Public comments needed for final East End multimodal transportation plan

By James Dickhoff | Town of Pagosa Springs

A multimodal transportation master plan has been underway for Pagosa Springs’ East End area, which extends along U.S. 160 between 1st Street to just east of the U.S. 160/84 intersection.

“Multimodal” emphasizes a variety of transportation modes, including vehicles, cycling, walking, public parking, and access to businesses and public spaces. The master plan’s goal is to create a stronger connection between the East End and other areas of town while providing a better-functioning multimodal environment that supports access to businesses and recreational opportunities as well as public parking for residents and visitors.

The town and its planning consultants are seeking final comments on the drafted final plan that is a compilation of public input and ideas collected since August 2021. The draft final plan will be presented at a public open house on Wednesday, Sept. 21, between 5 and 7 p.m. at the Ross Aragon Community Center located at 451 Hot Springs Blvd. If you are unable to attend this open house, the draft final plan will also be available on MyPagosa.org between Sept. 21 and Oct. 15, where you can also provide your comments.

Final public comments will be shared with the town’s planning commission, parks and recreation board and town council in preparation for final edits and consideration for adoption of the final plan.

For more information or to contact town staff, call (970) 264-4151, ext. 225 or email jdickhoff@pagosasprings.co.gov.