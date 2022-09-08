Veterans for Veterans to host 9/11 fly-in

By Frank Wiley | Veterans for Veterans

Your Veterans for Veterans Pagosa Springs/Archuleta County Chapter is hosting a 9/11 weekend fly-in on Sept. 10 and 11 to honor all those who served in the military in the war on terror and the victims of 9/11 at the Archuleta County airport.

There will be a patriotic flyover each day, Saturday at noon and Sunday at 9:59 by our own San Juan Squadron (the unit we see at the Independence Day parade) led by Craig Taylor, who I call “the Red Baron.”

We will have complimentary “eagle flights” each day, which are flights for youth ages 8-18 on a first-come, first-served basis. The youth must be accompanied by their parents, and parents must sign a release form. While the flights are free, donations to vets for vets are encouraged.

We will have a complimentary pancake breakfast each morning starting at 9 a.m. until the pancakes run out. And while it’s complimentary, donations to Vets for Vets are encouraged.

We love animals, but for safety reasons there will be no dogs, or other animals, allowed, not even service animals, because of Federal Aviation Administration restrictions.

We will have bottled water available at a cost, but you can bring your own drinks. No alcohol, please.

There will be vendor and booth space available. If you are a vendor and would like to be there, contact Andy Byra at pilotpe@gmail.com.

Lodging needed

We need lodging for the incoming pilots. We are expecting about 60 planes. Some will have guests with them. We are hoping for complimentary housing because we are a charitable organization, but we could pay something.

Veterans for veterans is a 501(c)(3) organization and while we are not tax advisors, your donation is tax deductible and we will give you a receipt for you donation. If you can help us help others, please contact Byra at pilotpe@gmail.com.

Tentative schedule

of events

Saturday:

• 9 a.m.: pancake breakfast (donations encouraged).

• 9 a.m.: vendors and booths open.

• Noon: flyover.

Sunday:

• 8:30 a.m.: booths and vendors open.

• 9 a.m.: pancake breakfast (donations encouraged).

• 9:59 a.m.: flyover

Thank you, and we’re looking forward to seeing you.