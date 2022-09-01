McCabe Creek project finish delayed due to weather

Photo courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

Flooding in the McCabe Creek construction area has delayed the finish of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s culvert replacement project from September to December.



By Randi Pierce | Staff Writer

The estimated completion date for the McCabe Creek project on U.S. 160 has been moved back due to excessive rain in the area, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

According to an update provided by the project team that was shared with The SUN by Southwest Regional Communications Manager (Region 5) Lisa Schwantes, “Summer work activity progressed more slowly than expected due to excessive amounts of rainfall in the area.”

The update notes the project area saw just over 8 inches of rainfall in June and July, with the average amount for that period being 1.95 inches.

“The excessive rainfall filled the project area leaving crews unable to remove the existing 84” culverts and retaining wall,” the update notes.

Weather permitting, crews are planning for the project to be completed by December, according to the update. The original project completion date was the end of September.

randi@pagosasun.com