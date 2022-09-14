UU topic: ‘Egypt as a Sacred Journey’

By Pauline Benetti | Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in-person services are on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10:30 a.m. This Sunday, Julie Loar will present our program, “Egypt as a Sacred Journey.”

Egyptian history spans 5,000 years and 3,000 of prehistory, pyramids, dynasties, gods and goddesses, temples and tombs, hieroglyphs and symbolic writing, star knowledge magic and spirituality. Loar’s talk will focus on the idea of a sacred journey and Egyptian spirituality as that is what has drawn her back to Egypt time and again.

Ancient Egyptians perceived the cycles of the sun as metaphors for the soul’s journey. We enter life through the gateway of birth, coming into the darkness of what many believe characterizes life on earth. We slowly search for the light through life’s experiences and, over time, we become illumined. Join her as she shares her experiences of the sacred journey.

Loar is the multiple award-winning author of six books and dozens of articles. She also writes a popular astrology feature, had her own Internet TV show, and created a board game. She has traveled to sacred sites around the world, researching the material for her books and teachings.

Depending on the current COVID recommendations, please be prepared to wear a well-fitting mask, if deemed necessary, while in the building. Social distancing will be encouraged and, to that end, the maximum capacity of the fellowship has been reduced to 25, a very good reason for arriving a few minutes early.

Our fellowship offers each individual support in our unique spiritual path and an opportunity to participate in positive social and environmental action. We welcome diversity and invite everyone to share in our faith community.

Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza, 301 N. Pagosa Blvd. on the north side facing the mountains. Join us. For more information about the fellowship, please visit www.pagosauu.org.