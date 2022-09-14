Free discussion to cover ‘The Art of Spiritual Dreaming’

By Laurah Brock Young | Eckankar, the Path of Spiritual Freedom

Did you know that dreaming can be an art? Your life is a canvas and you are the artist. Your dreams are the secret to creating a masterpiece.

Learning to see and use the wisdom you receive from your dreams is an art. Throughout the ages, dreams were held in high esteem. Different prophets and dream interpreters held the fate of nations in their hands.

You can place spiritual dreaming in its rightful place at the center of the whole study of dreams.

Your dreams are real. Learn how the eight types of dreams can help you gain insights from the past and future, grow in confidence, heal yourself spiritually, and make decisions about your career and finances. You can learn to do this from a unique point of view: Recognize the spiritual nature of your dreams. Create your masterpiece.

Please join us for this special free discussion titled “The Art of Spiritual Dreaming,” presented by the Spiritual Experiences Group of Pagosa Springs and sponsored by Eckankar. People of all faiths and beliefs are welcome.

The discussion will be held at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association clubhouse, 240A Port Ave., on Sunday, Sept. 25, and begins at 1 p.m.

Use these addresses to find other in-person discussions and online events offered by the Spiritual Experiences Group of Pagosa Springs: https://www.meetup.com/pagosa-springs-spiritual-experiences-group/events/ and https://www.facebook.com/Eckankar-in-Colorado-104663979586166.