia is hosting a celebration of life to be held Saturday, Oct. 1, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Archuleta County Extension building. Food and beverages will be served.

Please RSVP via email to frontdesk@pagosalandcompany.com or by phone to (970) 264-5000.