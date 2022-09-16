Chimney Rock National Monument to honor 10th anniversary of designation: Events planned to recognize anniversary

By Scott Owen | USDA Forest Service

A day of free, interactive and educational public events is planned for Saturday, Sept. 24, at Chimney Rock National Monument. The events will recognize the 10th anniversary of the designation of the site as a national monument.

Events will occur between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

All events on Saturday are free and open to the public:

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Free entry and shuttles to the upper mesa with the last shuttle at 3 p.m.

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Cultural and natural resource demonstrations and activities for all ages.

• 10 a.m. to noon: Special appearance by Dooley, a peregrine falcon, with his handler from the St. Francis Sanctuary and Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

Dance performances every hour starting at 9 a.m. by Sky City Buffalo Ram Dancers, Pueblo Dance Group, Oak Canyon Dance Group, Third Mesa Dancers, Laguna Pueblo Dance Group, Acoma Sky City Dancers and Howeya Family Dancers.

Food and tribal artisan vendors will be on site Friday and Saturday.

There is no potable water available at Chimney Rock National Monument. Drinking water will be available for purchase. Please plan accordingly.

Please note that Chimney Rock National Monument will be closed to the public on Friday, Sept. 23, for tribal exclusive use of the monument.

Chimney Rock embodies spiritual, historic and scientific resources of great value and significance. Designation of Chimney Rock as a national monument honors the anthropological, geologic, hydrologic, biological and scenic resources and enhances the understanding and appreciation of these resources for visitors. Chimney Rock National Monument was designated by presidential proclamation on Sept. 21, 2012, making it the seventh national monument managed by the USDA Forest Service. The day-long event will showcase a new visitors center at the site.

Please note that Chimney Rock National Monument will be reserved for exclusive use by tribal members on Friday, Sept. 23, and the site will be closed to the visiting public that day.

Chimney Rock National Monument is located at 3179 Colo. 151, 3 miles south of U.S. 160.