Photo courtesy Tricia Duran

The family of longtime Pagosa resident Emma Lujan celebrates five generations, Pictured left to right are Lujan, Gloria Perez, Jakobsen Belgau, Tricia Duran, Jensen Belgau and Jessika Belgau.

The family of longtime Pagosa resident Emma Lujan celebrates five generations. Pictured left to right are Lujan, Gloria Perez, Tricia Duran, Haven Duran, Mitch Duran and Pippa Duran.