Public Notices September 1, 2022

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
ANNETRA HEBERT
ERIC CERWONKA
BRITTANY L BORDER
JARRED D BORDER
Defendants
Case No.: 2022CV30006
COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
SHERIFF SALE 2022-03
This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 7, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof
Owner(s):
Annetra Hebert
Eric Cerwonka
Brittany L Border
Jared D Border
Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc. Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.
Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Association Assessments Due to: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.
Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”
Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act
THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.
The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 11:00 o’clock A.M., on October 5, 2022, Sale Number 2022-03 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication: August 11, 2022
Last Publication: September 8, 2022
Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:
Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed 8 day of July 2022.
Rich Valdez, Sheriff,
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Lorena Medina
Lorena Medina, Office Manager
EXHIBIT “A”
Ptarmigan Townhouses
Matter Amount
ANNETRA HEBERT and ERIC CERWONKA (C#178819082) Unit Weeks Numbers 49, Unit Number 7218, Building Number 9, Phase III
Unpaid Assessments: $6,208.27
Interest: $2,829.82
Late Fees: $175.00
Costs: $684.79
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $10,897.88
BRITTANY L BORDER and JARRED D BORDER (C#178824108) Unit Weeks Numbers 10, Unit Number 7218, Building Number 9, Phase III
Unpaid Assessments: $1,924.46
Interest: $276.00
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $684.79
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,935.25
In Ptarmigan Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Ptarmigan Townhouses as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 153256, 156199, 136303, 159241, 179510, subject to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 153557, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Published August 11, 18, 25, September 1 and 8, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Betty Mathison Thomas, et al.
Defendants
Case No.: 2022CV30005
COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
SHERIFF SALE 2022-02
This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 7, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof
Owner(s):
BETTY MATHISON THOMAS
CHAD ARTHUR CLARK
GEORGE LELAND BURNINGHAM
EMILY M BURNINGHAM
Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.
Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.
Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Association Assessments Due to: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.
Debtor(s) & Amount Due:See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”
Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act
THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.
The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on October 5, 2022, Sale Number 2022-02 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication: August 11, 2022
Last Publication: September 8, 2022
Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:
Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed 8 day of July 2022.
Rich Valdez, Sheriff,
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Lorena Medina
Lorena Medina, Office Manager
EXHIBIT “A”
Village Pointe Condominiums
Matter Amount
BETTY MATHISON THOMAS (C#179002134) Unit Weeks Numbers 5, Unit Number 7517, Building Number 5, Phase III
Unpaid Assessments: $5,260.97
Interest: $2,367.95
Late Fees: $250.00
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Costs: $408.63
Judgment Amount: $9,287.55
CHAD ARTHUR CLARK (C#179003082) Unit Weeks Numbers 5, Unit Number 7518, Building Number 9, Phase III
Unpaid Assessments: $2,116.32
Interest: $379.81
Late Fees: $100.00
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Costs: $408.63
Judgment Amount: $4,004.76
GEORGE LELAND BURNINGHAM and EMILY M BURNINGHAM (C#179013834) Unit Weeks Numbers 35, Unit Number 7527, Building Number 6, Phase III
Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.21
Interest: $339.71
Late Fees: $50.00
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Costs: $408.63
Judgment Amount: $4,237.55
Of Village Pointe Condominiums, all as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Pointe Condominiums as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 0168713, 171189 and 176324 according to the Condominium Map as recorded, subject to Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums as recorded as Reception Number 1309304 and amendments and supplements thereto, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Published August 11, 18, 25, September 1 and 8, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT,
ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Phone Number: (970) 264-8160
Plaintiff:
LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
v.
Defendants:
NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC; N.R.L.L. EAST, LLC; PAGOSA HOMES AND LAND, LLC AKA PAGOSA HOME AND LAND, LLC; JANELLE WARD; MONICA S. ARCHULETA; BETTY D. BUCK, BETTY D. RENFER AND FRANK A. BUCK; BIG MISTAKE CHRIS MOUNTAIN, LLC; DEBORAH C. RINE; ANNE L. DOUBEK; OATHA B. STEPHENS AND VONDERAU RUTH STEPHENS; TEXTRON FINANCIAL CORPORATION; PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION; PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT; ELSA WHITE in her official capacity as Public Trustee for Archuleta County, Colorado and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.
Submitting Attorney:
Duke Eggleston, #24965
Eggleston Kosnik LLC
160 E. 12th St., Ste 7
Durango, CO 81301
Phone Number: (970) 403-1580
E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com
Case Number: 2022CV30040
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
PLAINTIFF LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
TO THE BELOW NAMED DEFENDANTS:
NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC, N.R.L.L. EAST, LLC, PAGOSA HOMES AND LAND, LLC AKA PAGOSA HOME AND LAND, LLC, FRANK A. BUCK, DEBORAH C. RINE, OATHA B. STEPHENS AND VONDERAU RUTH STEPHENS, MONICA S. ARCHULETA, JANELLE WARD AND ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:
Lots 102, 103, 140, 141, 145, 146, 163, 164, 165, 166, 175, 176, 177, 178, 296, 297, 313, 314, 315, 316, 317, 318, 319, 320, 347, 348, 349, 352, 353, 368, 369, 370, 374, 375, all in CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, according to the plat thereof filed for record June 4, 1973 as Reception No. 77868.
Respectfully Submitted this 11th day of August, 2022.
Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication:
Last Publication:
Eggleston Kosnik LLC
/s/ Duke Eggleston
Duke Eggleston, #24965
160 E. 12th St., Ste 7
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 403-1580
Published August 18, 25, September 1, 8 and 15, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
DELDEV INC
1133 NORTH 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of November 2010, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address: 643 TRAILS BLVD
Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 419-420-421 AND LOT 422-423, AND LOT 424-425 AND LOT 432-433
PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W
Account Number: R004240
Schedule Number: 569524405041
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2010-01059
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2009
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2009.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 22nd day of December 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 10th day of August 2022
By /s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published August 18, 25 and September 1, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT,
ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Phone Number: (970) 264-8160
Plaintiffs:
JEFFREY C. RAINS and ARTIS A. HARRISON-RAINS
v.
Defendants:
MEADPROP UNITS, A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY; MORGAN W. THOMPSON; PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.
Submitting Attorney:
Duke Eggleston, #24965
Eggleston Kosnik LLC
160 E. 12th St., Ste 7
Durango, CO 81301
Phone Number: (970) 403-1580
E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com
Case Number: 2022CV30054
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
PLAINTIFFS JEFFREY C. RAINS and ARTIS A. HARRISON-RAINS
TO THE BELOW NAMED DEFENDANTS:
MEADPROP UNITS, A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, MORGAN W. THOMPSON AND ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:
Lots 80 and 81 in Lakewood Village, according to the plat thereof recorded April 30, 1979 as Reception No. 94867.
Lot 521 in Pagosa Vista, according to the plat thereof recorded September 13, 1971 as Reception No. 74884.
Respectfully Submitted this 17th day of August, 2022.
Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: August 25, 2022
Last Publication: September 22, 2022
Eggleston Kosnik LLC
/s/ Duke Eggleston
Duke Eggleston, #24965
160 E. 12th St., Ste 7
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 403-1580
Published August 25, September 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
PO Box 148
Pagosa Springs CO 81147
(970) 264-8160
Plaintiff(s):
OCK LLC, a Colorado limited liability company
Defendant(s):
DELDEV, INC.; and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action,
Attorney for Plaintiff:
THE KLUG LAW FIRM, LLC
Noah Klug, Atty. Reg. #39163
PO Box 6683
Breckenridge CO 80424-6683
Phone: (970) 468-4953
Case Number: 2022CV030041
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint filed with the Clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the Clerk of the Court.
If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within the 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.
This is an action involving real property located in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, described as follows:
LOTS 472, 473, 474, 475, 476 and 477 in PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885.
Also known as: Schedule Number: 569524404040 and Account Number R004227, together with all its appurtenances.
Date: August 15, 2022
Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun.
First Publication: August 25, 2022
Last Publication: September 22, 2022
Original Signature on file
THE KLUG LAW FIRM LLC
Noah Klug
Attorney for Plaintiff
Published August 25, September 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court •Denver Probate Court
Archuleta County, Colorado
Court Address:
109 Harmon Park Dr.
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
970-264-8160
In the Interest of:
IDRIS CHASTAIN
Minor
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
CHRISTOPHER T. TRIMBLE #36647
1099 Main Ave. Ste. 310B
Durango, CO 81301
Phone: (970) 903-1052
Fax: 855-933-2672
E-Mail: Trimblelawdurango@gmail.com
Case Number: 2022PR030037
Division MG Courtroom 1
NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO § 15-10-401, C.R.S.
To: Father of Idris Chastain, former partner of Alexandra Chastain.
Last Known Address, if any: unknown
A hearing on Petition for Permanent Guardianship requesting that Ashlee Cole be appointed Permanent Guardian of the minor child listed above.
will be held at the following time and location or at a later date to which the hearing may be continued:
Date: September 16, 2022 Time: 11:00am Courtroom or Division: MG/1
Address: 109 Harmon Park Dr. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
The hearing will take approximately 1 hour.
Published August 25, September 1 and 8, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District
Board Vacancy
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a vacancy exists on the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District. Any eligible elector may submit a letter of interest to serve on the Board. The candidate will serve until the next regular election (May 2023). “Eligible elector” means a person who is registered to vote in Colorado and either has been a resident of the special district or the area to be included in the special district for not less than thirty days; or who, or whose spouse, owns taxable real or personal property situated within the boundaries of the special district, whether said person resides within the special district or not; or a person who is obligated to pay taxes under a contract to purchase taxable property situated within the boundaries of the special district. This vacancy will be filled by an affirmative vote of a majority of the remaining Directors.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT.
PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT
By: /S/ Jim Smith Chairman: Jim Smith
Published in: The Pagosa Sun
Published on: September 1, 2022
Published September 1, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Request for Proposal: The Town of Pagosa Springs is soliciting proposals from qualified firms and individuals to evaluate and stabilize the audio and video systems in the Pagosa Springs Town Hall Council Chambers/Municipal Courtroom. Please visit the town website at https://www.pagosasprings.co.gov for details on the request for proposal. All responses to this request are due by 5:00 pm on September 9, 2022.
Published September 1 and 8, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF OPEN MEETING FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR INCLUSION OF ADDITIONAL REAL PROPERTY WITHIN THE PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all interested persons that a Petition For Inclusion of additional real property has been filed with the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District. The Board of Directors has fixed the day of Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the hour of 5:00 p.m., at 551 Hot Springs Blvd., Pagosa Springs, Colorado, as the date, time and place of an open meeting at which such Petition shall be heard.
The name and address of the Petitioner and a general description of the property to be included into the District are as follows:
PETITIONER:
Jess and Casey Ketchum
320 Stevens Lake Rd
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
PROPERTY:
RURAL Sec: 5 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W SW4SE4 DOES NOT INCLUDE M/H 990012350245
Commonly known as Parcel # 569905400032 or
320 Stevens Lake Rd
Pagosa Springs, CO
All interested parties may appear at such hearing to show cause in writing why such Petition should not be granted.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT.
PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT
By: /S/ Jim Smith
Chairman: Jim Smith
Published in: The Pagosa Sun
Published on: September 1, 2022
Published September 1, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF OPEN MEETING FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR INCLUSION OF ADDITIONAL REAL PROPERTY WITHIN THE PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all interested persons that a Petition For Inclusion of additional real property has been filed with the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District. The Board of Directors has fixed the day of Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the hour of 5:00 p.m., at 551 Hot Springs Blvd., Pagosa Springs, Colorado, as the date, time and place of an open meeting at which such Petition shall be heard.
The name and address of the Petitioner and a general description of the property to be included into the District are as follows:
PETITIONER:
W Diamond X, LLC
4160 CR 200
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
PROPERTY:
RURAL Sec: 31 Twn: 36 Rng: 1W 36-1W SEC 31 A TRACT OF LAND LOCATED IN GLO LOT 1 & NE4NW4;31-36-1W & E2NE4; 36-36-2W #20711760
Commonly known as Parcel # 557931200026 or
4160 CR 200
Pagosa Springs, CO
All interested parties may appear at such hearing to show cause in writing why such Petition should not be granted.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT.
PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT
By: /S/ Jim Smith Chairman: Jim Smith
Published in: The Pagosa Sun
Published on: September 1, 2022
Published September 1, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for “Sketch Major Design Review” at 85 Harman Park Drive, for a proposed Transit Facility in a 5,907 square foot single story building.
The Design Review Board will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 5:30 pm to consider the Sketch Major Design Review Application.
Public Hearings and Meetings will be conducted at 551 Hot Springs Blvd and available for remote attendance via the Zoom meeting platform. To access the meeting agendas and staff reports, click the round Minutes and Agendas tab located along the bottom of the photo on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application at mypagosa.org/proposed-development-projects.
We encourage interested parties to contact the Planning Division prior to the public hearing dates, with any questions via phone at 970-264-4151 x221 or email at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov. Written comments received 7 days prior to the meeting or public hearing will be forwarded to the Design Review Board for their consideration. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing(s)/meeting(s).
Published September 1, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
DELDEV INC
1133 NORTH 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address:43 ROOSEVELT DR
Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 141-142 PT Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W
Account Number: R004280
Schedule Number: 569525101010
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 200700523
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2007
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2007.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 1st day of August 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 11th day of January 2023, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 5th day of August 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published September 1, 8 and 15, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
DELDEV INC
1133 NORTH 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address:21 CIBOLA CT
Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 177 PT Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W
Account Number: R004294
Schedule Number: 569525102023
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00847
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2015.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 1st day of August 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 11th day of January 2023, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 5th day of August 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published September 1, 8 and 15, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
DELDEV INC
1133 NORTH 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address: 518 TRAILS BLVD
Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 166-167 PT Sec: 19 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W
Account Number: R010034
Schedule Number: 569919342007
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 200700584
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2014
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2014.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 1st day of August 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 11th day of January 2023, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 5th day of August 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published September 1, 8 and 15, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
DELDEV INC
1133 NORTH 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address: 22 LASSEN DR
Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 164-165 PT Sec: 19 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W
Account Number: R010040
Schedule Number: 569919343005
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2007-00587
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2016
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2016.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 1st day of August 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 11th day of January 2023, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 5th day of August 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published September 1, 8 and 15, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
PAGLAND INVESTORS
1133 NORTH 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address: 21 RANGER PARK DR
Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 113-114 PT Sec: 19 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W
Account Number: R010041
Schedule Number: 569919343006
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2007-00588
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2007
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of PAGLAND INVESTORS for said year 2007.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 1st day of August 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 11th day of January 2023, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 5th day of August 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published September 1, 8 and 15, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
ECURM LLC
ONE MACHLY
IRVINE, CA 92618
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address: 166 RANGER PARK DR
Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 103 PT
Account Number: R012445
Schedule Number: 569930203019
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00989
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of ECURM LLC for said year 2008.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 1st day of August 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 11th day of January 2023, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 5th day of August 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published September 1, 8 and 15, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
David J Ohlendorf, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2022CV30009
COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
SHERIFF SALE 2022-05
This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses, recorded on August 2, 1990, at Book 303, Page 104, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 27, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof
Owner(s):
DAVID J OHLENDORF
GUADOLUPE GARCIA
MARY ANN GARCIA
THEODORE R CRAWFORD, TRUSTEE OF THE
CRAWFORD FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST
DATED MARCH 13, 2008
DOROTHY M CRAWFORD, TRUSTEE OF THE
CRAWFORD FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST
DATED MARCH 13, 2008
TANYA Y SHAFFER
DEMITRIUS Z TURNER
ALLEN B CURTIS
MARYBETH CURTIS
MARLYNN GERLOFF
ELDEAN D GERLOFF
ERNEST W YAEGER JR, TRUSTEE AND
SUCCESSORS IN TRUST OF THE ERNEST W
YAEGER JR REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST
DATED MAY 18, 2006
DERESA ADDINGTON
CASEY BITNER
MARGARET M GRAY
CAROLYN M JOHNSON
TERRANCE D CRIST
MARY JO CRIST
DARRELL LAMBERT
HELEN L LAMBERT
DEAN E BORDER
BRITTANY L BORDER
TOMMY E HARBERT
MIKALA HARBERT
HARLEY DRAKE
BILLIE DRAKE
ELIZABETH A HOMMEL
RACHEL E GRAY
Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses, recorded on August 2, 1990, at Book 303, Page 104, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.
Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.
Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Association Assessments Due to: Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.
Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”
Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act
THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.
The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
1THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 11:00 o’clock A.M., on October 26, 2022, Sale Number 2022-05 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication: September 1, 2022
Last Publication: September 29, 2022
Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:
Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed this 2nd day of August, 2022.
Rich Valdez, Sheriff,
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Lorena Medina
Lorena Medina, Office Manager
EXHIBIT “A”
Peregrine Townhouses
Matter Amount
DAVID J OHLENDORF (C#170903157) A 154,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7807, 7808, 7809, and 7810 in Building Number(s) 4 and 5,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,258.14
Costs: $259.07
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,517.21
GUADOLUPE GARCIA and MARY ANN GARCIA (C#179607908) A 105,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7807-7810 in Building Number(s) 4 and 5,
Unpaid Assessments: $723.20
Costs: $259.07
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $1,982.27
THEODORE R CRAWFORD and DOROTHY M CRAWFORD, TRUSTEES OF THE CRAWFORD FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST DATED MARCH 13, 2008 (C#179704127) A 94,500 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7813-7816 in Building Number(s) 7 and 8,
Unpaid Assessments: $898.10
Costs: $259.07
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,157.17
TANYA Y SHAFFER and DEMITRIUS Z TURNER (C#179704945) A 105,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7813-7816 in Building Number(s) 7 and 8,
Unpaid Assessments: $857.76
Costs: $259.07
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,116.83
ALLEN B CURTIS and MARYBETH CURTIS (C#179705256) A 84,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7813-7816 in Building Number(s) 7 and 8,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,027.74
Costs: $259.07
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,286.81
MARLYNN GERLOFF and ELDEAN D GERLOFF (C#179708441) A 105,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7817-7820 in Building Number(s) 9 and 10,
Unpaid Assessments: $723.20
Costs: $259.07
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $1,982.27
ERNEST W YAEGER JR, TRUSTEE AND SUCCESSORS IN TRUST OF THE ERNEST W YAEGER JR REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED MAY 18, 2006 (C#179803002) A 500,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7825-7826 in Building Number(s) 13,
Unpaid Assessments: $20,815.03
Costs: $259.07
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $22,074.10
DERESA ADDINGTON and CASEY BITNER (C#179811989) A 77,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7835-7836 in Building Number(s) 18,
Unpaid Assessments: $908.78
Costs: $259.07
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,167.85
MARGARET M GRAY (C#170709794) A 126,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7839-7840 in Building Number(s) 20,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,110.10
Costs: $259.07
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,369.17
CAROLYN M JOHNSON (C#130002330) A 105,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7847-7848 in Building Number(s) 24,
Unpaid Assessments: $992.32
Costs: $259.07
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,251.39
TERRANCE D CRIST AND MARY JO CRIST (C#170805337) A 297,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7847-7848 in Building Number(s) 24,
Unpaid Assessments: $2,807.04
Costs: $259.07
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $4,066.11
DARRELL LAMBERT AND HELEN L LAMBERT (C#179905369) A 126,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7847-7848 in Building Number(s) 24,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,029.36
Costs: $259.07
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,288.43
DEAN E BORDER and BRITTANY L BORDER (C#430002345) A 88,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7867-7868 in Building Number(s) 34,
Unpaid Assessments: $662.50
Costs: $259.07
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $1,921.57
TOMMY E HARBERT and MIKALA HARBERT (C#170008718) A 308,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7877-7878 in Building Number(s) 39,
Unpaid Assessments: $2,516.31
Costs: $259.07
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,775.38
HARLEY DRAKE and BILLIE DRAKE and ELIZABETH A HOMMEL (C#170009203) A 105,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7879-7880 in Building Number(s) 40,
Unpaid Assessments: $952.20
Costs: $259.07
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,211.27
RACHEL E GRAY (C#170709786) A 126,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7885-7886 in Building Number(s) 43,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,110.10
Costs: $259.07
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,369.17
In Peregrine Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said buildings as depicted on the Plats recorded in Reception Numbers 173553-173555, 98002629, 99006555, 99011974, 20005495, 20010666, and subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 173556, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Published September 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Andreas H K Haun, et al.
Defendants
Case No.: 2022CV30008
COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
SHERIFF SALE 2022-04
This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 27, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof
Owner(s):
ANDREA H K HAUN
ANDREW JAMES
UARDA JAMES
JAMES GROSS
KAREN GROSS
ALLEN L RIGGS
DARLENE RIGGS
MELISSA K KENYON
MICHAEL S KENYON
ERNEST W YEAGER JR, TRUSTEE AND
SUCCESSORS IN TRUST OF THE ERNEST
W YEAGER JE REVOCABLE LIVING
TRUST DATED MAY 18, 2006
JERRY NICHOLAS
VIRGINIA NICHOLAS
NEDRA CAROLE SEARS, TRUSTEE OF THE
SEARS FAMLIY REVOCABLE LIVING
TRUST DATED AUGUST 15, 2019
GEORGIA LOU ANDERSON
BRYAN NEIL ANDERSON
MARY W KOEPP
GLENN E EDWARDS
DAVID E TURNER
KIMBERLY D TURNER
GERRIT H BROUWER, TRUSTEE OF THE
BROUWER FAMILY TRUST AGREEMENT,
DATED AUGUST 5, 1998
JOAN M BROUWER, TRUSTEE OF THE
BROUWER FAMILY TRUST AGREEMENT,
DATED AUGUST 5, 1998
STOKNES FAMILY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 1, 2004
Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.
Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.
Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Association Assessments Due to: Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.
Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”
Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act
THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.
The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on October 26, 2022, Sale Number 2022-04 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication: September 1, 2022
Last Publication: September 29, 2022
Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:
Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed this 2nd day of August 2022.
Rich Valdez, Sheriff,
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Lorena Medina
Lorena Medina, Office Manager
EXHIBIT “A”
Teal Landing Condominiums
Matter Amount
ANDREAS H K HAUN (C#170106900) A 166,000 / 60,310,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1111, 1112, 1113, 1114, 1115, 1116, 1121, 1124, 1125 and 1126 in Building Number(s) 11,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,118.68
Costs: $277.58
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,396.26
ANDREW JAMES and UARDA JAMES (C#170108211) A 77,000 / 60,310,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1111, 1112, 1113, 1114, 1115, 1116, 1121, 1124, 1125 and 1126 in Building Number(s) 11,
Unpaid Assessments: $923.04
Costs: $277.58
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,200.62
JAMES GROSS and KAREN GROSS (C#170109615) A 77,000 / 60,310,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1111, 1112, 1113, 1114, 1115, 1116, 1121, 1124, 1125 and 1126 in Building Number(s) 11,
Unpaid Assessments: $788.31
Costs: $277.58
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,065.89
ALLEN L RIGGS AND DARLENE RIGGS AND MELISSA K KENYON AND MICHAEL S KENYON (C#170116503) A 63,000 / 60,310,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1211, 1212, 1213, 1214, 1215, 1216, 1221, 1224, 1225 and 1226 in Building Number(s) 12,
Unpaid Assessments: $826.02
Costs: $277.58
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,103.60
ERNEST W YAEGER JR, TRUSTEE AND SUCESSORS IN TRUST OF THE ERNEST W YAEGER JR REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED MAY 18, 2006 (C#170201818) A 154,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1311, 1312, 1313, 1314, 1315, 1316, 1321, 1322, 1323, 1325, and 1326 in Building Number(s) 13,
Unpaid Assessments: $5,876.66
Costs: $277.58
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $7,154.24
JERRY NICHOLAS AND VIRGINIA NICHOLAS (C#170210371) A 210,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1411, 1412, 1413, 1414, 1415, 1416, 1421, 1422, 1423, 1424, 1425 and 1426 in Building Number(s) 14,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,292.68
Costs: $277.58
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,570.26
NEDRA CAROLE SEARS, TRUSTEE OF THE SEARS FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST, DATED AUGUST 15, 2019 (C#170211262) A 63,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1411, 1412, 1413, 1414, 1415, 1416, 1421, 1422, 1423, 1424, 1425 and 1426 in Building Number(s) 14,
Unpaid Assessments: $826.02
Costs: $277.58
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,103.60
GEORGIA LOU ANDERSON and BRYAN NEIL ANDERSON (C#171407836) A 206,500 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1411, 1412, 1413, 1414, 1415, 1416, 1421, 1422, 1423, 1424, 1425 and 1426 in Building Number(s) 14,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,322.43
Costs: $277.58
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,600.01
MARY W KOEPP and GLENN W EDWARDS (C#170411029) A 63,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1511, 1512, 1513, 1514, 1515, 1516, 1521, 1522, 1523, 1525 and 1526 in Building Number(s) 15,
Unpaid Assessments: $681.75
Costs: $277.58
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $1,959.33
DAVID W TURNER and KIMBERLY D TURNER (C#170304927) A 84,000 / 62,896,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1611, 1612, 1613, 1614, 1615, 1616, 1621, 1622, 1623, 1624, 1625 and 1626 in Building Number(s) 16,
Unpaid Assessments: $958.09
Costs: $277.58
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,235.67
GERRIT H BROUWER AND JOAN M BROUWER, TRUSTEES OF THE BROUWER FAMILY TRUST AGREEMENT, DATED AUGUST 5, 1998 (C#170305171) A 252,000 / 62,896,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1611, 1612, 1613, 1614, 1615, 1616, 1621, 1622, 1623, 1624, 1625 and 1626 in Building Number(s) 16,
Unpaid Assessments: $9,616.74
Costs: $277.58
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $10,894.32
STOKNES FAMILY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 1, 2004 (C#170309447) A 84,000 / 62,896,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1711, 1712, 1713, 1714, 1715, 1716, 1721, 1722, 1723, 1724, 1725, and 1726 in Building Number(s) 17,
Unpaid Assessments: $615.09
Costs: $277.58
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $1,892.67
In Teal Landing Condominium. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Numbers 20102922, 20105650, 20106879, 20203146, 20204764, 20304272, 20209496, and subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20007580, and all subsequent supplemental Plats or Declaration thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Published September 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
|ARCHULETA COUNTY
|JUNE 2022 PAYABLES
|VENDOR NAME
|DESCRIPTION
|AMOUNT
|DESERT MOUNTAIN CORPORATION
|R&B – ROADWAY CHEMICALS
|199124.47
|TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS
|2022 1ST QTR – LODGING TAX, COUNTY SWERE AND WATER, DHS-TANF KIDS CAMP FYE
|151346.47
|CIGNA HEALTH AND LIFE INSU
|JUNE- HEALTH AND LIFE INSURANCE
|146067.16
|PRIME USA SCALES
|LF 2022 TRUCK SCALE 2022
|54995.00
|DAVIS ENGINEERING SERVICE
|R&B – ENG DESIGN & BRIDGE EXPENSE
|53046.87
|LA PLATA COUNTY TREASURER+35:358:39B88:8:51
|2022 LPC CH REMODEL (ARCH CTY PORTION)
|49692.74
|FLYERS ENERGY LLC.
|FLEET – FUEL
|46121.71
|PAGOSA SPRINGS COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
|ARPA – SUBMISSION #1
|40700.00
|NUNN CONSTRUCTION, INC.
|COMBINED COURTS FACILITY
|33029.45
|WELLS FARGO CREDIT CARD
|COUNTY CHARGES 4/24/22-5/23/22
|32684.00
|TURN KEY HEALTH CLINICS
|ACSO – INMATE MEDICAL
|31400.21
|HEALTHY ARCHULETA
|ARPA – SUBMISSION #3 & #4
|21962.11
|VAL’S VIP CLEANING LLC.
|COUNTY CLEANING SVC
|19948.90
|O. J. WATSON EQUIPMENT
|R&B/STAINLESS STEEL SAND SPREADER
|16901.00
|A SAFE PLACE IN PAGOSA, INC
|ARPA – SUBMISSION #1 & #2
|16725.10
|MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC
|ACSO – DISP RADIO PCKGS
|16607.87
|ARCHULETA COUNTY HOUSING A
|COMMISS – ARPA FUNDING #4
|13527.05
|CONTECH ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS
|R&B-CATTLE GUARD REPLACEMENT
|13150.00
|SHAMROCK FOODS COMPANY
|ACSO – JAIL FOOD
|12581.78
|CABE’S COLLISION AND CUSTO
|FLEET – INS VEHICLE REPAIRS
|12310.84
|ROCKY MOUNTAIN SUPPLY CO
|FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES
|11930.50
|NEWEGG BUSINESS INC.
|IT – PARTS & SUPPLIES
|10089.27
|COLORADO DEPT OF TRANSPORT
|COST RECOVERY CDOT PARCELS
|10000.00
|DURANGO FAMILY LAW
|DHS-ATTY FEES MAY
|9469.60
|SURVIVAL ARMOR, INC.
|ACSO – BODY ARMOR
|9108.06
|THE SPYGLASS GROUP LLC
|HR – CONSULTING SERVICE
|7728.60
|VISIONARY COMMUNICATIONS
|COUNTY INTERNET- MAY & JUNE
|7167.20
|RECLA METALS LLLP.
|SW – LANDFILL PROJECT
|6985.20
|LA PLATA ELECTRIC ASSOC.
|COUNTY ELECTRIC
|6762.67
|ECHO IT CONSULTING, LLC.
|IT – WEB SVS -AMZON & 365
|6278.48
|LA PLATA COUNTY DHS
|DHS-CW & APS SUPPORT
|5885.79
|ARCHULETA SCHOOL DISTRICT
|DHS-CMP & EL POMAR WAGES APRIL
|5674.70
|VAN DIEST SUPPLY COMPANY
|W&P – SUPPLIES
|5431.65
|INLAND KENWORTH US INC.
|FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES
|5289.12
|ARCHULETA COUNTY TREASURER
|DEPOSIT FOR TREAS. DEED
|5200.00
|STRUCTURED PLUS COMM.
|COURTS – BODY SCAN REPAIR
|5155.00
|CENTURYLINK
|COUNTY PHONE USAGE/DISP – E911 MAY
|5069.35
|THE AUSTIN PETERS GROUP
|HR – MARKET SURVEY
|5000.00
|CONSERVANCY OIL CO. OF DGO.
|FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES
|4274.78
|ADVANCE AUTO PARTS
|FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES
|3961.32
|AT&T MOBILITY
|ASCO & DHS- CELL PHONES
|3798.63
|FOUR STATES TIRE AND SVC.
|FLEET – TIRES
|3704.15
|VALUEWEST, INC.
|ASSR – COMM RE-APPRAISAL
|3400.00
|BLACK HILLS ENERGY
|COUNTY GAS
|3066.69
|BOHANNON HUSTON INC.
|HARMAN PARK DR/BUS DEPOT
|2800.00
|SOUTHERN COLORADO COMM.
|DHS-TANF CONTRACT APRIL
|2667.45
|GALLS, LLC.
|ACSO – UNIFORMS
|2488.16
|CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS
|IT – COPIER CONTRACT
|2451.86
|BEAR ARSENAL LLC
|SO GLOCKS & NIGHT SIGHTS
|2431.08
|TRIAD EAP
|HR/DHS -CS PROF. SERVICES JUN-AUG
|2373.60
|WELLS FARGO BANK FEES
|BANK FEES
|2100.34
|DIGITAL DATA TECHNOLOGIES,
|DISP – SOFTWARE ANNUAL FEE
|2100.00
|PROGRESSIVE COMBAT SOL.
|ACSO – FORCE TRAINING
|2054.32
|AFLAC
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|2044.66
|KYLE MITCHEL ZECK
|B&G – PAINT DMV ROOM
|2000.00
|QUADIENT FINANCE USA, INC.
|COUNTY POSTAGE
|2000.00
|APCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|DISPATCH – EMD AUDIT
|1991.04
|PARTS PLUS OF NEW MEXICO
|FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES
|1950.49
|AT YOUR DISPOSAL
|COUNTY DISPOSAL
|1812.00
|WAGNER EQUIPMENT CO.
|FLEET – PARTS
|1797.37
|ARCHULETA COUNTY VICTIM ASSIST.
|DHS-TANF CONT. SERVICES MAY
|1667.00
|ARCHULETA COUNTY VICTIM
|DHS-TANF CONTRACT SVCS. JUNE
|1663.00
|DBT TRANSPORTATION SERVICE
|AIRPORT – AWOS
|1656.00
|FOUR STATES TIRE AND SERVI
|FLEET – TIRES
|1652.00
|DIGITAL ALLY INC
|ACSO – PATROL DASH CAM SVC
|1600.00
|MHC KENWORTH
|FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES
|1569.27
|ALSCO
|EXT/B&G/ASCO/FLEET – WEEKLY RUG SERVICE
|1524.51
|UMB BANK, N.A.
|ANNUAL TRUSTEE FEES
|1500.00
|WELLS FARGO
|BANKING FEES
|1498.97
|LA PLATA ELECTRIC ASSOCIAT
|COUNTY ELECTRIC
|1382.37
|SUTTON AUTOMOTIVE
|FLEET – REPAIR & ALIGNMENT
|1330.35
|AMERICAN UNITED LIFE INS.
|EMP LIFE INS – JUNE
|1311.00
|OFFICE DEPOT
|EXT/R&B/DHS/ACSO- OFFICE SUPPLIES
|1295.11
|DRAGON ESP, LTD.
|FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES
|1294.80
|AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES
|ACSO – DETENTION SUPPLIES
|1284.56
|ASPIRE MEDICAL SERVICES
|DHS-TANF MEN’S CLASSES APRIL-JUNE
|1249.98
|ENDLESS H20 LLC
|R&B WATERING ROADS
|1235.00
|DELL MARKETING L.P.
|DISPATCH – COMPUTER
|1205.21
|PAGOSA AREA WATER & SANITA
|COUNTY WATER USAGE
|1182.52
|SHORT-ELLIOTT-HENDRICKSON
|SW – LANDFILL DESIGN
|1177.90
|NMS LABS
|CORONER – TOXICOLOGY
|1176.00
|PAGCO INCORPORATED
|FLEET/B&G – PARTS & SUPPLIES
|1164.33
|UNITED RENTALS
|B&G – BOOM RENTAL FOR SWALLOW REMOVAL AT COURTHOUSE
|1114.46
|STATE OF COLORADO (IDS)
|CLERK – RENEWALS
|1113.89
|CONSERVANCY OIL CO. OF DUR
|FLEET – SUPPLIES
|1046.40
|MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO.
|FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES
|997.39
|ARTISTIC CUSTOM BADGES
|ACSO – FALL CONF (150)
|972.20
|ALPINE PORTABLE TOILETS
|LANDFILL/TRANSFER STN/ARBOLES PORTABLE TOILETS RENTAL
|965.00
|WESTTEL INTERNATIONAL, LLC.
|DISPATCH – 911 MONTHLY SVS
|914.00
|TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|FINANCE-TRAINING
|900.00
|COLORADO DEPT. OF HUMAN SE
|ACSO – REMIT FINE COLLECTIONS
|840.00
|TERRY’S ACE HARDWARE
|FLEET/B&G/DISP/R&B – PARTS & SUPPLIES
|806.56
|JOHNSTONE SUPPLY
|B&G – PARTS & SUPPLIES
|777.25
|MEDICAL AIR SERVICES ASSOC.
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|763.50
|JOSH LYNCH
|PLNG-REFUND FOR OVERPAYMENT
|700.00
|POSTMASTER
|ADMIN/TREAS. – MAIL BOX RENTAL
|686.00
|MONOGRAMS PLUS
|SO – UNIFORM EMBROIDERY
|666.98
|VALE-VICTIM ASSISTANCE AND
|ACSO – REMIT FEES COLLECTED
|630.00
|NORTHERN TOOL & EQUIPMENT
|R&B – PARTS AND SUPPLIES
|617.99
|WESTERN PAPER DISTRIBUTORS
|ACSO – JAIL SUPPLIES
|604.99
|OFFICE DEPOT
|R&B/ACSO – SUPPLIES
|603.06
|MIDWEST RADAR & EQUIPMENT
|ACSO – RADAR INSPECTIONS
|600.00
|AAA PROPANE, INC.
|EXT – FAIRGROUNDS PROPANE
|578.43
|LAURA VANONI
|MET – TRAVEL REIMBURSE CASTA
|570.69
|THE PAGOSA SPRINGS SUN
|FINANCE – ADVERTISING FEB/MAY
|554.90
|THE PONDEROSA LUMBER CO.
|B&G/FLEET/R&B ACSO – PARTS & SUPPLIES
|538.20
|PROSCREENING, LLC.
|HR BACKGROUND CHECKS
|524.75
|BI INCORPORATED
|ACSO – ELECTRONIC MONITORING
|518.20
|GEORGE BARTER
|ACSO – INVESTIGATION SERVICES
|500.00
|THOMSON REUTERS – WEST
|ATTY – SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTION
|497.40
|LOUISE SUMNER WOODS
|FINANCE – REIMBURSE EDUCATION AND TRANING
|489.00
|NAVAJO TRAIL RENTAL CENTER
|AIRPORT – PARTS FOR STIHL
|480.00
|UNITED REPROGRAPHIC SUPPLY
|CLERK – OCE CONTRACT
|467.80
|KATHERINE HARR
|DISP – TRAVEL COMMUNICATION TOUR
|460.94
|NOVUS AUTO GLASS
|FLEET – WINDSHEILD
|454.72
|ARCHULETA COUNTY SOLID WASTE
|FLEET – DISPOSAL SERVICES
|450.00
|CDPHE
|SW – ANNUAL EMISSION FEE
|440.57
|ORKIN, LLC.
|B&G PEST CONTROL
|415.70
|BASIN PRINTING & IMAGING
|ASCO – PRINT NCR FORMS
|410.36
|PSYCHOLOGICAL RESOURCES
|HR – PSYCHOLOGICAL EVAL
|405.00
|ECLIPSE DOT INC.
|R&B HAZMAT TESTING
|400.00
|CAL STEEL & SHEET METAL
|R&B – PARTS & SUPPLIES
|399.32
|NEWMAN TRAFFIC SIGNS
|R&B – TRAFFIC SIGNS
|398.52
|BRUCKNER’S TRUCK SALES
|FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES
|384.00
|STANLEY STEEMER
|B&G – RUG CLEANING
|368.86
|RACHEL TURIEL
|DISP – EMPLOYEE SUPPORT
|360.00
|COLORADO BUREAU OF INVESTI
|ACSO – BACKGROUND CHECKS
|351.50
|THE PONDEROSA LUMBER COMPA
|B&G/ACSO/R&B/FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES
|349.38
|INLAND TRUCK PARTS COMPANY
|FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES
|326.43
|SOURCE OFFICE & TECHNOLOGY
|DISP/ADMIN – OFFICE SUPPLIES
|322.59
|DRUG AND ALCOHOL TESTING ASSOC.
|HR – DRUG TESTING
|320.00
|DESIGN-A-SIGN
|FAIR/ACSO-SIGNAGE
|299.83
|FORREST CONST-BEARFOOT GARAGE DOORS
|AIRPORT – MAINTENANCE
|293.85
|CHARM-TEX INC.
|DET – JAIL SUPPLIES
|292.70
|O’REILLY AUTO PARTS
|FLEET/B&G – PARTS & SUPPLIES
|269.13
|LEGAL SHIELD
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|268.64
|MOUNTAIN LAND ASSOCIATES
|ATTY – LEGAL DESCRIPT SURVEY
|265.00
|FREDRICKZINK & ASSOCIATES
|FSA ADMIN FEES APRIL 22
|263.32
|LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC.
|FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES
|258.64
|RAC CONSTRUCTION
|B&G – BUILDING PERMIT
|241.00
|THERESA CAMPBELL
|DHS-CW CONSULTING
|233.75
|AZTEC MACHINE & REPAIR
|FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES
|232.61
|COLORADO DIVISION OF FIRE
|OEM – STATE AGREEMENT FOR FIRE TRUCK
|200.00
|DREHER ROBERTSON
|REFUND FOR CLOMAN PARK RENT DEPOSIT
|200.00
|ELSA WHITE
|TREAS – REIMBURSE TRAINING
|200.00
|JASON HIBBERT –
|CORONER – ON CALL
|200.00
|SHANNON L. BALDERAS
|CORONOR – ON CALL
|200.00
|MODERN IMAGINE SOLUTIONS,
|ACSO – JAIL SUPPLIES
|199.90
|PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL FINAN.
|DHS-ADMIN PSTG MACH 3QTR LSE
|197.34
|FOUR CORNERS WELDING & GAS
|FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES
|183.68
|DURANGO MOTOR COMPANY
|FLEET – REPAIRS
|176.90
|SYMBOLARTS
|ACSO – UNIFORMS
|170.00
|ARCH CO SHERIFF’S DEPT
|ACSO – MEAL REIMB.
|134.10
|CINTAS FIRST AID & SAFETY
|ACSO/FLEET/R&B – FIRST AID SUPPLIES
|130.93
|CORNWELL TOOLS / SAN JUAN
|FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES
|125.69
|VITAL RECORDS CONTROL
|CLREK – DESTRUCTION ROTATIO SHREDDING
|119.33
|JAMES WOODMAN
|ADMIN – TRAVEL REIMBURSE
|118.50
|WARREN BROWN
|GRANT PRESENTATION TO DOLA FOR CDC
|118.50
|LABCORP
|DHS-CS PATERNITY TESTING
|114.00
|ISABELLE VITA
|DHS-ADMIN REIMB. CTY CAR FUEL
|111.63
|TINA WOODMAN
|HR- REIMBURSE JOB FAIR
|107.36
|LAW ENFORCEMENT SYSTEMS
|ACSO – ABANDON VEHICLE LABEL
|104.00
|VANESSA PACHECO
|DISP – TRAVEL COMMUNICATION TOUR
|103.50
|DH PACE COMPANY, INC.
|B&G – LABOR MAKE KEYS
|100.25
|ELIZABETH ANNE BLIZZARD-
|CORONER – ON CALL
|100.00
|KELLY L. ROBERTSON
|CORONOR – ON CALL
|100.00
|TONYA M. HAMILTON
|CORONOR – ON CALL
|100.00
|CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS,
|COUNTY COPIER CONTRACT
|92.00
|COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF LAB
|ACSO – JAIL BOILER INSPECTION
|90.00
|MICHELLE CLARK
|DHS-ADMIN REIMB FUEL & PKG
|82.00
|DIGITCOM ELECTRONICS, INC.
|ACSO – RADIO DIAGNOSIS
|81.78
|GREG WYNN
|OEM – REIMBURSE FOR FOOD
|78.19
|ROCKY MOUNTAIN RESERVE, LL
|HR – COBRA MANAGEMENT
|75.00
|JUST CLICK PRINTING, INC.
|BLDG – INK STAMP & INK
|74.10
|POWER SOURCE MARTIAL ARTS
|DHS-CW CLASS FOR CLIENT
|65.00
|STATE OF COLORADO JUDICIAL
|ACSO – REMIT FEES COLLECTED
|63.00
|GRAINGER
|FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES
|61.84
|FLORIAN GALLEGOS
|SW – TRANSFER STATION
|53.83
|CASCADE WATER-COFFEE CO IN
|DISP – WATER SERVICE
|52.50
|COWBOY CAR WASH
|ACSO CAR WASHES
|49.52
|ERIN FRAZEE
|DHS-CW REIMB. CLIENT MEALS
|23.25
|BALLANTINE COMMUNICATIONS
|ADVERTISING AND PUBLISHING
|15.42
|ELIZABETH A. VAIL
|FAIR – REIMBURSE POSTAGE
|11.60
|RUNBECK ELECTION SERVICES
|CLERK – BALLOT BOD PROG
|4.00
|1234599.78
|ARCHULETA COUNTY
|2022 June Salary Report
|County employees are paid every two weeks (not monthly). This report shows amounts paid out within the month of June. Fringe benefits, including, but not limited to, medical insurance, FICA, medical care, and retirement plans are on average 35.20% of wages paid.
|Position
|Amount
|4-H Coordinator
|3243.92
|Accountant
|7266.32
|Accountant
|3917.96
|Accountant III
|3456.00
|Accounting Clerk III
|3168.00
|Admin.Assistant II/HR Gen
|4453.88
|Administrative Assistant
|3396.92
|Administrative Assistant
|3026.51
|Administrative Assistant II
|3460.80
|Airport Manager
|5568.34
|Alt. Senten. & Pre Trial Co
|5318.40
|Animal Control Officer
|4932.44
|Animal Control Officer
|3326.40
|Appraiser I
|3512.00
|Appraiser I
|2331.67
|Appraiser I
|3065.60
|Arboles Trans Station Fill
|125.37
|Arboles Transfer Station At
|877.59
|Assessor
|5991.08
|Bus Driver
|984.94
|Bus Driver
|916.56
|Bus Driver
|154.66
|Case Svcs Aid/Fraud & Clain Tech
|5239.60
|Caseworker l
|5470.67
|Caseworker l
|3168.00
|Caseworker l
|6240.31
|Caseworker l
|3009.60
|Caseworker Supervisor
|7846.14
|Chief Building Official
|5407.18
|Chief Deputy Clerk
|4817.62
|Chief Deputy Treasurer
|3676.80
|Child Support Legal Tech
|5745.62
|Code Enforcement Officer
|3347.19
|Commissioner
|5991.08
|Commissioner
|5991.08
|Commissioner
|5400.00
|Computer Support Spec.
|4228.80
|Cons Emergency Comm Mgr
|6722.58
|County Administrator
|10015.38
|County Attorney
|10554.18
|County Clerk
|5436.92
|County Coroner
|3092.32
|County Surveyor
|1098.25
|County Treasurer
|8525.00
|Court House Security Office
|3911.75
|Court House Security Office
|3560.30
|Court House Security Office
|3928.40
|Deputy Assessor
|3832.02
|Deputy Assessor
|3844.80
|Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk
|2856.01
|Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk
|3051.20
|Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk
|2966.40
|Deputy of Emerg. Mgt.
|3951.08
|Deputy Treasurer
|3120.00
|Deputy Treasurer
|3422.40
|Detective
|4693.05
|Detective
|7032.68
|Detention Commander
|6096.44
|Detention Officer
|3539.25
|Detention Officer
|3594.59
|Detention Officer
|3168.00
|Detention Officer
|4430.77
|Detention Officer
|3566.52
|Detention Officer
|4230.76
|Detention Officer
|4474.29
|Detention Officer
|4685.06
|Detention Sgt.
|5855.45
|Detention Sgt.
|3869.00
|Development Director
|6278.62
|Dispatcher
|4551.06
|Dispatcher
|3612.93
|Dispatcher
|4551.65
|Dispatcher
|3463.06
|Elections Administrator
|2856.00
|Elections Deputy
|2742.40
|Eligibility Technician
|4989.60
|Eligibility Technician
|4586.98
|Eligibility Technician
|4486.01
|Emergency Operations Direct
|5804.80
|Engineering Tech
|3047.68
|Equipment Operator I
|3067.21
|Equipment Operator I
|4379.18
|Equipment Operator II
|3224.00
|Equipment Operator II
|5171.26
|Equipment Operator II
|3332.81
|Equipment Operator II
|3468.28
|Equipment Operator II
|3531.20
|Equipment Operator III
|5293.45
|Equipment Operator III
|3732.80
|Equipment Operator III
|3838.41
|Evidence Tech.
|4012.47
|Facilities Maintenance Tech
|3790.24
|Facilities Maintenance Tech
|3564.92
|Family Advocate
|5551.46
|Finance Director
|6960.00
|Fleet Manager
|5783.06
|Food Service Assistant
|3360.00
|GIS Analyst
|4568.00
|Human Services Director
|11843.83
|Interim Human Resources Adm
|5668.10
|IT Director
|6179.62
|Kitchen Manager
|3916.80
|Landfill Supervisor
|5839.60
|Lead Dispatcher
|4695.74
|Lead Dispatcher
|4419.85
|Lead Dispatcher
|4993.71
|Lead Mechanic
|3828.98
|Mechanic II
|3441.78
|Office Assistant
|1693.12
|Office Manager
|4256.14
|Office Manager
|4160.00
|Operations Commander
|6096.44
|Paralegal/Executive Assista
|5572.15
|Patrol Deputy
|4146.47
|Patrol Deputy
|3605.60
|Patrol Deputy
|854.85
|Patrol Deputy
|4302.62
|Patrol Deputy
|3719.20
|Patrol Deputy
|350.24
|Patrol Deputy
|4900.13
|Patrol Sergeant
|6716.99
|Patrol Sergeant
|5388.83
|Personal Property Appraiser
|2892.80
|Planner I
|3569.04
|Planner I
|3944.75
|Planning Technician
|3872.72
|Program Coordinator
|5254.06
|Public Works Director
|7629.24
|R & B Foreman
|8377.79
|R & B Foreman
|5402.91
|R & B Foreman
|5638.46
|R&B Supervisor
|5549.70
|Recording Supervisor
|3918.41
|Records Tech
|2998.40
|Recycle Center Supervisor
|4980.36
|Resource Manager
|7491.52
|RoadWay Inspector
|3681.72
|Seasonal Firefighter
|2898.50
|Seasonal Firefighter
|2898.50
|Service Writter
|3755.32
|Sheriff
|7015.38
|Solid Waste Facilities Op.
|3449.08
|Solid Waste Facilities Op.
|3817.89
|Solid Waste Facilities Op.
|3623.65
|Sub Bus Driver
|1043.55
|Sub Bus Driver
|2118.03
|Sub Bus Driver
|1123.32
|Sub Bus Driver
|1266.58
|Sub Bus Driver
|449.01
|Undersheriff
|6946.18
|Veterans Services Officer
|4149.54
|Weed & Pest Manager
|5568.30
|Weed & Pest Technician
|2508.00
|Weed & Pest Technician
|2312.00
|659534.94