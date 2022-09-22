Archuleta Dems to hold chili supper

By John Porco | Archuleta County Democratic Party

A tradition returns. After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the Archuleta County Democratic Party is pleased to be able to hold our annual chili supper at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.

The event will be held at the Archuleta County Extension building, located at the Archuleta County Fairgrounds, 344 U.S. 84.

In addition to a variety of chili with all the trimmings, including vegetarian options, we will have salad, cornbread and dessert. Beer and wine will be available for $5. A donation of $10 is suggested for an adult dinner; children’s meals are free.

The theme of this year’s chili supper will be “Defend Choice.” Our keynote speaker will be Pam Espinoza, Colorado Democratic Party vice chair of rural outreach. Other speakers will discuss women’s rights and freedom of choice. We hope for a lively discussion of this vital issue. Candidates have also been invited to attend. Campaign materials, such as yard signs, will be available.

All donations benefit the local party. If you want to donate chili or other food items (such as grated cheese, ready-to-serve salad and dressing, or chips and salsa), if you want to volunteer to assist, or if have questions, contact Sue Yalom at (970) 731-1091. Everyone who values individual rights is welcome, regardless of political affiliation. We hope to see you there for an interesting and enlightening (and delicious) evening.