Water district seeks applicants to fill board vacancy

The Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD) Board of Directors is seeking applicants to fill the seat on the board vacated by former board Vice President Blake Brueckner, who resigned as of Aug. 18.

A legal notice in the Aug. 8 issue of The SUN states, “Notice is hereby given that a vacancy exists on the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District. Any eligible elector may submit a letter of interest to serve on the Board. The candidate will serve until the next regular election (May 2023). ‘Eligible elector’ means a person who is registered to vote in Colorado and either has been a resident of the special district or the area to be included in the special district for not less than thirty days; or who, or whose spouse, owns taxable real or personal property situated within the boundaries of the special district, whether said person resides within the special district or not; or a person who is obligated to pay taxes under a contract to purchase taxable property situated within the boundaries of the special district. This vacancy will be filled by an affirmative vote of a majority of the remaining Directors.”

District Manager Justin Ramsey stated in an interview with The SUN that the decision on who will fill the vacancy would be made at the Sept. 8 regular meeting of the PAWSD Board of Directors, which will be held at 5 p.m. at 100 Lyn Ave.

Ramsey added that applications for the vacancy would be welcomed before this meeting.