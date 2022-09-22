Christy Lynn Slane Dunham

Sept. 30,1952 to Sept. 14

Chris Dunham was born Sept. 30, 1952, as Christy Lynn Slane in Rangely, Colo. Her parents, Patrick and Lorraine Slane, welcomed the new addition to the family. She grew to be a beautiful young girl with lots of spirit and an ability to make everyone a friend. The family moved to Montana and lived there for 16 years. Patrick was transferred to Farmington, N.M., where Chris graduated from high school in 1970. She met the love of her life, Jay Dunham, and they were married Aug. 18, 1978. They lived in Phoenix, Ariz., until 1984 and then moved to Pagosa Springs, Colo. Jay started his business as Dunham Concrete Placement, and Chris started a secretarial service business and built a very successful business. Chris was asked to help a local businessman with his travel agency. After running the travel agency for a short time, she purchased the Pagosa agency from the owner. She owned and operated Carefree Adventures for several years and became Pagosa Springs’ travel planner for many local clients. After leaving the travel agency, Chris’s love for horses led to a pursuit in showing and competing in multiple riding events such as western pleasure, showmanship and English. As a member of the Appaloosa Horse Club, she enjoyed competing as an amateur. She won many awards and was ranked as one of the top 10 amateur riders in the world.

Chris passed away on Sept. 14 peacefully in her sleep after many years of illness. She is survived by her husband, Jay, of 44 years; her mother, Lorraine, of Surprise, Ariz.; and her brother, Gary (Sandy), of Montrose, Colo. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Patrick, and her sister, Patti Slane.

We love you forever.