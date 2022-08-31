San Luis Valley Potato Festival to return Sept. 10

By Jessica Crowther | San Luis Valley Potato Festival

The San Luis Valley Potato Festival is set to return for its 14th edition on Sept. 10. There will be plenty of opportunities for a day filled with fun at Chapman Park.

The day will begin with the fourth annual Tater Trot 5K. Proceeds from the race will support pediatric diabetes patients throughout the whole valley. The cost to participate is $25, early registrants get a free T-shirt.

There will also be an opportunity to join CPAC Executive Director Jim Ehrlich on a free agricultural tour. Those who would like to attend can sign up to ride a bus from the festival site to visit the SLV-Research Center and see a field being harvested. The tour is free and provides the chance to learn about the breeding, seeding, growing and harvesting of Colorado’s finest potatoes in the San Luis Valley.

Festivities will continue throughout the day and will include free kids’ games, the famous mashed potato dunk tank, a professional chef demo by Chef Jason Morse, bouncy houses and a trampoline quad jumper. There will also be food and craft vendors, live animals and much more.

The day will conclude with a live performance in Chapman Park by the Circus Foundry. This exciting entertainment for all ages will showcase high-flying aerialists, daring acrobats, incredible jugglers full of amazing tricks and silly storytelling. This free, fun, family-friendly show is not to be missed.

There is something for everyone at the 2022 edition of the San Luis Valley Potato Festival.

For more information or to sign up for any of these events, please visit coloradopotato.org/potatofestival or call (719) 852-3322.