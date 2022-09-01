Jeanne N. Vaala (Olson), 86, of Pagosa Springs, peacefully passed away on Aug. 23.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that you consider making a donation to the Pagosa Springs Humane Society in honor of her life. The donation link is: InMemoryPagosa.com.

Jeanne was born to Nathan and Cora (Michaelson) Olson on June 19, 1936, in Madison, Minn. She was raised there and graduated from Madison High School. She attended Mankato State College and graduated with an education degree. Her first teaching job was in Rialto, Calif., teaching kindergartners. Later in life, she continued her education and received a master’s degree in special education. She continued her teaching career after the family moved to Georgia in 1974.

After college, Jeanne married her high school sweetheart, Rudolph (Rudy) Vaala. They grew up together and were acquainted since kindergarten. She played the French horn in the band and worked at the local newspaper while in high school. She loved ice skating and singing, among other activities. Her two children are Daniel W. Vaala and Julie V. Noland. Camping trips with the family and visits to the relatives were always enjoyed as the kids were growing up. Attending church was an important part of her life. Jeanne joined Pagosa Bible Church soon after moving to Pagosa Springs in 2015.

Jeanne had three siblings who passed away prior to her: Connie, Nadine and Clair. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2010 while living in Madison, Ga.

A celebration of life will be held at Pagosa Bible Church on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. The service will also be streamed live on the church’s website: www.pagosabiblechurch.org/live.

For the recording, the church will upload the video of the service on a private YouTube. Please email, call or text Julie Noland after Sept. 10 to get this private link.

The family would like to thank the many compassionate and loving people who have been a part of Jeanne’s life. We are especially in gratitude to the Bee Hive Homes, Mercy Hospice staff and June Maltsberger.