San Luis Valley Potato Festival to feature agricultural tour

By Helen Smith | San Luis Valley Potato Festival

The Colorado Potato Administrative Committee (CPAC) is set to bring the world of potato growers to the public once again in 2022.

Join CPAC Director Jim Ehrlich on Saturday, Sept. 10, for an Agricultural Tour during the 2022 San Luis Valley Potato Festival. Attendees will have the opportunity to travel by bus from Chapman Park to the SLV-Research Center and see a field being harvested.

At the SLV Research Center, participants will the opportunity to hear from numerous researchers about current projects taking place there.

This event is an excellent opportunity to learn about the breeding, seeding, growing and harvesting of Colorado’s finest potatoes, right in the San Luis Valley.

To reserve a seat on the tour, visit coloradopotato.org/potatofestival and fill out the online form or contact office at (719) 852-3322 or info@coloradopotato.org.