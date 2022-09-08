New Thought topic: ‘Mountain Moving’

By Shayla McClure | New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

The Sunday service at 10 a.m. will be “Mountain Moving” with Janie Garms.

“The basis for prosperity is to know that God is good — and only good — and that the goodness of God responds to your deepest level of thinking whatever that level may be.”— the Rev. Stretton Smith.

Upcoming events

SpiritHeart Band practice is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join SpiritHeart band. Please text McClure at (970) 510-0309 for band information.

Thursday, Sept. 8, 5 to 7:30 p.m.: Good Vibe Tribe Concert Benefit for WHIPS (Women Helping in Pagosa Springs). Chocolate strawberry dip and wine pairing with the Retrocats at the Pagosa Lodge. Rain or shine. Tickets are $10. Call (970) 510-0309.

Thursday, Sept. 15, 5 to 7:30 p.m.: Good Vibe Tribe Aspen House Concert Benefit with the Retrocats rock ‘n’ roll band at the Pagosa Lodge Tickets are $10. Call (970) 510-0309.

Sept. 22, 5 to 7:30 p.m.: Good Vibe Tribe Pagosa Springs Instrumental Society Concert Benefit Concert with the Retrocats rock and country band at the Pagosa Lodge. Tickets are $10. Call (970)510-0309.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes philosophies similar to Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. We honor all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Pagosa Lodge (elevator available).