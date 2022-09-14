New Thought topic: ‘Sacred Scars: How our Wounds Become Our Greatest Gifts’

By Shayla McClure | New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

The Sunday service at 10 a.m. will be “Sacred Scars: How our Wounds Become Our Greatest Gifts” with Dr. Elaine Harding, author of “Be Authentic.”

“You block your dream when you allow your fear to grow bigger than your faith.” — Mary Morrissey.

Upcoming events

SpiritHeart Band practice is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join SpiritHeart band. Please text Shayla McClure at (970) 510-0309 for band information.

Thursday, Sept. 15, 5 to 7:30 p.m.: Good Vibe Tribe Aspen House Concert Benefit with the Retrocats rock ‘n’ roll band at the Pagosa Lodge. Tickets are $10. Call (970) 510-0309.

Thursday, Sept. 22, 5 to 7:30 p.m.: Good Vibe Tribe Pagosa Springs Instrumental Society Benefit Concert with the Retrocats rock and country band at the Pagosa Lodge. Tickets are $10. Call (970)510-0309.

Library

The Aspin Inspiration Memorial Library is a collection of spiritual books. We welcome you to sign out/view our books, by appointment.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes philosophies similar to Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. We honor all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine. The vision of the New Thought Center is to empower possibility through revelation of spiritual truth, and to enhance our members’ life experience through self-empowerment, inner peace and being part of an inclusive community. Our mission is to create a world that works for everyone through awareness of a higher power. We are the “Good Vibe Tribe” that practices Science of Mind principles of positive thinking.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Pagosa Lodge (elevator available). Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling (970) 510-0309. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Center for Inspirational Living).