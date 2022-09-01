Public Notices September 1, 2022

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

ANNETRA HEBERT

ERIC CERWONKA

BRITTANY L BORDER

JARRED D BORDER

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30006

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2022-03

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 7, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

Annetra Hebert

Eric Cerwonka

Brittany L Border

Jared D Border

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc. Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 11:00 o’clock A.M., on October 5, 2022, Sale Number 2022-03 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: August 11, 2022

Last Publication: September 8, 2022

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed 8 day of July 2022.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Ptarmigan Townhouses

Matter Amount

ANNETRA HEBERT and ERIC CERWONKA (C#178819082) Unit Weeks Numbers 49, Unit Number 7218, Building Number 9, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $6,208.27

Interest: $2,829.82

Late Fees: $175.00

Costs: $684.79

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $10,897.88

BRITTANY L BORDER and JARRED D BORDER (C#178824108) Unit Weeks Numbers 10, Unit Number 7218, Building Number 9, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,924.46

Interest: $276.00

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $684.79

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,935.25

In Ptarmigan Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Ptarmigan Townhouses as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 153256, 156199, 136303, 159241, 179510, subject to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 153557, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published August 11, 18, 25, September 1 and 8, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Betty Mathison Thomas, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30005

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2022-02

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 7, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

BETTY MATHISON THOMAS

CHAD ARTHUR CLARK

GEORGE LELAND BURNINGHAM

EMILY M BURNINGHAM

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due:See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on October 5, 2022, Sale Number 2022-02 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: August 11, 2022

Last Publication: September 8, 2022

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed 8 day of July 2022.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Village Pointe Condominiums

Matter Amount

BETTY MATHISON THOMAS (C#179002134) Unit Weeks Numbers 5, Unit Number 7517, Building Number 5, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $5,260.97

Interest: $2,367.95

Late Fees: $250.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Costs: $408.63

Judgment Amount: $9,287.55

CHAD ARTHUR CLARK (C#179003082) Unit Weeks Numbers 5, Unit Number 7518, Building Number 9, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $2,116.32

Interest: $379.81

Late Fees: $100.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Costs: $408.63

Judgment Amount: $4,004.76

GEORGE LELAND BURNINGHAM and EMILY M BURNINGHAM (C#179013834) Unit Weeks Numbers 35, Unit Number 7527, Building Number 6, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.21

Interest: $339.71

Late Fees: $50.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Costs: $408.63

Judgment Amount: $4,237.55

Of Village Pointe Condominiums, all as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Pointe Condominiums as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 0168713, 171189 and 176324 according to the Condominium Map as recorded, subject to Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums as recorded as Reception Number 1309304 and amendments and supplements thereto, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published August 11, 18, 25, September 1 and 8, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiff:

LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

v.

Defendants:

NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC; N.R.L.L. EAST, LLC; PAGOSA HOMES AND LAND, LLC AKA PAGOSA HOME AND LAND, LLC; JANELLE WARD; MONICA S. ARCHULETA; BETTY D. BUCK, BETTY D. RENFER AND FRANK A. BUCK; BIG MISTAKE CHRIS MOUNTAIN, LLC; DEBORAH C. RINE; ANNE L. DOUBEK; OATHA B. STEPHENS AND VONDERAU RUTH STEPHENS; TEXTRON FINANCIAL CORPORATION; PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION; PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT; ELSA WHITE in her official capacity as Public Trustee for Archuleta County, Colorado and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Duke Eggleston, #24965

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

Phone Number: (970) 403-1580

E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com

Case Number: 2022CV30040

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

TO THE BELOW NAMED DEFENDANTS:

NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC, N.R.L.L. EAST, LLC, PAGOSA HOMES AND LAND, LLC AKA PAGOSA HOME AND LAND, LLC, FRANK A. BUCK, DEBORAH C. RINE, OATHA B. STEPHENS AND VONDERAU RUTH STEPHENS, MONICA S. ARCHULETA, JANELLE WARD AND ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lots 102, 103, 140, 141, 145, 146, 163, 164, 165, 166, 175, 176, 177, 178, 296, 297, 313, 314, 315, 316, 317, 318, 319, 320, 347, 348, 349, 352, 353, 368, 369, 370, 374, 375, all in CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, according to the plat thereof filed for record June 4, 1973 as Reception No. 77868.

Respectfully Submitted this 11th day of August, 2022.

Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication:

Last Publication:

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

/s/ Duke Eggleston

Duke Eggleston, #24965

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 403-1580

Published August 18, 25, September 1, 8 and 15, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of November 2010, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 643 TRAILS BLVD

Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 419-420-421 AND LOT 422-423, AND LOT 424-425 AND LOT 432-433

PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004240

Schedule Number: 569524405041

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2010-01059

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2009

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2009.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 22nd day of December 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 10th day of August 2022

By /s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published August 18, 25 and September 1, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiffs:

JEFFREY C. RAINS and ARTIS A. HARRISON-RAINS

v.

Defendants:

MEADPROP UNITS, A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY; MORGAN W. THOMPSON; PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Duke Eggleston, #24965

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

Phone Number: (970) 403-1580

E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com

Case Number: 2022CV30054

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFFS JEFFREY C. RAINS and ARTIS A. HARRISON-RAINS

TO THE BELOW NAMED DEFENDANTS:

MEADPROP UNITS, A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, MORGAN W. THOMPSON AND ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lots 80 and 81 in Lakewood Village, according to the plat thereof recorded April 30, 1979 as Reception No. 94867.

Lot 521 in Pagosa Vista, according to the plat thereof recorded September 13, 1971 as Reception No. 74884.

Respectfully Submitted this 17th day of August, 2022.

Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: August 25, 2022

Last Publication: September 22, 2022

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

/s/ Duke Eggleston

Duke Eggleston, #24965

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 403-1580

Published August 25, September 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs CO 81147

(970) 264-8160

Plaintiff(s):

OCK LLC, a Colorado limited liability company

Defendant(s):

DELDEV, INC.; and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action,

Attorney for Plaintiff:

THE KLUG LAW FIRM, LLC

Noah Klug, Atty. Reg. #39163

PO Box 6683

Breckenridge CO 80424-6683

Phone: (970) 468-4953

Case Number: 2022CV030041

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint filed with the Clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the Clerk of the Court.

If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within the 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.

This is an action involving real property located in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, described as follows:

LOTS 472, 473, 474, 475, 476 and 477 in PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885.

Also known as: Schedule Number: 569524404040 and Account Number R004227, together with all its appurtenances.

Date: August 15, 2022

Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun.

First Publication: August 25, 2022

Last Publication: September 22, 2022

Original Signature on file

THE KLUG LAW FIRM LLC

Noah Klug

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published August 25, September 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court •Denver Probate Court

Archuleta County, Colorado

Court Address:

109 Harmon Park Dr.

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

970-264-8160

In the Interest of:

IDRIS CHASTAIN

Minor

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

CHRISTOPHER T. TRIMBLE #36647

1099 Main Ave. Ste. 310B

Durango, CO 81301

Phone: (970) 903-1052

Fax: 855-933-2672

E-Mail: Trimblelawdurango@gmail.com

Case Number: 2022PR030037

Division MG Courtroom 1

NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO § 15-10-401, C.R.S.

To: Father of Idris Chastain, former partner of Alexandra Chastain.

Last Known Address, if any: unknown

A hearing on Petition for Permanent Guardianship requesting that Ashlee Cole be appointed Permanent Guardian of the minor child listed above.

will be held at the following time and location or at a later date to which the hearing may be continued:

Date: September 16, 2022 Time: 11:00am Courtroom or Division: MG/1

Address: 109 Harmon Park Dr. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

The hearing will take approximately 1 hour.

Published August 25, September 1 and 8, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District

Board Vacancy

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a vacancy exists on the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District. Any eligible elector may submit a letter of interest to serve on the Board. The candidate will serve until the next regular election (May 2023). “Eligible elector” means a person who is registered to vote in Colorado and either has been a resident of the special district or the area to be included in the special district for not less than thirty days; or who, or whose spouse, owns taxable real or personal property situated within the boundaries of the special district, whether said person resides within the special district or not; or a person who is obligated to pay taxes under a contract to purchase taxable property situated within the boundaries of the special district. This vacancy will be filled by an affirmative vote of a majority of the remaining Directors.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT.

PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT

By: /S/ Jim Smith Chairman: Jim Smith

Published in: The Pagosa Sun

Published on: September 1, 2022

Published September 1, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Request for Proposal: The Town of Pagosa Springs is soliciting proposals from qualified firms and individuals to evaluate and stabilize the audio and video systems in the Pagosa Springs Town Hall Council Chambers/Municipal Courtroom. Please visit the town website at https://www.pagosasprings.co.gov for details on the request for proposal. All responses to this request are due by 5:00 pm on September 9, 2022.

Published September 1 and 8, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF OPEN MEETING FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR INCLUSION OF ADDITIONAL REAL PROPERTY WITHIN THE PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all interested persons that a Petition For Inclusion of additional real property has been filed with the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District. The Board of Directors has fixed the day of Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the hour of 5:00 p.m., at 551 Hot Springs Blvd., Pagosa Springs, Colorado, as the date, time and place of an open meeting at which such Petition shall be heard.

The name and address of the Petitioner and a general description of the property to be included into the District are as follows:

PETITIONER:

Jess and Casey Ketchum

320 Stevens Lake Rd

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

PROPERTY:

RURAL Sec: 5 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W SW4SE4 DOES NOT INCLUDE M/H 990012350245

Commonly known as Parcel # 569905400032 or

320 Stevens Lake Rd

Pagosa Springs, CO

All interested parties may appear at such hearing to show cause in writing why such Petition should not be granted.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT.

PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT

By: /S/ Jim Smith

Chairman: Jim Smith

Published in: The Pagosa Sun

Published on: September 1, 2022

Published September 1, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF OPEN MEETING FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR INCLUSION OF ADDITIONAL REAL PROPERTY WITHIN THE PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all interested persons that a Petition For Inclusion of additional real property has been filed with the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District. The Board of Directors has fixed the day of Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the hour of 5:00 p.m., at 551 Hot Springs Blvd., Pagosa Springs, Colorado, as the date, time and place of an open meeting at which such Petition shall be heard.

The name and address of the Petitioner and a general description of the property to be included into the District are as follows:

PETITIONER:

W Diamond X, LLC

4160 CR 200

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

PROPERTY:

RURAL Sec: 31 Twn: 36 Rng: 1W 36-1W SEC 31 A TRACT OF LAND LOCATED IN GLO LOT 1 & NE4NW4;31-36-1W & E2NE4; 36-36-2W #20711760

Commonly known as Parcel # 557931200026 or

4160 CR 200

Pagosa Springs, CO

All interested parties may appear at such hearing to show cause in writing why such Petition should not be granted.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT.

PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT

By: /S/ Jim Smith Chairman: Jim Smith

Published in: The Pagosa Sun

Published on: September 1, 2022

Published September 1, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for “Sketch Major Design Review” at 85 Harman Park Drive, for a proposed Transit Facility in a 5,907 square foot single story building.

The Design Review Board will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 5:30 pm to consider the Sketch Major Design Review Application.

Public Hearings and Meetings will be conducted at 551 Hot Springs Blvd and available for remote attendance via the Zoom meeting platform. To access the meeting agendas and staff reports, click the round Minutes and Agendas tab located along the bottom of the photo on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application at mypagosa.org/proposed-development-projects.

We encourage interested parties to contact the Planning Division prior to the public hearing dates, with any questions via phone at 970-264-4151 x221 or email at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov. Written comments received 7 days prior to the meeting or public hearing will be forwarded to the Design Review Board for their consideration. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing(s)/meeting(s).

Published September 1, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address:43 ROOSEVELT DR

Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 141-142 PT Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004280

Schedule Number: 569525101010

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 200700523

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2007

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2007.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 1st day of August 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 11th day of January 2023, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 5th day of August 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 1, 8 and 15, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address:21 CIBOLA CT

Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 177 PT Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004294

Schedule Number: 569525102023

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00847

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2015.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 1st day of August 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 11th day of January 2023, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 5th day of August 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 1, 8 and 15, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 518 TRAILS BLVD

Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 166-167 PT Sec: 19 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W

Account Number: R010034

Schedule Number: 569919342007

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 200700584

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2014

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2014.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 1st day of August 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 11th day of January 2023, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 5th day of August 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 1, 8 and 15, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 22 LASSEN DR

Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 164-165 PT Sec: 19 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W

Account Number: R010040

Schedule Number: 569919343005

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2007-00587

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2016

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2016.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 1st day of August 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 11th day of January 2023, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 5th day of August 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 1, 8 and 15, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

PAGLAND INVESTORS

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 21 RANGER PARK DR

Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 113-114 PT Sec: 19 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W

Account Number: R010041

Schedule Number: 569919343006

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2007-00588

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2007

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of PAGLAND INVESTORS for said year 2007.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 1st day of August 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 11th day of January 2023, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 5th day of August 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 1, 8 and 15, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

ECURM LLC

ONE MACHLY

IRVINE, CA 92618

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 166 RANGER PARK DR

Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 103 PT

Account Number: R012445

Schedule Number: 569930203019

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00989

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of ECURM LLC for said year 2008.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 1st day of August 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 11th day of January 2023, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 5th day of August 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 1, 8 and 15, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

David J Ohlendorf, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30009

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2022-05

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses, recorded on August 2, 1990, at Book 303, Page 104, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 27, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

DAVID J OHLENDORF

GUADOLUPE GARCIA

MARY ANN GARCIA

THEODORE R CRAWFORD, TRUSTEE OF THE

CRAWFORD FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST

DATED MARCH 13, 2008

DOROTHY M CRAWFORD, TRUSTEE OF THE

CRAWFORD FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST

DATED MARCH 13, 2008

TANYA Y SHAFFER

DEMITRIUS Z TURNER

ALLEN B CURTIS

MARYBETH CURTIS

MARLYNN GERLOFF

ELDEAN D GERLOFF

ERNEST W YAEGER JR, TRUSTEE AND

SUCCESSORS IN TRUST OF THE ERNEST W

YAEGER JR REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

DATED MAY 18, 2006

DERESA ADDINGTON

CASEY BITNER

MARGARET M GRAY

CAROLYN M JOHNSON

TERRANCE D CRIST

MARY JO CRIST

DARRELL LAMBERT

HELEN L LAMBERT

DEAN E BORDER

BRITTANY L BORDER

TOMMY E HARBERT

MIKALA HARBERT

HARLEY DRAKE

BILLIE DRAKE

ELIZABETH A HOMMEL

RACHEL E GRAY

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses, recorded on August 2, 1990, at Book 303, Page 104, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

1THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 11:00 o’clock A.M., on October 26, 2022, Sale Number 2022-05 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: September 1, 2022

Last Publication: September 29, 2022

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed this 2nd day of August, 2022.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Peregrine Townhouses

Matter Amount

DAVID J OHLENDORF (C#170903157) A 154,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7807, 7808, 7809, and 7810 in Building Number(s) 4 and 5,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,258.14

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,517.21

GUADOLUPE GARCIA and MARY ANN GARCIA (C#179607908) A 105,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7807-7810 in Building Number(s) 4 and 5,

Unpaid Assessments: $723.20

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,982.27

THEODORE R CRAWFORD and DOROTHY M CRAWFORD, TRUSTEES OF THE CRAWFORD FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST DATED MARCH 13, 2008 (C#179704127) A 94,500 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7813-7816 in Building Number(s) 7 and 8,

Unpaid Assessments: $898.10

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,157.17

TANYA Y SHAFFER and DEMITRIUS Z TURNER (C#179704945) A 105,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7813-7816 in Building Number(s) 7 and 8,

Unpaid Assessments: $857.76

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,116.83

ALLEN B CURTIS and MARYBETH CURTIS (C#179705256) A 84,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7813-7816 in Building Number(s) 7 and 8,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,027.74

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,286.81

MARLYNN GERLOFF and ELDEAN D GERLOFF (C#179708441) A 105,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7817-7820 in Building Number(s) 9 and 10,

Unpaid Assessments: $723.20

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,982.27

ERNEST W YAEGER JR, TRUSTEE AND SUCCESSORS IN TRUST OF THE ERNEST W YAEGER JR REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED MAY 18, 2006 (C#179803002) A 500,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7825-7826 in Building Number(s) 13,

Unpaid Assessments: $20,815.03

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $22,074.10

DERESA ADDINGTON and CASEY BITNER (C#179811989) A 77,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7835-7836 in Building Number(s) 18,

Unpaid Assessments: $908.78

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,167.85

MARGARET M GRAY (C#170709794) A 126,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7839-7840 in Building Number(s) 20,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,110.10

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,369.17

CAROLYN M JOHNSON (C#130002330) A 105,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7847-7848 in Building Number(s) 24,

Unpaid Assessments: $992.32

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,251.39

TERRANCE D CRIST AND MARY JO CRIST (C#170805337) A 297,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7847-7848 in Building Number(s) 24,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,807.04

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,066.11

DARRELL LAMBERT AND HELEN L LAMBERT (C#179905369) A 126,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7847-7848 in Building Number(s) 24,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,029.36

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,288.43

DEAN E BORDER and BRITTANY L BORDER (C#430002345) A 88,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7867-7868 in Building Number(s) 34,

Unpaid Assessments: $662.50

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,921.57

TOMMY E HARBERT and MIKALA HARBERT (C#170008718) A 308,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7877-7878 in Building Number(s) 39,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,516.31

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,775.38

HARLEY DRAKE and BILLIE DRAKE and ELIZABETH A HOMMEL (C#170009203) A 105,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7879-7880 in Building Number(s) 40,

Unpaid Assessments: $952.20

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,211.27

RACHEL E GRAY (C#170709786) A 126,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7885-7886 in Building Number(s) 43,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,110.10

Costs: $259.07

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,369.17

In Peregrine Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said buildings as depicted on the Plats recorded in Reception Numbers 173553-173555, 98002629, 99006555, 99011974, 20005495, 20010666, and subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 173556, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published September 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Andreas H K Haun, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30008

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2022-04

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 27, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

ANDREA H K HAUN

ANDREW JAMES

UARDA JAMES

JAMES GROSS

KAREN GROSS

ALLEN L RIGGS

DARLENE RIGGS

MELISSA K KENYON

MICHAEL S KENYON

ERNEST W YEAGER JR, TRUSTEE AND

SUCCESSORS IN TRUST OF THE ERNEST

W YEAGER JE REVOCABLE LIVING

TRUST DATED MAY 18, 2006

JERRY NICHOLAS

VIRGINIA NICHOLAS

NEDRA CAROLE SEARS, TRUSTEE OF THE

SEARS FAMLIY REVOCABLE LIVING

TRUST DATED AUGUST 15, 2019

GEORGIA LOU ANDERSON

BRYAN NEIL ANDERSON

MARY W KOEPP

GLENN E EDWARDS

DAVID E TURNER

KIMBERLY D TURNER

GERRIT H BROUWER, TRUSTEE OF THE

BROUWER FAMILY TRUST AGREEMENT,

DATED AUGUST 5, 1998

JOAN M BROUWER, TRUSTEE OF THE

BROUWER FAMILY TRUST AGREEMENT,

DATED AUGUST 5, 1998

STOKNES FAMILY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 1, 2004

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on October 26, 2022, Sale Number 2022-04 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: September 1, 2022

Last Publication: September 29, 2022

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed this 2nd day of August 2022.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Teal Landing Condominiums

Matter Amount

ANDREAS H K HAUN (C#170106900) A 166,000 / 60,310,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1111, 1112, 1113, 1114, 1115, 1116, 1121, 1124, 1125 and 1126 in Building Number(s) 11,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,118.68

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,396.26

ANDREW JAMES and UARDA JAMES (C#170108211) A 77,000 / 60,310,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1111, 1112, 1113, 1114, 1115, 1116, 1121, 1124, 1125 and 1126 in Building Number(s) 11,

Unpaid Assessments: $923.04

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,200.62

JAMES GROSS and KAREN GROSS (C#170109615) A 77,000 / 60,310,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1111, 1112, 1113, 1114, 1115, 1116, 1121, 1124, 1125 and 1126 in Building Number(s) 11,

Unpaid Assessments: $788.31

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,065.89

ALLEN L RIGGS AND DARLENE RIGGS AND MELISSA K KENYON AND MICHAEL S KENYON (C#170116503) A 63,000 / 60,310,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1211, 1212, 1213, 1214, 1215, 1216, 1221, 1224, 1225 and 1226 in Building Number(s) 12,

Unpaid Assessments: $826.02

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,103.60

ERNEST W YAEGER JR, TRUSTEE AND SUCESSORS IN TRUST OF THE ERNEST W YAEGER JR REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED MAY 18, 2006 (C#170201818) A 154,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1311, 1312, 1313, 1314, 1315, 1316, 1321, 1322, 1323, 1325, and 1326 in Building Number(s) 13,

Unpaid Assessments: $5,876.66

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $7,154.24

JERRY NICHOLAS AND VIRGINIA NICHOLAS (C#170210371) A 210,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1411, 1412, 1413, 1414, 1415, 1416, 1421, 1422, 1423, 1424, 1425 and 1426 in Building Number(s) 14,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,292.68

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,570.26

NEDRA CAROLE SEARS, TRUSTEE OF THE SEARS FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST, DATED AUGUST 15, 2019 (C#170211262) A 63,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1411, 1412, 1413, 1414, 1415, 1416, 1421, 1422, 1423, 1424, 1425 and 1426 in Building Number(s) 14,

Unpaid Assessments: $826.02

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,103.60

GEORGIA LOU ANDERSON and BRYAN NEIL ANDERSON (C#171407836) A 206,500 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1411, 1412, 1413, 1414, 1415, 1416, 1421, 1422, 1423, 1424, 1425 and 1426 in Building Number(s) 14,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,322.43

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,600.01

MARY W KOEPP and GLENN W EDWARDS (C#170411029) A 63,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1511, 1512, 1513, 1514, 1515, 1516, 1521, 1522, 1523, 1525 and 1526 in Building Number(s) 15,

Unpaid Assessments: $681.75

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,959.33

DAVID W TURNER and KIMBERLY D TURNER (C#170304927) A 84,000 / 62,896,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1611, 1612, 1613, 1614, 1615, 1616, 1621, 1622, 1623, 1624, 1625 and 1626 in Building Number(s) 16,

Unpaid Assessments: $958.09

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,235.67

GERRIT H BROUWER AND JOAN M BROUWER, TRUSTEES OF THE BROUWER FAMILY TRUST AGREEMENT, DATED AUGUST 5, 1998 (C#170305171) A 252,000 / 62,896,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1611, 1612, 1613, 1614, 1615, 1616, 1621, 1622, 1623, 1624, 1625 and 1626 in Building Number(s) 16,

Unpaid Assessments: $9,616.74

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $10,894.32

STOKNES FAMILY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 1, 2004 (C#170309447) A 84,000 / 62,896,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1711, 1712, 1713, 1714, 1715, 1716, 1721, 1722, 1723, 1724, 1725, and 1726 in Building Number(s) 17,

Unpaid Assessments: $615.09

Costs: $277.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,892.67

In Teal Landing Condominium. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Numbers 20102922, 20105650, 20106879, 20203146, 20204764, 20304272, 20209496, and subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20007580, and all subsequent supplemental Plats or Declaration thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published September 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

ARCHULETA COUNTY JUNE 2022 PAYABLES VENDOR NAME DESCRIPTION AMOUNT DESERT MOUNTAIN CORPORATION R&B – ROADWAY CHEMICALS 199124.47 TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS 2022 1ST QTR – LODGING TAX, COUNTY SWERE AND WATER, DHS-TANF KIDS CAMP FYE 151346.47 CIGNA HEALTH AND LIFE INSU JUNE- HEALTH AND LIFE INSURANCE 146067.16 PRIME USA SCALES LF 2022 TRUCK SCALE 2022 54995.00 DAVIS ENGINEERING SERVICE R&B – ENG DESIGN & BRIDGE EXPENSE 53046.87 LA PLATA COUNTY TREASURER+35:358:39B88:8:51 2022 LPC CH REMODEL (ARCH CTY PORTION) 49692.74 FLYERS ENERGY LLC. FLEET – FUEL 46121.71 PAGOSA SPRINGS COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ARPA – SUBMISSION #1 40700.00 NUNN CONSTRUCTION, INC. COMBINED COURTS FACILITY 33029.45 WELLS FARGO CREDIT CARD COUNTY CHARGES 4/24/22-5/23/22 32684.00 TURN KEY HEALTH CLINICS ACSO – INMATE MEDICAL 31400.21 HEALTHY ARCHULETA ARPA – SUBMISSION #3 & #4 21962.11 VAL’S VIP CLEANING LLC. COUNTY CLEANING SVC 19948.90 O. J. WATSON EQUIPMENT R&B/STAINLESS STEEL SAND SPREADER 16901.00 A SAFE PLACE IN PAGOSA, INC ARPA – SUBMISSION #1 & #2 16725.10 MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC ACSO – DISP RADIO PCKGS 16607.87 ARCHULETA COUNTY HOUSING A COMMISS – ARPA FUNDING #4 13527.05 CONTECH ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS R&B-CATTLE GUARD REPLACEMENT 13150.00 SHAMROCK FOODS COMPANY ACSO – JAIL FOOD 12581.78 CABE’S COLLISION AND CUSTO FLEET – INS VEHICLE REPAIRS 12310.84 ROCKY MOUNTAIN SUPPLY CO FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES 11930.50 NEWEGG BUSINESS INC. IT – PARTS & SUPPLIES 10089.27 COLORADO DEPT OF TRANSPORT COST RECOVERY CDOT PARCELS 10000.00 DURANGO FAMILY LAW DHS-ATTY FEES MAY 9469.60 SURVIVAL ARMOR, INC. ACSO – BODY ARMOR 9108.06 THE SPYGLASS GROUP LLC HR – CONSULTING SERVICE 7728.60 VISIONARY COMMUNICATIONS COUNTY INTERNET- MAY & JUNE 7167.20 RECLA METALS LLLP. SW – LANDFILL PROJECT 6985.20 LA PLATA ELECTRIC ASSOC. COUNTY ELECTRIC 6762.67 ECHO IT CONSULTING, LLC. IT – WEB SVS -AMZON & 365 6278.48 LA PLATA COUNTY DHS DHS-CW & APS SUPPORT 5885.79 ARCHULETA SCHOOL DISTRICT DHS-CMP & EL POMAR WAGES APRIL 5674.70 VAN DIEST SUPPLY COMPANY W&P – SUPPLIES 5431.65 INLAND KENWORTH US INC. FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES 5289.12 ARCHULETA COUNTY TREASURER DEPOSIT FOR TREAS. DEED 5200.00 STRUCTURED PLUS COMM. COURTS – BODY SCAN REPAIR 5155.00 CENTURYLINK COUNTY PHONE USAGE/DISP – E911 MAY 5069.35 THE AUSTIN PETERS GROUP HR – MARKET SURVEY 5000.00 CONSERVANCY OIL CO. OF DGO. FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES 4274.78 ADVANCE AUTO PARTS FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES 3961.32 AT&T MOBILITY ASCO & DHS- CELL PHONES 3798.63 FOUR STATES TIRE AND SVC. FLEET – TIRES 3704.15 VALUEWEST, INC. ASSR – COMM RE-APPRAISAL 3400.00 BLACK HILLS ENERGY COUNTY GAS 3066.69 BOHANNON HUSTON INC. HARMAN PARK DR/BUS DEPOT 2800.00 SOUTHERN COLORADO COMM. DHS-TANF CONTRACT APRIL 2667.45 GALLS, LLC. ACSO – UNIFORMS 2488.16 CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS IT – COPIER CONTRACT 2451.86 BEAR ARSENAL LLC SO GLOCKS & NIGHT SIGHTS 2431.08 TRIAD EAP HR/DHS -CS PROF. SERVICES JUN-AUG 2373.60 WELLS FARGO BANK FEES BANK FEES 2100.34 DIGITAL DATA TECHNOLOGIES, DISP – SOFTWARE ANNUAL FEE 2100.00 PROGRESSIVE COMBAT SOL. ACSO – FORCE TRAINING 2054.32 AFLAC EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS 2044.66 KYLE MITCHEL ZECK B&G – PAINT DMV ROOM 2000.00 QUADIENT FINANCE USA, INC. COUNTY POSTAGE 2000.00 APCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. DISPATCH – EMD AUDIT 1991.04 PARTS PLUS OF NEW MEXICO FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES 1950.49 AT YOUR DISPOSAL COUNTY DISPOSAL 1812.00 WAGNER EQUIPMENT CO. FLEET – PARTS 1797.37 ARCHULETA COUNTY VICTIM ASSIST. DHS-TANF CONT. SERVICES MAY 1667.00 ARCHULETA COUNTY VICTIM DHS-TANF CONTRACT SVCS. JUNE 1663.00 DBT TRANSPORTATION SERVICE AIRPORT – AWOS 1656.00 FOUR STATES TIRE AND SERVI FLEET – TIRES 1652.00 DIGITAL ALLY INC ACSO – PATROL DASH CAM SVC 1600.00 MHC KENWORTH FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES 1569.27 ALSCO EXT/B&G/ASCO/FLEET – WEEKLY RUG SERVICE 1524.51 UMB BANK, N.A. ANNUAL TRUSTEE FEES 1500.00 WELLS FARGO BANKING FEES 1498.97 LA PLATA ELECTRIC ASSOCIAT COUNTY ELECTRIC 1382.37 SUTTON AUTOMOTIVE FLEET – REPAIR & ALIGNMENT 1330.35 AMERICAN UNITED LIFE INS. EMP LIFE INS – JUNE 1311.00 OFFICE DEPOT EXT/R&B/DHS/ACSO- OFFICE SUPPLIES 1295.11 DRAGON ESP, LTD. FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES 1294.80 AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES ACSO – DETENTION SUPPLIES 1284.56 ASPIRE MEDICAL SERVICES DHS-TANF MEN’S CLASSES APRIL-JUNE 1249.98 ENDLESS H20 LLC R&B WATERING ROADS 1235.00 DELL MARKETING L.P. DISPATCH – COMPUTER 1205.21 PAGOSA AREA WATER & SANITA COUNTY WATER USAGE 1182.52 SHORT-ELLIOTT-HENDRICKSON SW – LANDFILL DESIGN 1177.90 NMS LABS CORONER – TOXICOLOGY 1176.00 PAGCO INCORPORATED FLEET/B&G – PARTS & SUPPLIES 1164.33 UNITED RENTALS B&G – BOOM RENTAL FOR SWALLOW REMOVAL AT COURTHOUSE 1114.46 STATE OF COLORADO (IDS) CLERK – RENEWALS 1113.89 CONSERVANCY OIL CO. OF DUR FLEET – SUPPLIES 1046.40 MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES 997.39 ARTISTIC CUSTOM BADGES ACSO – FALL CONF (150) 972.20 ALPINE PORTABLE TOILETS LANDFILL/TRANSFER STN/ARBOLES PORTABLE TOILETS RENTAL 965.00 WESTTEL INTERNATIONAL, LLC. DISPATCH – 911 MONTHLY SVS 914.00 TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. FINANCE-TRAINING 900.00 COLORADO DEPT. OF HUMAN SE ACSO – REMIT FINE COLLECTIONS 840.00 TERRY’S ACE HARDWARE FLEET/B&G/DISP/R&B – PARTS & SUPPLIES 806.56 JOHNSTONE SUPPLY B&G – PARTS & SUPPLIES 777.25 MEDICAL AIR SERVICES ASSOC. EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS 763.50 JOSH LYNCH PLNG-REFUND FOR OVERPAYMENT 700.00 POSTMASTER ADMIN/TREAS. – MAIL BOX RENTAL 686.00 MONOGRAMS PLUS SO – UNIFORM EMBROIDERY 666.98 VALE-VICTIM ASSISTANCE AND ACSO – REMIT FEES COLLECTED 630.00 NORTHERN TOOL & EQUIPMENT R&B – PARTS AND SUPPLIES 617.99 WESTERN PAPER DISTRIBUTORS ACSO – JAIL SUPPLIES 604.99 OFFICE DEPOT R&B/ACSO – SUPPLIES 603.06 MIDWEST RADAR & EQUIPMENT ACSO – RADAR INSPECTIONS 600.00 AAA PROPANE, INC. EXT – FAIRGROUNDS PROPANE 578.43 LAURA VANONI MET – TRAVEL REIMBURSE CASTA 570.69 THE PAGOSA SPRINGS SUN FINANCE – ADVERTISING FEB/MAY 554.90 THE PONDEROSA LUMBER CO. B&G/FLEET/R&B ACSO – PARTS & SUPPLIES 538.20 PROSCREENING, LLC. HR BACKGROUND CHECKS 524.75 BI INCORPORATED ACSO – ELECTRONIC MONITORING 518.20 GEORGE BARTER ACSO – INVESTIGATION SERVICES 500.00 THOMSON REUTERS – WEST ATTY – SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTION 497.40 LOUISE SUMNER WOODS FINANCE – REIMBURSE EDUCATION AND TRANING 489.00 NAVAJO TRAIL RENTAL CENTER AIRPORT – PARTS FOR STIHL 480.00 UNITED REPROGRAPHIC SUPPLY CLERK – OCE CONTRACT 467.80 KATHERINE HARR DISP – TRAVEL COMMUNICATION TOUR 460.94 NOVUS AUTO GLASS FLEET – WINDSHEILD 454.72 ARCHULETA COUNTY SOLID WASTE FLEET – DISPOSAL SERVICES 450.00 CDPHE SW – ANNUAL EMISSION FEE 440.57 ORKIN, LLC. B&G PEST CONTROL 415.70 BASIN PRINTING & IMAGING ASCO – PRINT NCR FORMS 410.36 PSYCHOLOGICAL RESOURCES HR – PSYCHOLOGICAL EVAL 405.00 ECLIPSE DOT INC. R&B HAZMAT TESTING 400.00 CAL STEEL & SHEET METAL R&B – PARTS & SUPPLIES 399.32 NEWMAN TRAFFIC SIGNS R&B – TRAFFIC SIGNS 398.52 BRUCKNER’S TRUCK SALES FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES 384.00 STANLEY STEEMER B&G – RUG CLEANING 368.86 RACHEL TURIEL DISP – EMPLOYEE SUPPORT 360.00 COLORADO BUREAU OF INVESTI ACSO – BACKGROUND CHECKS 351.50 THE PONDEROSA LUMBER COMPA B&G/ACSO/R&B/FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES 349.38 INLAND TRUCK PARTS COMPANY FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES 326.43 SOURCE OFFICE & TECHNOLOGY DISP/ADMIN – OFFICE SUPPLIES 322.59 DRUG AND ALCOHOL TESTING ASSOC. HR – DRUG TESTING 320.00 DESIGN-A-SIGN FAIR/ACSO-SIGNAGE 299.83 FORREST CONST-BEARFOOT GARAGE DOORS AIRPORT – MAINTENANCE 293.85 CHARM-TEX INC. DET – JAIL SUPPLIES 292.70 O’REILLY AUTO PARTS FLEET/B&G – PARTS & SUPPLIES 269.13 LEGAL SHIELD EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS 268.64 MOUNTAIN LAND ASSOCIATES ATTY – LEGAL DESCRIPT SURVEY 265.00 FREDRICKZINK & ASSOCIATES FSA ADMIN FEES APRIL 22 263.32 LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC. FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES 258.64 RAC CONSTRUCTION B&G – BUILDING PERMIT 241.00 THERESA CAMPBELL DHS-CW CONSULTING 233.75 AZTEC MACHINE & REPAIR FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES 232.61 COLORADO DIVISION OF FIRE OEM – STATE AGREEMENT FOR FIRE TRUCK 200.00 DREHER ROBERTSON REFUND FOR CLOMAN PARK RENT DEPOSIT 200.00 ELSA WHITE TREAS – REIMBURSE TRAINING 200.00 JASON HIBBERT – CORONER – ON CALL 200.00 SHANNON L. BALDERAS CORONOR – ON CALL 200.00 MODERN IMAGINE SOLUTIONS, ACSO – JAIL SUPPLIES 199.90 PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL FINAN. DHS-ADMIN PSTG MACH 3QTR LSE 197.34 FOUR CORNERS WELDING & GAS FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES 183.68 DURANGO MOTOR COMPANY FLEET – REPAIRS 176.90 SYMBOLARTS ACSO – UNIFORMS 170.00 ARCH CO SHERIFF’S DEPT ACSO – MEAL REIMB. 134.10 CINTAS FIRST AID & SAFETY ACSO/FLEET/R&B – FIRST AID SUPPLIES 130.93 CORNWELL TOOLS / SAN JUAN FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES 125.69 VITAL RECORDS CONTROL CLREK – DESTRUCTION ROTATIO SHREDDING 119.33 JAMES WOODMAN ADMIN – TRAVEL REIMBURSE 118.50 WARREN BROWN GRANT PRESENTATION TO DOLA FOR CDC 118.50 LABCORP DHS-CS PATERNITY TESTING 114.00 ISABELLE VITA DHS-ADMIN REIMB. CTY CAR FUEL 111.63 TINA WOODMAN HR- REIMBURSE JOB FAIR 107.36 LAW ENFORCEMENT SYSTEMS ACSO – ABANDON VEHICLE LABEL 104.00 VANESSA PACHECO DISP – TRAVEL COMMUNICATION TOUR 103.50 DH PACE COMPANY, INC. B&G – LABOR MAKE KEYS 100.25 ELIZABETH ANNE BLIZZARD- CORONER – ON CALL 100.00 KELLY L. ROBERTSON CORONOR – ON CALL 100.00 TONYA M. HAMILTON CORONOR – ON CALL 100.00 CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS, COUNTY COPIER CONTRACT 92.00 COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF LAB ACSO – JAIL BOILER INSPECTION 90.00 MICHELLE CLARK DHS-ADMIN REIMB FUEL & PKG 82.00 DIGITCOM ELECTRONICS, INC. ACSO – RADIO DIAGNOSIS 81.78 GREG WYNN OEM – REIMBURSE FOR FOOD 78.19 ROCKY MOUNTAIN RESERVE, LL HR – COBRA MANAGEMENT 75.00 JUST CLICK PRINTING, INC. BLDG – INK STAMP & INK 74.10 POWER SOURCE MARTIAL ARTS DHS-CW CLASS FOR CLIENT 65.00 STATE OF COLORADO JUDICIAL ACSO – REMIT FEES COLLECTED 63.00 GRAINGER FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES 61.84 FLORIAN GALLEGOS SW – TRANSFER STATION 53.83 CASCADE WATER-COFFEE CO IN DISP – WATER SERVICE 52.50 COWBOY CAR WASH ACSO CAR WASHES 49.52 ERIN FRAZEE DHS-CW REIMB. CLIENT MEALS 23.25 BALLANTINE COMMUNICATIONS ADVERTISING AND PUBLISHING 15.42 ELIZABETH A. VAIL FAIR – REIMBURSE POSTAGE 11.60 RUNBECK ELECTION SERVICES CLERK – BALLOT BOD PROG 4.00 1234599.78 Published September 1, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.