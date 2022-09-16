Kenneth Seibel receives 2022 Conservationist of the Year award

Photo courtesy San Juan Conservation District

The San Juan Conservation District honors Kenneth Seibel with the 2022 Conservationist of the Year award. Seibel displays his plaque with his wife, Jane, at the Archuleta County Fair on Aug. 6.



By Cynthia Purcell | San Juan Conservation District

The San Juan Conservation District has honored Kenneth Seibel with the 2022 Conservationist of the Year award. A plaque was presented to Seibel at the Archuleta County Fair on Aug. 6.

Seibel is a third-generation farmer in the Pagosa Springs and Arboles areas. He and his wife, Jane, now carry on the family tradition in Arboles. They have improved their water delivery system from open ditches to siderolls to center pivots for irrigation of their hay fields.

Seibel is an excellent hayman. He is proactive by fertilizing in the spring and after each cutting, producing a high-quality crop. Seibel and his family now have 350 acres of irrigated farmland, producing hay for horses and cattle, with some cover crops of oats.

Seibel is also a champion weed warrior — as anyone can attest to that has been by his property. He uses an integrated weed management approach including biological, mechanical and herbicide methods to control weeds. He also served as a director on the Upper San Juan Weed District for more than 20 years.

The Seibel’s children and grandchildren are now assisting with the family farming, carrying on the tradition through a fourth generation.

Through hard work, dedication to the land and a willingness to share his experiences with others, we commend Seibel on his conservation ethics.

The San Juan Conservation District was formed in 1947. It is one of 76 districts throughout the state. Conservation districts were organized to get soil and water conservation on the land. The focus has now been broadened to address all the natural resources as well. The district encompasses Archuleta County, and parts of Hinsdale and Mineral counties.

The district’s board consists of five elected landowners representing different sections of these counties that volunteer their time to help get conservation on the ground and improve natural resources.

Thank you for making conservation count.