Public Notices September 8, 2022

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

ANNETRA HEBERT

ERIC CERWONKA

BRITTANY L BORDER

JARRED D BORDER

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30006

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2022-03

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 7, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

Annetra Hebert

Eric Cerwonka

Brittany L Border

Jared D Border

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc. Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 11:00 o’clock A.M., on October 5, 2022, Sale Number 2022-03 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: August 11, 2022

Last Publication: September 8, 2022

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed 8 day of July 2022.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Ptarmigan Townhouses

Matter Amount

ANNETRA HEBERT and ERIC CERWONKA (C#178819082) Unit Weeks Numbers 49, Unit Number 7218, Building Number 9, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $6,208.27

Interest: $2,829.82

Late Fees: $175.00

Costs: $684.79

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $10,897.88

BRITTANY L BORDER and JARRED D BORDER (C#178824108) Unit Weeks Numbers 10, Unit Number 7218, Building Number 9, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,924.46

Interest: $276.00

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $684.79

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,935.25

In Ptarmigan Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Ptarmigan Townhouses as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 153256, 156199, 136303, 159241, 179510, subject to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 153557, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published August 11, 18, 25, September 1 and 8, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Betty Mathison Thomas, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30005

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2022-02

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 7, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

BETTY MATHISON THOMAS

CHAD ARTHUR CLARK

GEORGE LELAND BURNINGHAM

EMILY M BURNINGHAM

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due:See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on October 5, 2022, Sale Number 2022-02 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: August 11, 2022

Last Publication: September 8, 2022

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed 8 day of July 2022.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Village Pointe Condominiums

Matter Amount

BETTY MATHISON THOMAS (C#179002134) Unit Weeks Numbers 5, Unit Number 7517, Building Number 5, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $5,260.97

Interest: $2,367.95

Late Fees: $250.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Costs: $408.63

Judgment Amount: $9,287.55

CHAD ARTHUR CLARK (C#179003082) Unit Weeks Numbers 5, Unit Number 7518, Building Number 9, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $2,116.32

Interest: $379.81

Late Fees: $100.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Costs: $408.63

Judgment Amount: $4,004.76

GEORGE LELAND BURNINGHAM and EMILY M BURNINGHAM (C#179013834) Unit Weeks Numbers 35, Unit Number 7527, Building Number 6, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.21

Interest: $339.71

Late Fees: $50.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Costs: $408.63

Judgment Amount: $4,237.55

Of Village Pointe Condominiums, all as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Pointe Condominiums as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 0168713, 171189 and 176324 according to the Condominium Map as recorded, subject to Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums as recorded as Reception Number 1309304 and amendments and supplements thereto, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published August 11, 18, 25, September 1 and 8, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiff:

LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

v.

Defendants:

NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC; N.R.L.L. EAST, LLC; PAGOSA HOMES AND LAND, LLC AKA PAGOSA HOME AND LAND, LLC; JANELLE WARD; MONICA S. ARCHULETA; BETTY D. BUCK, BETTY D. RENFER AND FRANK A. BUCK; BIG MISTAKE CHRIS MOUNTAIN, LLC; DEBORAH C. RINE; ANNE L. DOUBEK; OATHA B. STEPHENS AND VONDERAU RUTH STEPHENS; TEXTRON FINANCIAL CORPORATION; PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION; PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT; ELSA WHITE in her official capacity as Public Trustee for Archuleta County, Colorado and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Duke Eggleston, #24965

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

Phone Number: (970) 403-1580

E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com

Case Number: 2022CV30040

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

TO THE BELOW NAMED DEFENDANTS:

NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC, N.R.L.L. EAST, LLC, PAGOSA HOMES AND LAND, LLC AKA PAGOSA HOME AND LAND, LLC, FRANK A. BUCK, DEBORAH C. RINE, OATHA B. STEPHENS AND VONDERAU RUTH STEPHENS, MONICA S. ARCHULETA, JANELLE WARD AND ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lots 102, 103, 140, 141, 145, 146, 163, 164, 165, 166, 175, 176, 177, 178, 296, 297, 313, 314, 315, 316, 317, 318, 319, 320, 347, 348, 349, 352, 353, 368, 369, 370, 374, 375, all in CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, according to the plat thereof filed for record June 4, 1973 as Reception No. 77868.

Respectfully Submitted this 11th day of August, 2022.

Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication:

Last Publication:

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

/s/ Duke Eggleston

Duke Eggleston, #24965

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 403-1580

Published August 18, 25, September 1, 8 and 15, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiffs:

JEFFREY C. RAINS and ARTIS A. HARRISON-RAINS

v.

Defendants:

MEADPROP UNITS, A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY; MORGAN W. THOMPSON; PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Duke Eggleston, #24965

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

Phone Number: (970) 403-1580

E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com

Case Number: 2022CV30054

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFFS JEFFREY C. RAINS and ARTIS A. HARRISON-RAINS

TO THE BELOW NAMED DEFENDANTS:

MEADPROP UNITS, A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, MORGAN W. THOMPSON AND ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lots 80 and 81 in Lakewood Village, according to the plat thereof recorded April 30, 1979 as Reception No. 94867.

Lot 521 in Pagosa Vista, according to the plat thereof recorded September 13, 1971 as Reception No. 74884.

Respectfully Submitted this 17th day of August, 2022.

Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: August 25, 2022

Last Publication: September 22, 2022

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

/s/ Duke Eggleston

Duke Eggleston, #24965

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 403-1580

Published August 25, September 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs CO 81147

(970) 264-8160

Plaintiff(s):

OCK LLC, a Colorado limited liability company

Defendant(s):

DELDEV, INC.; and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action,

Attorney for Plaintiff:

THE KLUG LAW FIRM, LLC

Noah Klug, Atty. Reg. #39163

PO Box 6683

Breckenridge CO 80424-6683

Phone: (970) 468-4953

Case Number: 2022CV030041

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint filed with the Clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the Clerk of the Court.

If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within the 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.

This is an action involving real property located in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, described as follows:

LOTS 472, 473, 474, 475, 476 and 477 in PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885.

Also known as: Schedule Number: 569524404040 and Account Number R004227, together with all its appurtenances.

Date: August 15, 2022

Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun.

First Publication: August 25, 2022

Last Publication: September 22, 2022

Original Signature on file

THE KLUG LAW FIRM LLC

Noah Klug

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published August 25, September 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court •Denver Probate Court

Archuleta County, Colorado

Court Address:

109 Harmon Park Dr.

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

970-264-8160

In the Interest of:

IDRIS CHASTAIN

Minor

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

CHRISTOPHER T. TRIMBLE #36647

1099 Main Ave. Ste. 310B

Durango, CO 81301

Phone: (970) 903-1052

Fax: 855-933-2672

E-Mail: Trimblelawdurango@gmail.com

Case Number: 2022PR030037

Division MG Courtroom 1

NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO § 15-10-401, C.R.S.

To: Father of Idris Chastain, former partner of Alexandra Chastain.

Last Known Address, if any: unknown

A hearing on Petition for Permanent Guardianship requesting that Ashlee Cole be appointed Permanent Guardian of the minor child listed above.

will be held at the following time and location or at a later date to which the hearing may be continued:

Date: September 16, 2022 Time: 11:00am Courtroom or Division: MG/1

Address: 109 Harmon Park Dr. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

The hearing will take approximately 1 hour.

Published August 25, September 1 and 8, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Request for Proposal: The Town of Pagosa Springs is soliciting proposals from qualified firms and individuals to evaluate and stabilize the audio and video systems in the Pagosa Springs Town Hall Council Chambers/Municipal Courtroom. Please visit the town website at https://www.pagosasprings.co.gov for details on the request for proposal. All responses to this request are due by 5:00 pm on September 9, 2022.

Published September 1 and 8, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address:43 ROOSEVELT DR

Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 141-142 PT Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004280

Schedule Number: 569525101010

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 200700523

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2007

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2007.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 1st day of August 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 11th day of January 2023, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 5th day of August 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 1, 8 and 15, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address:21 CIBOLA CT

Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 177 PT Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004294

Schedule Number: 569525102023

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00847

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2015.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 1st day of August 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 11th day of January 2023, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 5th day of August 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 1, 8 and 15, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 518 TRAILS BLVD

Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 166-167 PT Sec: 19 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W

Account Number: R010034

Schedule Number: 569919342007

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 200700584

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2014

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2014.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 1st day of August 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 11th day of January 2023, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 5th day of August 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 1, 8 and 15, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 22 LASSEN DR

Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 164-165 PT Sec: 19 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W

Account Number: R010040

Schedule Number: 569919343005

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2007-00587

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2016

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2016.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 1st day of August 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 11th day of January 2023, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 5th day of August 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 1, 8 and 15, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

PAGLAND INVESTORS

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 21 RANGER PARK DR

Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 113-114 PT Sec: 19 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W

Account Number: R010041

Schedule Number: 569919343006

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2007-00588

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2007

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of PAGLAND INVESTORS for said year 2007.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 1st day of August 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 11th day of January 2023, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 5th day of August 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 1, 8 and 15, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

ECURM LLC

ONE MACHLY

IRVINE, CA 92618

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 166 RANGER PARK DR

Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 103 PT

Account Number: R012445

Schedule Number: 569930203019

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00989

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of ECURM LLC for said year 2008.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 1st day of August 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 11th day of January 2023, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 5th day of August 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 1, 8 and 15, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

David J Ohlendorf, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30009

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2022-05

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses, recorded on August 2, 1990, at Book 303, Page 104, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 27, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

DAVID J OHLENDORF

GUADOLUPE GARCIA

MARY ANN GARCIA

THEODORE R CRAWFORD, TRUSTEE OF THE

CRAWFORD FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST

DATED MARCH 13, 2008

DOROTHY M CRAWFORD, TRUSTEE OF THE

CRAWFORD FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST

DATED MARCH 13, 2008

TANYA Y SHAFFER

DEMITRIUS Z TURNER

ALLEN B CURTIS

MARYBETH CURTIS

MARLYNN GERLOFF

ELDEAN D GERLOFF

ERNEST W YAEGER JR, TRUSTEE AND

SUCCESSORS IN TRUST OF THE ERNEST W

YAEGER JR REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

DATED MAY 18, 2006

DERESA ADDINGTON

CASEY BITNER

MARGARET M GRAY

CAROLYN M JOHNSON

TERRANCE D CRIST

MARY JO CRIST

DARRELL LAMBERT

HELEN L LAMBERT

DEAN E BORDER

BRITTANY L BORDER

TOMMY E HARBERT

MIKALA HARBERT

HARLEY DRAKE

BILLIE DRAKE

ELIZABETH A HOMMEL

RACHEL E GRAY

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses, recorded on August 2, 1990, at Book 303, Page 104, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

1THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 11:00 o’clock A.M., on October 26, 2022, Sale Number 2022-05 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: September 1, 2022

Last Publication: September 29, 2022

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed this 2nd day of August, 2022.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Peregrine Townhouses

Matter Amount

DAVID J OHLENDORF (C#170903157) A 154,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7807, 7808, 7809, and 7810 in Building Number(s) 4 and 5,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,258.14

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,517.21

GUADOLUPE GARCIA and MARY ANN GARCIA (C#179607908) A 105,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7807-7810 in Building Number(s) 4 and 5,

Unpaid Assessments: $723.20

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,982.27

THEODORE R CRAWFORD and DOROTHY M CRAWFORD, TRUSTEES OF THE CRAWFORD FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST DATED MARCH 13, 2008 (C#179704127) A 94,500 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7813-7816 in Building Number(s) 7 and 8,

Unpaid Assessments: $898.10

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,157.17

TANYA Y SHAFFER and DEMITRIUS Z TURNER (C#179704945) A 105,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7813-7816 in Building Number(s) 7 and 8,

Unpaid Assessments: $857.76

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,116.83

ALLEN B CURTIS and MARYBETH CURTIS (C#179705256) A 84,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7813-7816 in Building Number(s) 7 and 8,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,027.74

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,286.81

MARLYNN GERLOFF and ELDEAN D GERLOFF (C#179708441) A 105,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7817-7820 in Building Number(s) 9 and 10,

Unpaid Assessments: $723.20

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,982.27

ERNEST W YAEGER JR, TRUSTEE AND SUCCESSORS IN TRUST OF THE ERNEST W YAEGER JR REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED MAY 18, 2006 (C#179803002) A 500,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7825-7826 in Building Number(s) 13,

Unpaid Assessments: $20,815.03

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $22,074.10

DERESA ADDINGTON and CASEY BITNER (C#179811989) A 77,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7835-7836 in Building Number(s) 18,

Unpaid Assessments: $908.78

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,167.85

MARGARET M GRAY (C#170709794) A 126,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7839-7840 in Building Number(s) 20,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,110.10

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,369.17

CAROLYN M JOHNSON (C#130002330) A 105,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7847-7848 in Building Number(s) 24,

Unpaid Assessments: $992.32

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,251.39

TERRANCE D CRIST AND MARY JO CRIST (C#170805337) A 297,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7847-7848 in Building Number(s) 24,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,807.04

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,066.11

DARRELL LAMBERT AND HELEN L LAMBERT (C#179905369) A 126,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7847-7848 in Building Number(s) 24,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,029.36

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,288.43

DEAN E BORDER and BRITTANY L BORDER (C#430002345) A 88,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7867-7868 in Building Number(s) 34,

Unpaid Assessments: $662.50

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,921.57

TOMMY E HARBERT and MIKALA HARBERT (C#170008718) A 308,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7877-7878 in Building Number(s) 39,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,516.31

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,775.38

HARLEY DRAKE and BILLIE DRAKE and ELIZABETH A HOMMEL (C#170009203) A 105,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7879-7880 in Building Number(s) 40,

Unpaid Assessments: $952.20

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,211.27

RACHEL E GRAY (C#170709786) A 126,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7885-7886 in Building Number(s) 43,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,110.10

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,369.17

In Peregrine Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said buildings as depicted on the Plats recorded in Reception Numbers 173553-173555, 98002629, 99006555, 99011974, 20005495, 20010666, and subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 173556, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published September 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Andreas H K Haun, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30008

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2022-04

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 27, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

ANDREA H K HAUN

ANDREW JAMES

UARDA JAMES

JAMES GROSS

KAREN GROSS

ALLEN L RIGGS

DARLENE RIGGS

MELISSA K KENYON

MICHAEL S KENYON

ERNEST W YEAGER JR, TRUSTEE AND

SUCCESSORS IN TRUST OF THE ERNEST

W YEAGER JE REVOCABLE LIVING

TRUST DATED MAY 18, 2006

JERRY NICHOLAS

VIRGINIA NICHOLAS

NEDRA CAROLE SEARS, TRUSTEE OF THE

SEARS FAMLIY REVOCABLE LIVING

TRUST DATED AUGUST 15, 2019

GEORGIA LOU ANDERSON

BRYAN NEIL ANDERSON

MARY W KOEPP

GLENN E EDWARDS

DAVID E TURNER

KIMBERLY D TURNER

GERRIT H BROUWER, TRUSTEE OF THE

BROUWER FAMILY TRUST AGREEMENT,

DATED AUGUST 5, 1998

JOAN M BROUWER, TRUSTEE OF THE

BROUWER FAMILY TRUST AGREEMENT,

DATED AUGUST 5, 1998

STOKNES FAMILY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 1, 2004

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on October 26, 2022, Sale Number 2022-04 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: September 1, 2022

Last Publication: September 29, 2022

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed this 2nd day of August 2022.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Teal Landing Condominiums

Matter Amount

ANDREAS H K HAUN (C#170106900) A 166,000 / 60,310,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1111, 1112, 1113, 1114, 1115, 1116, 1121, 1124, 1125 and 1126 in Building Number(s) 11,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,118.68

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,396.26

ANDREW JAMES and UARDA JAMES (C#170108211) A 77,000 / 60,310,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1111, 1112, 1113, 1114, 1115, 1116, 1121, 1124, 1125 and 1126 in Building Number(s) 11,

Unpaid Assessments: $923.04

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,200.62

JAMES GROSS and KAREN GROSS (C#170109615) A 77,000 / 60,310,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1111, 1112, 1113, 1114, 1115, 1116, 1121, 1124, 1125 and 1126 in Building Number(s) 11,

Unpaid Assessments: $788.31

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,065.89

ALLEN L RIGGS AND DARLENE RIGGS AND MELISSA K KENYON AND MICHAEL S KENYON (C#170116503) A 63,000 / 60,310,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1211, 1212, 1213, 1214, 1215, 1216, 1221, 1224, 1225 and 1226 in Building Number(s) 12,

Unpaid Assessments: $826.02

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,103.60

ERNEST W YAEGER JR, TRUSTEE AND SUCESSORS IN TRUST OF THE ERNEST W YAEGER JR REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED MAY 18, 2006 (C#170201818) A 154,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1311, 1312, 1313, 1314, 1315, 1316, 1321, 1322, 1323, 1325, and 1326 in Building Number(s) 13,

Unpaid Assessments: $5,876.66

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $7,154.24

JERRY NICHOLAS AND VIRGINIA NICHOLAS (C#170210371) A 210,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1411, 1412, 1413, 1414, 1415, 1416, 1421, 1422, 1423, 1424, 1425 and 1426 in Building Number(s) 14,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,292.68

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,570.26

NEDRA CAROLE SEARS, TRUSTEE OF THE SEARS FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST, DATED AUGUST 15, 2019 (C#170211262) A 63,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1411, 1412, 1413, 1414, 1415, 1416, 1421, 1422, 1423, 1424, 1425 and 1426 in Building Number(s) 14,

Unpaid Assessments: $826.02

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,103.60

GEORGIA LOU ANDERSON and BRYAN NEIL ANDERSON (C#171407836) A 206,500 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1411, 1412, 1413, 1414, 1415, 1416, 1421, 1422, 1423, 1424, 1425 and 1426 in Building Number(s) 14,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,322.43

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,600.01

MARY W KOEPP and GLENN W EDWARDS (C#170411029) A 63,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1511, 1512, 1513, 1514, 1515, 1516, 1521, 1522, 1523, 1525 and 1526 in Building Number(s) 15,

Unpaid Assessments: $681.75

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,959.33

DAVID W TURNER and KIMBERLY D TURNER (C#170304927) A 84,000 / 62,896,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1611, 1612, 1613, 1614, 1615, 1616, 1621, 1622, 1623, 1624, 1625 and 1626 in Building Number(s) 16,

Unpaid Assessments: $958.09

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,235.67

GERRIT H BROUWER AND JOAN M BROUWER, TRUSTEES OF THE BROUWER FAMILY TRUST AGREEMENT, DATED AUGUST 5, 1998 (C#170305171) A 252,000 / 62,896,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1611, 1612, 1613, 1614, 1615, 1616, 1621, 1622, 1623, 1624, 1625 and 1626 in Building Number(s) 16,

Unpaid Assessments: $9,616.74

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $10,894.32

STOKNES FAMILY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 1, 2004 (C#170309447) A 84,000 / 62,896,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1711, 1712, 1713, 1714, 1715, 1716, 1721, 1722, 1723, 1724, 1725, and 1726 in Building Number(s) 17,

Unpaid Assessments: $615.09

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,892.67

In Teal Landing Condominium. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Numbers 20102922, 20105650, 20106879, 20203146, 20204764, 20304272, 20209496, and subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20007580, and all subsequent supplemental Plats or Declaration thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published September 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE SALE NO. 2022-005

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On July 6, 2022, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) LINDSAY NICOLE TIPPIN AND MATTHEW CARY TIPPIN

Original Beneficiary(ies) MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. ACTING SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR SIRVA MORTGAGE, INC.

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt CITIMORTGAGE, INC.

Date of Deed of Trust May 23, 2019

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust May 23, 2019

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 21902922

Re-Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 21903737

Re-Recording Date of Deed of Trust July 08, 2019

Original Principal Amount $240,000.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $237,485.50

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

PLEASE SEE ATTACHED LEGAL DESCRIPTION.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

HOUSE TRACT:

A PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN SECTION 30, TOWNSHIP 34 UTE NORTH (SOUTH OF THE UTE LINE), RANGE 4 WEST OF THE NEW MEXICO PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN,COUNTY OF ARCHULETA, STATE OF COLORADO AND BEING A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (NEl/4 SWl/4), A PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (NWl/4 SEl/4), AND A PORTION OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (SWl/4 NEl/4), OF SAID SECTION 30, ACCORDING TO A DEED THEREOF, FILED FOR RECORD MARCH 15, 2017 AS RECEPTION NUMBER 21701401,AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE CENTER NORTH 1/16 CORNER OF SAID SECTION 30 THENCE N89”55’01” E ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF CHIMNEY ROCK NATIONAL MONUMENT A DISTANCE OF 1218.16 FEET; THENCE LEAVING THE SAID SOUTHERLY LINE S43”01’27” W,A DISTANCE OF 981.97 FEET;

THENCE S23”48’29” W,A DISTANCE OF 542.07 FEET; THENCE Sl6°39’08” E, A DISTANCE OF 600.29 FEET;

THENCE S23”46’54” W,A DISTANCE OF 355.52 FEET; TO THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF COLORADO STATE HIGHWAY 151;

THENCE ALONG THE SAID NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY, THE FOLLOWING THREE C OURSES;

1) ALONG THE ARC OF A CURVE TO THE RIGHT 216.30 FEET, WHOSE RADIUSIS 1839.90 FEET AND A DELTA ANGLE OF 06°44’09” TO THE POINT OF CURVATURE;

2) N65”05’25” W A DISTANCE OF 295.70 FEET; 3) N59”44’49” W,A DISTANCE OF 1158.44 FEET;

THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF CHIMNEY ROCK NATIONAL MONUMENT S89”44’33” E, A DISTANCE OF 1093.27 FEET TO THE CENTER % OF SAID SECTION 30;

THENCE N00°48’19” E ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF CHIMNEY ROCK NATIONAL MONUMENT, A DISTANCE OF 1329.99 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Also known by street and number as: 5671 HIGHWAY 151, PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 11/03/2022, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 9/8/2022

Last Publication 10/6/2022

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 07/06/2022

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Anna Johnston, Esq. #51978

Barrett Frappier Weisserman, LLP 1391 Speer Boulevard, Suite 700, Denver, CO 80204 (303) 350-3711

Attorney File # 9530502

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published September 8, 15, 22, 29 and October 6, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Trapper Hap Ewing AKA Trapper H. Ewing AKA Trapper Ewing, Deceased

Case No. 2022PR030051

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before January 8, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Debra L. Ewing, Personal Representative

c/o CHAYET & DANZO, LLC

650 S. Cherry St., #710

Denver, CO 80246

(303) 355-8500

Published September 8, 15 and 22, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

Notice is hereby given that Final Payment of the AIA Contract dated September 2, 2020 between the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners and Nunn Construction, Inc. for the construction of the Archuleta County Combined Courts Facility will be made on or about October 31, 2022. Any person, co-partnership, association of persons, company or corporation that has furnished labor, materials, team hire, sustenance, provisions, provender or other supplies used or consumed by the contractor identified above or any subcontractor thereof in or about the performance of the work contracted to be done or that has supplied rental machinery, tools or equipment to the extent used in the prosecution of the work whose claim therefore has not been paid by the contractor or subcontractor, may in accord with section 38-26-107(1) C.R.S., file with Derek Woodman, Archuleta County Manager, PO Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 a verified statement of the amount due and unpaid on account of such paid claim, which statement must be filed on or before October 28, 2022.

Published September 8 and 15, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

FOR BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS HEARING ON September 20, 2022

SEAN DOWNING, has requested a SIDE SETBACK VARIANCE, on Lot 145 of the Aspen Springs Subdivision #5, at 120 Tom’s Pl, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN22-115). The property is zoned AGRICULTURAL ESTATE (AE).

Comments regarding this case may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to PFlowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Board of Adjustments on September 20, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Commissioners Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs and via Zoom Link. Public comment will be taken at the meeting in person only.

Published September 8, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

FOR BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON October 4, 2022

BALTAZAR AND JOSE GALLEGOS, have applied for a MINOR SUBDIVISION FINAL PLAT REVIEW, on a Rural Tract Sec: 19 Twn: 32 Rng: 5W, at 639 County Rd 975, Arboles, CO (PLN22-131). The property is zoned AGRICULTURAL RANCHING (AR).

Comments regarding this case may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to PFlowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners on October 4, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Commissioners Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs and via Zoom Link. Public comment will be taken at the meeting in person only.

Published September 8 and 29, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.