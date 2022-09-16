Michael Scott Jays

Nov. 5,1953, to July 21

Son, brother, father, grandfather.

Mike Jays will be dearly missed, honored and very much appreciated for his love, kindness and respect that he has expressed to the many people he has had contact with throughout his lifetime. Mike was a champion and a mentor in many ways. He would always find a way to make you laugh or smile no matter how bad your day was going … a great man to know.

May you rest with the angels Papa, only God knows now how much we loved you and will always keep your legend alive within our hearts.

We apologize for the delay posting this notice. There has been a lot of other delays as well concerning the loss of a great man so suddenly. For any info, legal matters, questions or donations towards the services, please contact mikejaysmemorial@gmail.com.